UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Machado Garry vs. Prates
Live from T-Mobile Center in Kansas City: Saturday, April 26 on ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes & SiriusXM Fight Nation
9 p.m. ET: Main Card (ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156)
6 p.m. ET: Prelims (ESPN+ & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156)
UFC action continues this weekend with UFC Fight Night: Machado Garry vs. Prates, live from T-Mobile Center in Kansas City on Saturday, April 26. The main card will be available on ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 starting at 9 p.m. ET. The prelims will start at 6 p.m. on ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156.
Main Event:
- In a welterweight main event showdown, No. 7 contender Ian Machado Garry goes head-to-head with No. 13 Carlos Prates. Machado Garry (15-1), looking to return to his unstoppable form following his first short-notice defeat at the end of last year, steps into the Octagon with a chance to further cement his name into future title conversations with a strong performance. Prates (21-6), the Dana White’s Contender Series alum featuring a 90 percent career finish win rate, comes into Saturday planning to extend his win streak to 12 with an 11th-consecutive KO and move into the top 10 at 170-pounds.
Co-Main Event:
- In the night’s light heavyweight co-main event, No. 15 Anthony Smith faces off against surging contender, Zhang Mingyang. Smith (38-21), an MMA veteran and former title challenger with a UFC career spanning 10 years, plans to culminate his journey with a dominant win in his 24th Octagon appearance and retirement bout. Zhang (18-6), featuring a 100 percent career finish win rate all in the first round and an 11-fight win streak, looks to make a statement in his sophomore UFC season debut and move into the divisional rankings.
ESPN+, ESPN.com, ESPN App UFC Content: Editorial, Live and Upcoming, On Demand, Studio Shows, Archives:
On the call:
- Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action alongside UFC lightweight Paul Felder and Laura Sanko. McKenzie Pavacich will handle reporting duties.
Programming (All times ET):
|Fri. 4/25
|4 p.m.
|UFC Live
|ESPN2
|4:35 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey: Machado Garry vs. Prates
|ESPN+
|Sat. 4/26
|6 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Machado Garry vs. Prates (Prelims)
|ESPN+ (English & Spanish),
SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156
|9 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Machado Garry vs. Prates (Main Card)
|ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, SiriusXM Fight Nation 156
|12 a.m.*
|UFC Fight Night Post Show Presented by Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey: Machado Garry vs. Prates
|ESPN+
*Immediately following main event
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET):
|9 p.m.
|Main
|Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates
|Co-Main
|Anthony Smith vs. Zhang Mingyang
|Undercard
|Giga Chikadze vs. David Onama
|Undercard
|Michel Pereira vs. Abus Magomedov
|Undercard
|Randy Brown vs. Nicolas Dalby
|Undercard
|Ikram Aliskerov vs. Andre Muniz
|6 p.m.
|Feature
|Matt Schnell vs. Jimmy Flick
|Undercard
|Evan Elder vs. Gauge Young
|Undercard
|Chris Gutierrez vs. John Castaneda
|Undercard
|Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Alatengheili
|Undercard
|Malcolm Wellmaker vs. Cameron Saaiman
|Undercard
|Jaqueline Amorim vs. Polyana Viana
|Undercard
|Timmy Cuamba vs. Roberto Romero
|Undercard
|Chelsea Chandler vs. Joselyne Edwards
