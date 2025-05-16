2025 Stanley Cup Playoff Second Round Action Presented by GEICO Continues Saturday in Prime Time at 8 p.m. ET with Winnipeg Jets at Dallas Stars on ABC and ESPN+

The 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs on ESPN presented by GEICO continue with Second Round action on Saturday, May 17. The puck drops for a prime time matchup at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+ between the Dallas Stars and Mikko Rantanen, who lead the series 3-2, host the Winnipeg Jets and Kyle Connor in a crucial Game 6.

The telecast details and commentators for each game are below. Commentator assignments and coverage details for ESPN games beyond May 17 will be announced in the coming days.

– TELECAST & COMMENTATOR SCHEDULE –

Date Time (ET) Game/Telecast ESPN Commentators Platforms Saturday, May 17 8 p.m. Winnipeg Jets at Dallas Stars Second Round, Game 6 Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen

Analyst: Ryan Callahan

Reporter: Leah Hextall

Rules Analyst: Dave JacksonIn Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal ABC, ESPN+ In The Crease (following the game) Host: Arda Öcal ESPN+

*Commentator assignments and studio show times may be subject to change.

