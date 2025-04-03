Top Rank Presents Heavyweight Showdown: Richard Torrez, Jr. vs. Guido Vianello

Top Rank Presents Heavyweight Showdown: Richard Torrez, Jr. vs. Guido Vianello

Saturday, April 5, Live and Exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S.

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN: Torrez Jr. vs. Vianello will be presented live this Saturday, April 5, exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. The event will take place at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.

The high-stakes 10-round main event features rising heavyweights Richard Torrez Jr. and Guido Vianello.

Torrez (12-0, 11 KOs), the Olympic silver medalist and high school valedictorian from Tulare, California, has scored dominant wins over unbeaten Brandon Moore and Issac Munoz. Only one opponent (Joey Dawejko) escaped a knockout due to disqualification. A powerful southpaw with a high-volume style, Torrez has quickly risen from prospect to serious heavyweight contender.

Vianello (13-2-1, 11 KOs), a 2016 Italian Olympian, scored seven early knockouts before a draw with Kingsley Ibeh in 2020. He reignited his career with a first-round KO of Moses Johnson and a competitive split decision loss to Efe Ajagba. Last August, the Rome native dominated Arslanbek Makhmudov via eighth-round TKO and now looks to topple another homegrown favorite.

In the 10-round co-feature, undefeated Mexican Olympian Lindolfo Delgado and Dominican standout Elvis Rodriguez will collide in a crossroads junior welterweight showdown.

Delgado (22-0, 16 KOs), an undefeated Mexican Olympian, continued his rise in 2024 with wins over Carlos Sanchez and Bryan Flores before capping the year with a fifth-round TKO of Jackson Marinez. Known for his grit and technical skill, Delgado also owns a signature 2022 decision over then-unbeaten Omar Aguilar.

Rodriguez (17-1-1, 13 KOs) made a name for himself in the MGM Grand Las Vegas Bubble, going 5-0 with four knockouts from July 2020 to February 2021. Following a 2021 loss to Kenneth Sims Jr., Rodriguez rebounded with six consecutive victories, including a knockout of former world champion Viktor Postol.

The undercard begins at 5:30 p.m. ET/ 2:30 p.m. PT. The co-feature (Delgado-Rodriguez) will start at approximately 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

Timothy Bradley Jr., Mark Kriegel, and Bernardo Osuna will call the action.

 ESPN Original Series “The Fight Life”  chronicles a year in the world of Top Rank Boxing through the journeys of five of the sport’s elite boxers: Tyson Fury, Naoya Inoue, Seniesa Estrada, Teofimo Lopez, and Josh Taylor.

 Torrez Jr. vs. Vianello (All Times ET)

Date Time Event Fights Platform
Thu., Apr 3 4 p.m. Main Card Press Conference  

 

 

 

 

 

ESPN+
Fri., Apr 4 4 p.m. Weigh-in
Sat., Apr 5 Approx.. 10 p.m.

 

 Main Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Guido Vianello
Co-Feature Lindolfo Delgado vs. Elvis Rodriguez
5:30 p.m. Feature Abdullah Mason vs. Carlos Ornelas
Undercard Albert Gonzalez vs. Dana Coolwell
Undercard Steven Navarro vs. Juan Esteban Garcia
Undercard Art Barrera Jr. vs. Daijohn Gonzalez
Undercard Jahi Tucker vs. Troy Williamson
Undercard DJ Zamora vs. Hugo Castaneda Marroquin
Undercard Sammy Contreras Jr. vs. Robert Jimenez
