UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Emmett vs. Murphy
Live from Las Vegas: Saturday, April 5, on ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes & SiriusXM Fight Nation
9 p.m. ET: Main Card | 6 p.m. ET: Prelims
UFC returns to Las Vegas with UFC Fight Night presented by Bud Light: Emmett vs. Murphy live from UFC APEX on Saturday, April. The main card begins at 9 p.m. ET, preceded by prelims starting at 6 p.m. ET, both available on ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and SiriusXM Fight Nation.
Main Event:
- Top 10 featherweights Josh Emmett (19-4) and Lerone Murphy (15-0-1) square off in the main event with divisional stakes on the line. Emmett, a longtime contender known for his knockout power, returns for the first time since his highlight-reel finish of Bryce Mitchell at UFC 296. Murphy, unbeaten through eight UFC appearances, looks to keep his perfect record intact and continue his rise after back-to-back wins over Edson Barboza and Dan Ige.
Co-Main Event:
- Featherweights Pat Sabatini (19-5) and Joanderson Brito (17-4-1) collide in the co-main event. Sabatini looks to build on his first-round submission win over Jonathan Pearce and make the most of his first UFC co-main event opportunity. Brito, a Dana White Contender Series alum known for his aggression and finishing ability, aims to rebound from a competitive decision loss and add another notable name to his résumé. With both men seeking to break into the divisional conversation, this bout could have major implications at 145 pounds.
On the call
- Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action alongside former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping and former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.
Programming (All times ET)
|Thur. 4/3
|8 p.m.
|Camino al Octágono
|ESPN Deportes
|Fri. 4/4
|5 p.m.
|UFC Live
|ESPNEWS
|5:35 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey: Emmett vs. Murphy
|ESPN+
|Sat. 4/5
|6 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Emmett vs. Murphy (Prelims)
|ESPN+, ESPN,
ESPN Deportes
SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156
|9 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Emmett vs. Murphy (Main Card)
|ESPN+, ESPN,
ESPN Deportes,SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156
|12 a.m.*
|UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show presented by Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey: Emmett vs. Murphy
|ESPN+
*Immediately following Main Event.
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)
|9 PM
|Main
|Josh Emmett vs. Lerone Murphy
|Co-Main
|Pat Sabatini vs. Joanderson Brito
|Undercard
|Cortavious Romious vs. ChangHo Lee
|Undercard
|Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Martin Buday
|Undercard
|Brad Taveres vs. Gerald Meerschaert
|Undercard
|Torrez Finney vs. Robert Valentin
|
6 PM
|Feature
|Ode’ Osbourne vs. Luis Gurule
|Undercard
|Davey Grant vs. Daniel Santos
|Undercard
|Diana Belbita vs. Dione Barbosa
|Undercard
|Rhys McKee vs. Daniel Frunza
|Undercard
|Loma Lookboonmee vs. Istela Nunes
|Undercard
|Victory Henry vs. Pedro Falcao
|Undercard
|Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Talita Alencar
