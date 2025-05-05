2025 Stanley Cup Playoff Second Round Action Presented by GEICO Continues Tonight with Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs

- 2025 NHL Draft Lottery Coverage Begins Monday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+
- The Point Continues Daily as a Lead-in Show for Games Throughout the Stanley Cup Playoff
The 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs on ESPN presented by GEICO continue with the Second Round on Monday, May 5. Action begins in prime time with the defending Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers and Sam Reinhart taking on the Toronto Maple Leafs and William Nylander at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Second Round action continues Tuesday with a doubleheader on ESPN beginning at 7 p.m. as the Carolina Hurricanes and Washinton Capitals face off for a rematch of their 2019 seven-game First Round series. Later at 9:30 p.m., the Edmonton Oilers and Connor McDavid face the Vegas Golden Knights and Thomas Hertl for Game 1 of their Western Conference playoff showdown.
On Wednesday – following Game 2 of Panthers-Maple Leafs at 7 p.m. on ESPN – the Winnipeg Jets host the Dallas Stars and Mikko Rantanen to open their Second Round series at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN.
The telecast details and commentators for each game are below. Commentator assignments and coverage details for ESPN games beyond May 8 will be announced in the coming days.
– TELECAST & COMMENTATOR SCHEDULE –
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Telecast
|ESPN Commentators
|Platforms
|Monday, May 5
|7 p.m.
|2025 NHL Draft Lottery
|Host: John Buccigross
Reporter/Interviewer: Kevin Weekes
Reporter: Greg Wyshynski
|ESPN, ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|The Point presented by GoDaddy
|Host: Steve Levy
Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban
|ESPN, ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs
Second Round, Game 1
|Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal
|ESPN
|In The Crease (following the game)
|Host: Arda Öcal
|ESPN+
|Tuesday, May 6
|6 p.m.
|The Point presented by GoDaddy
|Host: Steve Levy
Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Chris Pronger
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Carolina Hurricanes at Washington Capitals
Second Round, Game 1
|Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Chris Pronger, Arda Öcal
|ESPN
|9:30 p.m.
|Edmonton Oilers at Vegas Golden Knights
Second Round, Game 1
|Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Ryan Callahan
Reporter: Stormy Buonantony
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Chris Pronger, Arda Öcal
|ESPN
|In The Crease (following the games)
|Host: Arda Öcal
|ESPN+
|Wednesday, May 7
|6 p.m.
|The Point presented by GoDaddy
|Host: Steve Levy
Analysts: Kevin Weekes, P.K. Subban, Chris Pronger
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs
Second Round, Game 2
|Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco
Analyst: AJ Mleczko
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, Kevin Weekes, P.K. Subban, Chris Pronger
|ESPN
|9:30 p.m.
|Dallas Stars at Winnipeg Jets
Second Round, Game 1
|Play-by-Play: John Buccigross
Analyst: Cassie Campbell-Pascall
Reporter: Leah Hextall
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, Kevin Weekes, P.K. Subban, Chris Pronger
|ESPN
|In The Crease (following the games)
|Host: Arda Öcal
|ESPN+
|Thursday, May 8
|6 p.m.
|The Point presented by GoDaddy
|Host: John Buccigross
Analysts: Kevin Weekes, P.K. Subban
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Carolina Hurricanes at Washington Capitals
Second Round, Game 2
|Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: John Buccigross, Kevin Weekes, P.K. Subban
|ESPN
|9:30 p.m.
|Edmonton Oilers at Vegas Golden Knights
Second Round, Game 2
|Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Ryan Callahan
Reporter: Stormy Buonantony
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: John Buccigross, Kevin Weekes, P.K. Subban
|ESPN
|In The Crease (following the games)
|Host: Arda Öcal
|ESPN+
|Tuesday, May 13
|6 p.m.
|The Point presented by GoDaddy
|Host: TBA
Analysts: TBA
|ESPN, ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Winnipeg Jets at Dallas Stars
Second Round, Game 4
|Play-by-Play: TBA
Analyst: TBA
Reporter: TBA
Rules Analyst: Dave JacksonIn Studio: TBA
|ESPN
|In The Crease (following the game)
|Host: Arda Öcal
|ESPN+
*Commentator assignments and studio show times may be subject to change.
NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App
Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.
