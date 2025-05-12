2025 Stanley Cup Playoff Second Round Action Presented by GEICO Continues Tuesday in Prime Time with Winnipeg Jets at Dallas Stars

- Wednesday ESPN Doubleheader: Florida Panthers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs at 7 p.m. ET and Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights at 9:30 p.m.
- The Point Continues Daily as a Lead-in Show for Games Throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs
The 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs on ESPN presented by GEICO continue with Second Round action on Tuesday, May 13, featuring a prime time matchup at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN as the Winnipeg Jets, trailing 2-1 in the series, face off against the Dallas Stars and playoff-leading scoring sensation Mikko Rantanen.
Wednesday, Second Round action features an ESPN doubleheader beginning at 7 p.m., with the series tied 2-2, the puck drops for an important Game 5 matchup between the Florida Panthers and Brad Marchand and the Toronto Maple Leafs and William Nylander at Scotiabank Arena. Following at 9:30 p.m., Jack Eichel and the Vegas Golden Knights host the Edmonton Oilers and scoring duo Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid, who lead the series 2-1.
The telecast details and commentators for each game are below. Commentator assignments and coverage details for ESPN games beyond May 14 will be announced in the coming days.
– TELECAST & COMMENTATOR SCHEDULE –
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Telecast
|ESPN Commentators
|Platforms
|Tuesday, May 13
|7:30 p.m.
|The Point presented by GoDaddy
|Host: John Buccigross
Analysts: Mark Messier, Kevin Weekes, Chris Pronger, Arda Öcal
|ESPN, ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Winnipeg Jets at Dallas Stars
Second Round, Game 4
|Play-by-Play: Steve Levy
Analyst: Ryan Callahan
Reporter: Leah Hextall
Rules Analyst: Dave JacksonIn Studio: John Buccigross, Mark Messier, Kevin Weekes, Chris Pronger, Arda Öcal
|ESPN
|In The Crease (following the game)
|Host: Arda Öcal
|ESPN+
|The Drop sponsored by Xfinity (following In the Crease)
|Hosts: Greg Wyshynski, Arda Öcal
|NHL on ESPN YouTube and Facebook, ESPN App
|Wednesday, May 14
|6 p.m.
|The Point presented by GoDaddy
|Host: Steve Levy
Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Chris Pronger, Arda Öcal
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs
Second Round, Game 5
|Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
Rules Analyst: Dave JacksonIn Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Chris Pronger, Arda Öcal
|ESPN
|9:30 p.m.
|Edmonton Oilers at Vegas Golden Knights
Second Round, Game 5
|Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Ryan Callahan
Reporter: Leah Hextall
Rules Analyst: Dave JacksonIn Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Chris Pronger, Arda Öcal
|ESPN
|In The Crease (following the games)
|Host: Arda Öcal
|ESPN+
*Commentator assignments and studio show times may be subject to change.
