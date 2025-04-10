UFC 314: Volkanovski vs. Lopes | Saturday, April 12
Exclusively on ESPN+ PPV
10 p.m. ET: ESPN+ PPV Main Card
8 p.m.: Prelims (ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Disney+* & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156)
6 p.m.: Early Prelims (ESPN+, ESPN Deportes**, Disney+ & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156)
UFC PPV action continues this weekend from Miami with UFC 314: Volkanovski vs. Lopes. The signature event, featuring a clash for the UFC Featherweight title, will be live from the Kaseya Center on Saturday, April 12, at 10 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+ PPV (English, Spanish and Portuguese).
The prelims will be available on ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Disney+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 starting at 8 p.m. The early prelims begin at 6 p.m. on ESPN+, Disney+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156, with ESPN Deportes joining in progress at 7 p.m.
Main Event
- The main event sees a showdown for the UFC Featherweight Championship with No. 1 contender Alexander Volkanovski taking on No. 3 Diego Lopes, following Ilia Topuria vacating the title. Volkanovski (26-4), the former featherweight king with the second-most title fight wins in division history, enters his 10th-consecutive championship bout looking to regain his spot atop the division he led for four years and become a two-time world champion. Lopes (26-6), a surging competitor and former Dana White’s Contender Series participant, comes into his first UFC title fight opportunity on a five-fight win streak over 13 short months and plans to add on with a showstopping performance against a division legend.
Co-Main Event
- No. 7 contender Michael Chandler goes head-to-head with No. 12 Paddy Pimblett in a 5-round co-main event at lightweight that promises an exciting finish. Chandler (23-9), the former NCAA DI All-American wrestler, MMA veteran and The Ultimate Fighter season 31 coach, plans for a statement performance to extend his streak of post-fight bonuses and put himself back in the conversation for a shot at UFC gold to add to his storied career. Pimblett (22-3), a rising star featuring four finishes across his perfect 6-0 Octagon record, looks to jump into the Top 10 and the title conversation with a powerful win against a UFC veteran.
Additional PPV Card Highlights
- No. 5 Yair Rodriguez (20-5), the former interim division champion, takes on MMA star Patricio Pitbull (36-7) in a featherweight bout, with Pitbull making his highly anticipated UFC debut following a record-setting career to date.
- In a featherweight contest, former The Ultimate Fighter contestant, No. 13 Bryce Mitchell (17-3) takes on Dana White’s Contender Series alum Jean Silva (15-2), as Silva looks to extend his 12-fight win streak and remain perfect in the Octagon while adding to his 93% career finish rate.
- An action-packed light heavyweight showdown kicks off the ESPN+ PPV main card, with No. 8Nikita Krylov (30-9) and his 93% career finish rate, taking on No. 11 Dominick Reyes (14-4), who looks to extend his current streak of back-to-back KO victories.
On the Call
- Jon Anik will call the action alongside Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.
Programming (All times ET)
|Thu.,
4/10
|5 p.m.
|UFC 314 Press Conference: Volkanovski vs. Lopes
|ESPN+, ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube
|8 p.m.
|UFC: Camino al Octágono
|ESPN Deportes
|Fri.,
4/11
|12:30 p.m.
|UFC 314 Pre-Show Presented by Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey: Volkanovski vs. Lopes
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|UFC 316 Press Conference: Dvalishvili vs. O’Malley 2
|ESPN+, ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube
|5 p.m.
|UFC 314 Ceremonial Weigh-In: Volkanovski vs. Lopes
|ESPN+, ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube
|5:30 p.m.
|UFC Live: Volkanovski vs. Lopes
|ESPN2
|Sat.,
4/12
|1 p.m.
|UFC 314 Special
|ESPN Radio
|6 p.m.
|UFC 314: Volkanovski vs. Lopes (Early Prelims)
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes**, Disney+*, SiriusXM Fight Nation 156
|8 p.m.
|UFC 314 Presented by Bud Light: Volkanovski vs. Lopes (Prelims)
|ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Disney+*, SiriusXM Fight Nation 156
|10 p.m.
|UFC 314: Volkanovski vs. Lopes (Main Card)
|ESPN+ PPV
(English, Spanish, Portuguese)
|1 a.m.**
|UFC 314 Post Show Presented by Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey: Volkanovski vs. Lopes
|ESPN+
*Following the launch of ESPN on Disney+, all Disney+ subscribers also have access to the UFC 314 prelims and early prelims windows (6-10 p.m.) directly in the app.
**ESPN Deportes joins in progress at 7 p.m.
***Immediately following main event
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)
|10 p.m.
|Main
|Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes
|UFC Featherweight Championship
|Co-Main
|Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett
|Undercard
|Yair Rodriguez vs. Patricio Pitbull
|Undercard
|Bryce Mitchell vs. Jean Silva
|Undercard
|Nikita Krylov vs. Dominick Reyes
|8 p.m.
|Feature
|Dan Ige vs. Sean Woodson
|Undercard
|Yan Xiaonan vs. Virna Jandiroba
|Undercard
|Jim Miller vs. Chase Hooper
|Undercard
|Darren Elkins vs. Julian Erosa
|6 p.m.
|Feature
|Sedriques Dumas vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
|Undercard
|Sumadaerji vs. Mitch Raposo
|Undercard
|Tresean Gore vs. Marco Tulio
|Undercard
|Nora Cornolle vs. Hailey Cowan
