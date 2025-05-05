2025 Stanley Cup Playoff Second Round Action Presented by GEICO Continues Tonight with Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs

2025 NHL Draft Lottery Coverage Begins Monday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+

The Point Continues Daily as a Lead-in Show for Games Throughout the Stanley Cup Playoff

The 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs on ESPN presented by GEICO continue with the Second Round on Monday, May 5. Action begins in prime time with the defending Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers and Sam Reinhart taking on the Toronto Maple Leafs and William Nylander at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Second Round action continues Tuesday with a doubleheader on ESPN beginning at 7 p.m. as the Carolina Hurricanes and Washinton Capitals face off for a rematch of their 2019 seven-game First Round series. Later at 9:30 p.m., the Edmonton Oilers and Connor McDavid face the Vegas Golden Knights and Thomas Hertl for Game 1 of their Western Conference playoff showdown.

On Wednesday – following Game 2 of Panthers-Maple Leafs at 7 p.m. on ESPN – the Winnipeg Jets host the Dallas Stars and Mikko Rantanen to open their Second Round series at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN.

The telecast details and commentators for each game are below. Commentator assignments and coverage details for ESPN games beyond May 8 will be announced in the coming days.

– TELECAST & COMMENTATOR SCHEDULE –

*Commentator assignments and studio show times may be subject to change.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

– 30 –

CONTACTS:

ESPN

Danny Chi | [email protected] | 213-405-4400

Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612

ESPN+

[email protected]