9 p.m. ET: Main Card | 6 p.m. ET: Prelims

UFC returns to Las Vegas with UFC Fight Night presented by Bud Light: Emmett vs. Murphy live from UFC APEX on Saturday, April. The main card begins at 9 p.m. ET, preceded by prelims starting at 6 p.m. ET, both available on ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and SiriusXM Fight Nation.

Main Event:

Top 10 featherweights Josh Emmett (19-4) and Lerone Murphy (15-0-1) square off in the main event with divisional stakes on the line. Emmett, a longtime contender known for his knockout power, returns for the first time since his highlight-reel finish of Bryce Mitchell at UFC 296. Murphy, unbeaten through eight UFC appearances, looks to keep his perfect record intact and continue his rise after back-to-back wins over Edson Barboza and Dan Ige.

Co-Main Event:

Featherweights Pat Sabatini (19-5) and Joanderson Brito (17-4-1) collide in the co-main event. Sabatini looks to build on his first-round submission win over Jonathan Pearce and make the most of his first UFC co-main event opportunity. Brito, a Dana White Contender Series alum known for his aggression and finishing ability, aims to rebound from a competitive decision loss and add another notable name to his résumé. With both men seeking to break into the divisional conversation, this bout could have major implications at 145 pounds.

On the call

Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action alongside former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping and former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET)

Thur. 4/3 8 p.m. Camino al Octágono ESPN Deportes Fri. 4/4 5 p.m. UFC Live ESPNEWS 5:35 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey: Emmett vs. Murphy ESPN+ Sat. 4/5 6 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Emmett vs. Murphy (Prelims) ESPN+, ESPN,

ESPN Deportes

SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156 9 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Emmett vs. Murphy (Main Card) ESPN+, ESPN,

ESPN Deportes,SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156 12 a.m.* UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show presented by Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey: Emmett vs. Murphy ESPN+

*Immediately following Main Event.

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

9 PM Main Josh Emmett vs. Lerone Murphy Co-Main Pat Sabatini vs. Joanderson Brito Undercard Cortavious Romious vs. ChangHo Lee Undercard Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Martin Buday Undercard Brad Taveres vs. Gerald Meerschaert Undercard Torrez Finney vs. Robert Valentin 6 PM Feature Ode’ Osbourne vs. Luis Gurule Undercard Davey Grant vs. Daniel Santos Undercard Diana Belbita vs. Dione Barbosa Undercard Rhys McKee vs. Daniel Frunza Undercard Loma Lookboonmee vs. Istela Nunes Undercard Victory Henry vs. Pedro Falcao Undercard Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Talita Alencar

