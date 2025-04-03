Top Rank Presents Heavyweight Showdown: Richard Torrez, Jr. vs. Guido Vianello
Saturday, April 5, Live and Exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S.
Top Rank Boxing on ESPN: Torrez Jr. vs. Vianello will be presented live this Saturday, April 5, exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. The event will take place at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.
The high-stakes 10-round main event features rising heavyweights Richard Torrez Jr. and Guido Vianello.
Torrez (12-0, 11 KOs), the Olympic silver medalist and high school valedictorian from Tulare, California, has scored dominant wins over unbeaten Brandon Moore and Issac Munoz. Only one opponent (Joey Dawejko) escaped a knockout due to disqualification. A powerful southpaw with a high-volume style, Torrez has quickly risen from prospect to serious heavyweight contender.
Vianello (13-2-1, 11 KOs), a 2016 Italian Olympian, scored seven early knockouts before a draw with Kingsley Ibeh in 2020. He reignited his career with a first-round KO of Moses Johnson and a competitive split decision loss to Efe Ajagba. Last August, the Rome native dominated Arslanbek Makhmudov via eighth-round TKO and now looks to topple another homegrown favorite.
In the 10-round co-feature, undefeated Mexican Olympian Lindolfo Delgado and Dominican standout Elvis Rodriguez will collide in a crossroads junior welterweight showdown.
Delgado (22-0, 16 KOs), an undefeated Mexican Olympian, continued his rise in 2024 with wins over Carlos Sanchez and Bryan Flores before capping the year with a fifth-round TKO of Jackson Marinez. Known for his grit and technical skill, Delgado also owns a signature 2022 decision over then-unbeaten Omar Aguilar.
Rodriguez (17-1-1, 13 KOs) made a name for himself in the MGM Grand Las Vegas Bubble, going 5-0 with four knockouts from July 2020 to February 2021. Following a 2021 loss to Kenneth Sims Jr., Rodriguez rebounded with six consecutive victories, including a knockout of former world champion Viktor Postol.
The undercard begins at 5:30 p.m. ET/ 2:30 p.m. PT. The co-feature (Delgado-Rodriguez) will start at approximately 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.
Timothy Bradley Jr., Mark Kriegel, and Bernardo Osuna will call the action.
ESPN Original Series “The Fight Life” chronicles a year in the world of Top Rank Boxing through the journeys of five of the sport’s elite boxers: Tyson Fury, Naoya Inoue, Seniesa Estrada, Teofimo Lopez, and Josh Taylor.
Torrez Jr. vs. Vianello (All Times ET)
|Date
|Time
|Event
|Fights
|Platform
|Thu., Apr 3
|4 p.m.
|Main Card Press Conference
|—
|
ESPN+
|Fri., Apr 4
|4 p.m.
|Weigh-in
|—
|Sat., Apr 5
|Approx.. 10 p.m.
|Main
|Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Guido Vianello
|Co-Feature
|Lindolfo Delgado vs. Elvis Rodriguez
|5:30 p.m.
|Feature
|Abdullah Mason vs. Carlos Ornelas
|Undercard
|Albert Gonzalez vs. Dana Coolwell
|Undercard
|Steven Navarro vs. Juan Esteban Garcia
|Undercard
|Art Barrera Jr. vs. Daijohn Gonzalez
|Undercard
|Jahi Tucker vs. Troy Williamson
|Undercard
|DJ Zamora vs. Hugo Castaneda Marroquin
|Undercard
|Sammy Contreras Jr. vs. Robert Jimenez