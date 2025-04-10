UFC 314: Volkanovski vs. Lopes | Saturday, April 12

10 p.m. ET: ESPN+ PPV Main Card

8 p.m.: Prelims (ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Disney+* & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156)

6 p.m.: Early Prelims (ESPN+, ESPN Deportes**, Disney+ & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156)

UFC PPV action continues this weekend from Miami with UFC 314: Volkanovski vs. Lopes. The signature event, featuring a clash for the UFC Featherweight title, will be live from the Kaseya Center on Saturday, April 12, at 10 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+ PPV (English, Spanish and Portuguese).

The prelims will be available on ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Disney+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 starting at 8 p.m. The early prelims begin at 6 p.m. on ESPN+, Disney+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156, with ESPN Deportes joining in progress at 7 p.m.

Main Event

  • The main event sees a showdown for the UFC Featherweight Championship with No. 1 contender Alexander Volkanovski taking on No. 3 Diego Lopes, following Ilia Topuria vacating the title. Volkanovski (26-4), the former featherweight king with the second-most title fight wins in division history, enters his 10th-consecutive championship bout looking to regain his spot atop the division he led for four years and become a two-time world champion. Lopes (26-6), a surging competitor and former Dana White’s Contender Series participant, comes into his first UFC title fight opportunity on a five-fight win streak over 13 short months and plans to add on with a showstopping performance against a division legend.

Co-Main Event

  • No. 7 contender Michael Chandler goes head-to-head with No. 12 Paddy Pimblett in a 5-round co-main event at lightweight that promises an exciting finish. Chandler (23-9), the former NCAA DI All-American wrestler, MMA veteran and The Ultimate Fighter season 31 coach, plans for a statement performance to extend his streak of post-fight bonuses and put himself back in the conversation for a shot at UFC gold to add to his storied career. Pimblett (22-3), a rising star featuring four finishes across his perfect 6-0 Octagon record, looks to jump into the Top 10 and the title conversation with a powerful win against a UFC veteran.

Additional PPV Card Highlights

  • No. 5 Yair Rodriguez (20-5), the former interim division champion, takes on MMA star Patricio Pitbull (36-7) in a featherweight bout, with Pitbull making his highly anticipated UFC debut following a record-setting career to date.
  • In a featherweight contest, former The Ultimate Fighter contestant, No. 13 Bryce Mitchell (17-3) takes on Dana White’s Contender Series alum Jean Silva (15-2), as Silva looks to extend his 12-fight win streak and remain perfect in the Octagon while adding to his 93% career finish rate.
  • An action-packed light heavyweight showdown kicks off the ESPN+ PPV main card, with No. 8Nikita Krylov (30-9) and his 93% career finish rate, taking on No. 11 Dominick Reyes (14-4), who looks to extend his current streak of back-to-back KO victories.

ESPN+, ESPN.com, ESPN App UFC Content: Editorial, Live and Upcoming, On Demand, Studio Shows, Archives

On the Call

  • Jon Anik will call the action alongside Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET)

Thu.,

4/10

 5 p.m. UFC 314 Press Conference: Volkanovski vs. Lopes ESPN+, ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube
8 p.m. UFC: Camino al Octágono          ESPN Deportes
Fri.,
4/11		 12:30 p.m. UFC 314 Pre-Show Presented by Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey: Volkanovski vs. Lopes ESPN+
4 p.m. UFC 316 Press Conference: Dvalishvili vs. O’Malley 2 ESPN+, ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube
5 p.m. UFC 314 Ceremonial Weigh-In: Volkanovski vs. Lopes ESPN+, ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube
5:30 p.m. UFC Live: Volkanovski vs. Lopes ESPN2
Sat.,

4/12

 1 p.m. UFC 314 Special ESPN Radio
6 p.m. UFC 314: Volkanovski vs. Lopes (Early Prelims) ESPN+, ESPN Deportes**, Disney+*, SiriusXM Fight Nation 156
8 p.m. UFC 314 Presented by Bud Light: Volkanovski vs. Lopes (Prelims) ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Disney+*, SiriusXM Fight Nation 156
10 p.m. UFC 314: Volkanovski vs. Lopes (Main Card) ESPN+ PPV
(English, Spanish, Portuguese)
1 a.m.** UFC 314 Post Show Presented by Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey: Volkanovski vs. Lopes ESPN+

*Following the launch of ESPN on Disney+, all Disney+ subscribers also have access to the UFC 314 prelims and early prelims windows (6-10 p.m.) directly in the app.

**ESPN Deportes joins in progress at 7 p.m.

***Immediately following main event

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

10 p.m. Main Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes UFC Featherweight Championship
Co-Main Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett
Undercard Yair Rodriguez vs. Patricio Pitbull
Undercard Bryce Mitchell vs. Jean Silva
Undercard Nikita Krylov vs. Dominick Reyes
8 p.m. Feature Dan Ige vs. Sean Woodson
Undercard Yan Xiaonan vs. Virna Jandiroba
Undercard Jim Miller vs. Chase Hooper
Undercard Darren Elkins vs. Julian Erosa
6 p.m. Feature Sedriques Dumas vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
Undercard Sumadaerji vs. Mitch Raposo
Undercard Tresean Gore vs. Marco Tulio
Undercard Nora Cornolle vs. Hailey Cowan

