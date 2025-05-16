2025 Stanley Cup Playoff Second Round Action Presented by GEICO Continues Saturday in Prime Time at 8 p.m. ET with Winnipeg Jets at Dallas Stars on ABC and ESPN+

Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo Andrea DiCristoforo3 hours ago

The 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs on ESPN presented by GEICO continue with Second Round action on Saturday, May 17. The puck drops for a prime time matchup at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+ between the Dallas Stars and Mikko Rantanen, who lead the series 3-2, host the Winnipeg Jets and Kyle Connor in a crucial Game 6.

The telecast details and commentators for each game are below. Commentator assignments and coverage details for ESPN games beyond May 17 will be announced in the coming days.

– TELECAST & COMMENTATOR SCHEDULE – 

Date Time (ET) Game/Telecast ESPN Commentators Platforms
Saturday, May 17 8 p.m. Winnipeg Jets at Dallas Stars

Second Round, Game 6

 Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Ryan Callahan
Reporter: Leah Hextall
Rules Analyst: Dave JacksonIn Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal		 ABC, ESPN+
In The Crease (following the game) Host: Arda Öcal ESPN+

*Commentator assignments and studio show times may be subject to change.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App
Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

– 30 –

