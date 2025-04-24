UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Machado Garry vs. Prates

9 p.m. ET: Main Card (ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156)

6 p.m. ET: Prelims (ESPN+ & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156)

UFC action continues this weekend with UFC Fight Night: Machado Garry vs. Prates, live from T-Mobile Center in Kansas City on Saturday, April 26. The main card will be available on ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 starting at 9 p.m. ET. The prelims will start at 6 p.m. on ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156.

Main Event:

In a welterweight main event showdown, No. 7 contender Ian Machado Garry goes head-to-head with No. 13 Carlos Prates. Machado Garry (15-1), looking to return to his unstoppable form following his first short-notice defeat at the end of last year, steps into the Octagon with a chance to further cement his name into future title conversations with a strong performance. Prates (21-6), the Dana White’s Contender Series alum featuring a 90 percent career finish win rate, comes into Saturday planning to extend his win streak to 12 with an 11th-consecutive KO and move into the top 10 at 170-pounds.

Co-Main Event:

In the night’s light heavyweight co-main event, No. 15 Anthony Smith faces off against surging contender, Zhang Mingyang. Smith (38-21), an MMA veteran and former title challenger with a UFC career spanning 10 years, plans to culminate his journey with a dominant win in his 24th Octagon appearance and retirement bout. Zhang (18-6), featuring a 100 percent career finish win rate all in the first round and an 11-fight win streak, looks to make a statement in his sophomore UFC season debut and move into the divisional rankings.

ESPN+, ESPN.com, ESPN App UFC Content: Editorial, Live and Upcoming, On Demand, Studio Shows, Archives:

On the call:

Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action alongside UFC lightweight Paul Felder and Laura Sanko. McKenzie Pavacich will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET):

Fri. 4/25 4 p.m. UFC Live ESPN2 4:35 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey: Machado Garry vs. Prates ESPN+ Sat. 4/26 6 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Machado Garry vs. Prates (Prelims) ESPN+ (English & Spanish),

SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156 9 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Machado Garry vs. Prates (Main Card) ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 12 a.m.* UFC Fight Night Post Show Presented by Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey: Machado Garry vs. Prates ESPN+

*Immediately following main event

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET):

9 p.m. Main Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates Co-Main Anthony Smith vs. Zhang Mingyang Undercard Giga Chikadze vs. David Onama Undercard Michel Pereira vs. Abus Magomedov Undercard Randy Brown vs. Nicolas Dalby Undercard Ikram Aliskerov vs. Andre Muniz 6 p.m. Feature Matt Schnell vs. Jimmy Flick Undercard Evan Elder vs. Gauge Young Undercard Chris Gutierrez vs. John Castaneda Undercard Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Alatengheili Undercard Malcolm Wellmaker vs. Cameron Saaiman Undercard Jaqueline Amorim vs. Polyana Viana Undercard Timmy Cuamba vs. Roberto Romero Undercard Chelsea Chandler vs. Joselyne Edwards

