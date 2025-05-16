2025 Stanley Cup Playoff Second Round Action Presented by GEICO Continues Saturday in Prime Time at 8 p.m. ET with Winnipeg Jets at Dallas Stars on ABC and ESPN+

The 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs on ESPN presented by GEICO continue with Second Round action on Saturday, May 17. The puck drops for a prime time matchup at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+ between the Dallas Stars and Mikko Rantanen, who lead the series 3-2, host the Winnipeg Jets and Kyle Connor in a crucial Game 6.
The telecast details and commentators for each game are below. Commentator assignments and coverage details for ESPN games beyond May 17 will be announced in the coming days.
– TELECAST & COMMENTATOR SCHEDULE –
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Telecast
|ESPN Commentators
|Platforms
|Saturday, May 17
|8 p.m.
|Winnipeg Jets at Dallas Stars
Second Round, Game 6
|Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Ryan Callahan
Reporter: Leah Hextall
Rules Analyst: Dave JacksonIn Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal
|ABC, ESPN+
|In The Crease (following the game)
|Host: Arda Öcal
|ESPN+
*Commentator assignments and studio show times may be subject to change.
NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App
Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.
- Stanley Cup Playoff Central: Bracket, schedule, scores news
- Free agency and draft plans for Capitals, Golden Knights, every other eliminated team
- Post-lottery NHL draft Big Board
- ‘The head of the snake’: How Chris Tanev personifies the Leafs’ defensive attitude
- Mikko Rantanen ‘on a mission’ this NHL postseason
- Every NHL team’s biggest prospect pipeline need
- Saturday: Stanley Cup playoffs daily: Who wins Game 6 of Stars-Jets?
– 30 –
CONTACTS:
ESPN
Danny Chi | danny.c.chi@espn.com | 213-405-4400
Andrea DiCristoforo | andrea.dicristoforo@espn.com | 213-405-4612
ESPN+
ESPNPlusPR@espn.com