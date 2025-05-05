2025 Stanley Cup Playoff Second Round Action Presented by GEICO Continues Tonight with Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs

Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo Andrea DiCristoforo12 hours ago
  • 2025 NHL Draft Lottery Coverage Begins Monday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+
  • The Point Continues Daily as a Lead-in Show for Games Throughout the Stanley Cup Playoff

The 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs on ESPN presented by GEICO continue with the Second Round on Monday, May 5. Action begins in prime time with the defending Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers and Sam Reinhart taking on the Toronto Maple Leafs and William Nylander at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Second Round action continues Tuesday with a doubleheader on ESPN beginning at 7 p.m. as the Carolina Hurricanes and Washinton Capitals face off for a rematch of their 2019 seven-game First Round series. Later at 9:30 p.m., the Edmonton Oilers and Connor McDavid face the Vegas Golden Knights and Thomas Hertl for Game 1 of their Western Conference playoff showdown.

On Wednesday – following Game 2 of Panthers-Maple Leafs at 7 p.m. on ESPN – the Winnipeg Jets host the Dallas Stars and Mikko Rantanen to open their Second Round series at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN.

The telecast details and commentators for each game are below. Commentator assignments and coverage details for ESPN games beyond May 8 will be announced in the coming days.

– TELECAST & COMMENTATOR SCHEDULE – 

Date Time (ET) Game/Telecast ESPN Commentators Platforms
Monday, May 5 7 p.m. 2025 NHL Draft Lottery Host: John Buccigross

Reporter/Interviewer: Kevin Weekes

Reporter: Greg Wyshynski

 ESPN, ESPN+
7:30 p.m. The Point presented by GoDaddy Host: Steve Levy

Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban

 ESPN, ESPN+
8 p.m. Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs

Second Round, Game 1

 Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson

In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal

 ESPN
In The Crease (following the game) Host: Arda Öcal ESPN+
Tuesday, May 6 6 p.m. The Point presented by GoDaddy Host: Steve Levy

Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Chris Pronger

 ESPN2, ESPN+
7 p.m. Carolina Hurricanes at Washington Capitals

Second Round, Game 1

 Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson

In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Chris Pronger, Arda Öcal

 ESPN
9:30 p.m. Edmonton Oilers at Vegas Golden Knights

Second Round, Game 1

 

 Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Ryan Callahan
Reporter: Stormy Buonantony
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson

In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Chris Pronger, Arda Öcal

 ESPN
In The Crease (following the games) Host: Arda Öcal ESPN+
Wednesday, May 7 6 p.m. The Point presented by GoDaddy Host: Steve Levy

Analysts: Kevin Weekes, P.K. Subban, Chris Pronger

 ESPN2, ESPN+
 7 p.m. Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs

Second Round, Game 2

 Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco
Analyst: AJ Mleczko
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson

In Studio: Steve Levy, Kevin Weekes, P.K. Subban, Chris Pronger

 ESPN
9:30 p.m. Dallas Stars at Winnipeg Jets

Second Round, Game 1

 Play-by-Play: John Buccigross
Analyst: Cassie Campbell-Pascall
Reporter: Leah Hextall
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson

In Studio: Steve Levy, Kevin Weekes, P.K. Subban, Chris Pronger

 ESPN
In The Crease (following the games)  Host: Arda Öcal ESPN+
Thursday, May 8 6 p.m. The Point presented by GoDaddy Host: John Buccigross

Analysts: Kevin Weekes, P.K. Subban

 ESPN2, ESPN+
7 p.m. Carolina Hurricanes at Washington Capitals

Second Round, Game 2

 Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson

In Studio: John Buccigross, Kevin Weekes, P.K. Subban

 ESPN
9:30 p.m. Edmonton Oilers at Vegas Golden Knights

Second Round, Game 2

 

 Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Ryan Callahan
Reporter: Stormy Buonantony
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson

In Studio: John Buccigross, Kevin Weekes, P.K. Subban

 ESPN
In The Crease (following the games) Host: Arda Öcal ESPN+
Tuesday, May 13 6 p.m. The Point presented by GoDaddy Host: TBA

Analysts: TBA

 ESPN, ESPN+
8 p.m. Winnipeg Jets at Dallas Stars

Second Round, Game 4

 Play-by-Play: TBA
Analyst: TBA
Reporter: TBA
Rules Analyst: Dave JacksonIn Studio: TBA		 ESPN
In The Crease (following the game)  Host: Arda Öcal ESPN+

*Commentator assignments and studio show times may be subject to change.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App
Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

