UFC 314: Volkanovski vs. Lopes | Saturday, April 12

10 p.m. ET: ESPN+ PPV Main Card

8 p.m.: Prelims (ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Disney+* & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156)

6 p.m.: Early Prelims (ESPN+, ESPN Deportes**, Disney+ & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156)

UFC PPV action continues this weekend from Miami with UFC 314: Volkanovski vs. Lopes. The signature event, featuring a clash for the UFC Featherweight title, will be live from the Kaseya Center on Saturday, April 12, at 10 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+ PPV (English, Spanish and Portuguese).

The prelims will be available on ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Disney+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 starting at 8 p.m. The early prelims begin at 6 p.m. on ESPN+, Disney+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156, with ESPN Deportes joining in progress at 7 p.m.

Main Event

The main event sees a showdown for the UFC Featherweight Championship with No. 1 contender Alexander Volkanovski taking on No. 3 Diego Lopes, following Ilia Topuria vacating the title. Volkanovski (26-4), the former featherweight king with the second-most title fight wins in division history, enters his 10th-consecutive championship bout looking to regain his spot atop the division he led for four years and become a two-time world champion. Lopes (26-6), a surging competitor and former Dana White’s Contender Series participant, comes into his first UFC title fight opportunity on a five-fight win streak over 13 short months and plans to add on with a showstopping performance against a division legend.

Co-Main Event

No. 7 contender Michael Chandler goes head-to-head with No. 12 Paddy Pimblett in a 5-round co-main event at lightweight that promises an exciting finish. Chandler (23-9), the former NCAA DI All-American wrestler, MMA veteran and The Ultimate Fighter season 31 coach, plans for a statement performance to extend his streak of post-fight bonuses and put himself back in the conversation for a shot at UFC gold to add to his storied career. Pimblett (22-3), a rising star featuring four finishes across his perfect 6-0 Octagon record, looks to jump into the Top 10 and the title conversation with a powerful win against a UFC veteran.

Additional PPV Card Highlights

No. 5 Yair Rodriguez (20-5), the former interim division champion, takes on MMA star Patricio Pitbull (36-7) in a featherweight bout, with Pitbull making his highly anticipated UFC debut following a record-setting career to date.

In a featherweight contest, former The Ultimate Fighter contestant, No. 13 Bryce Mitchell (17-3) takes on Dana White’s Contender Series alum Jean Silva (15-2), as Silva looks to extend his 12-fight win streak and remain perfect in the Octagon while adding to his 93% career finish rate.

An action-packed light heavyweight showdown kicks off the ESPN+ PPV main card, with No. 8Nikita Krylov (30-9) and his 93% career finish rate, taking on No. 11 Dominick Reyes (14-4), who looks to extend his current streak of back-to-back KO victories.

ESPN+, ESPN.com, ESPN App UFC Content: Editorial, Live and Upcoming, On Demand, Studio Shows, Archives

On the Call

Jon Anik will call the action alongside Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET)

Thu., 4/10 5 p.m. UFC 314 Press Conference: Volkanovski vs. Lopes ESPN+, ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube 8 p.m. UFC: Camino al Octágono ESPN Deportes Fri.,

4/11 12:30 p.m. UFC 314 Pre-Show Presented by Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey: Volkanovski vs. Lopes ESPN+ 4 p.m. UFC 316 Press Conference: Dvalishvili vs. O’Malley 2 ESPN+, ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube 5 p.m. UFC 314 Ceremonial Weigh-In: Volkanovski vs. Lopes ESPN+, ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube 5:30 p.m. UFC Live: Volkanovski vs. Lopes ESPN2 Sat., 4/12 1 p.m. UFC 314 Special ESPN Radio 6 p.m. UFC 314: Volkanovski vs. Lopes (Early Prelims) ESPN+, ESPN Deportes**, Disney+*, SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 8 p.m. UFC 314 Presented by Bud Light: Volkanovski vs. Lopes (Prelims) ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Disney+*, SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 10 p.m. UFC 314: Volkanovski vs. Lopes (Main Card) ESPN+ PPV

(English, Spanish, Portuguese) 1 a.m.** UFC 314 Post Show Presented by Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey: Volkanovski vs. Lopes ESPN+

*Following the launch of ESPN on Disney+, all Disney+ subscribers also have access to the UFC 314 prelims and early prelims windows (6-10 p.m.) directly in the app.

**ESPN Deportes joins in progress at 7 p.m.

***Immediately following main event

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

10 p.m. Main Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes UFC Featherweight Championship Co-Main Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett Undercard Yair Rodriguez vs. Patricio Pitbull Undercard Bryce Mitchell vs. Jean Silva Undercard Nikita Krylov vs. Dominick Reyes 8 p.m. Feature Dan Ige vs. Sean Woodson Undercard Yan Xiaonan vs. Virna Jandiroba Undercard Jim Miller vs. Chase Hooper Undercard Darren Elkins vs. Julian Erosa 6 p.m. Feature Sedriques Dumas vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk Undercard Sumadaerji vs. Mitch Raposo Undercard Tresean Gore vs. Marco Tulio Undercard Nora Cornolle vs. Hailey Cowan

