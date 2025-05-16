2025 NBA Western Conference Finals: Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder or Denver Nuggets Exclusively on ESPN Platforms

NBA Countdown and NBA Today Hit the Road for On-site Shows

ESPN Radio to Nationally Broadcast NBA Western Conference Finals and NBA Eastern Conference Finals

Hoop Streams Digital Pregame Show to Emanate On-site Throughout Western Conference Finals

The 2025 NBA Western Conference Finals Presented by AT&T – the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder or the Denver Nuggets – will be exclusively available on ESPN platforms, beginning Tuesday, May 20, at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. ESPN’s lead NBA broadcast team – Mike Breen, analysts Doris Burke and Richard Jefferson and reporter Lisa Salters will provide commentary. The quartet will also call the NBA Finals on ABC in June. All Western Conference Finals game broadcasts will begin at 8:30 p.m. with the exception of Game 7 (8 p.m.). Game 7 of the Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Western Conference Semifinals will be exclusively available on ABC this Sunday, May 18, at 3:30 p.m. with Breen, Burke, Jefferson and Salters on commentary.

In addition to the traditional Western Conference Finals game broadcasts, ESPN will offer Western Conference Finals: InsightCast Presented by YouTube TV – ESPN’s latest NBA alt-cast – starting with Game 1 on Tuesday, May 20, at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN2. Western Conference Finals: InsightCast will air alongside the traditional game broadcasts for Games 1-4. Western Conference Finals: InsightCast will emanate from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn. studios and feature the commentary trio of Ryan Ruocco, Tim Legler and Kirk Goldsberry. Western Conference Finals: InsightCast will air on ESPN2 for Games 1 and 4, and on ESPNEWS for Games 2 and 3.

“InsightCast” will serve as an in-depth, data-driven exploration of the NBA Western Conference Finals, featuring expert statistical analysis and compelling visuals. Production elements include avatar shot charts, virtual 3D replays, immersive replay analysis and a detailed statistical look at dunks. For more on “InsightCast” visit ESPNPressRoom.com.

NBA Countdown, ESPN and ABC’s NBA pregame show, will hit the road for on-site broadcasts throughout the Western Conference Finals. Malika Andrews hosts NBA Countdown with analysts Stephen A. Smith, two-time NBA Executive of the Year Bob Myers, 2008 NBA Champion Kendrick Perkins and ESPN Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania.

NBA Today – ESPN’s weekday NBA studio show – is also hitting the road for live shows on ESPN, Monday through Friday during the Western Conference Finals. Malika Andrews also hosts NBA Today with a cast of industry-leading analysts and reporters, including Kendrick Perkins, Chiney Ogwumike and Brian Windhorst. NBA Today airs from 3-4 p.m.

ESPN Radio will provide national coverage of the 2025 NBA Western Conference Finals and Eastern Conference Finals. Marc Kestecher, analyst P.J. Carlesimo and reporter Jorge Sedano will call the Western Finals, while Sean Kelley, Cory Alexander and reporter Katie George are assigned to the Eastern Finals.

Hoop Streams, ESPN’s digital NBA pregame show, will emanate on site for every Western Conference Finals game. Iman Shumpert and Vanessa Richardson will be joined by a cast of ESPN NBA reporters and commentators throughout the series. Hoop Streams is available on ESPN social media platforms and on the ESPN App 30 minutes prior to every game.

Western Conference Finals schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Platforms Tue, May 20 8:30 p.m. Game 1: Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder/Denver Nuggets ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN App, ESPN Radio Thu, May 22 8:30 p.m. Game 2: Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder/Denver Nuggets ESPN, ESPNNEWS, ESPN App, ESPN Radio Sat, May 24 8:30 p.m. Game 3: Oklahoma City Thunder/Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves ABC, ESPNEWS, ESPN App, ESPN Radio Mon, May 26 8:30 p.m. Game 4: Oklahoma City Thunder/Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN App, ESPN Radio Wed, May 28 8:30 p.m. Game 5*: Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder/Denver Nuggets ESPN, ESPN App, ESPN Radio Fri, May 30 8:30 p.m. Game 6*: Oklahoma City Thunder/Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves ESPN, ESPN App, ESPN Radio Sun, June 1 8 p.m. Game 7*: Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder/Denver Nuggets ESPN, ESPN App, ESPN Radio

*If necessary

