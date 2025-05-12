2025 Stanley Cup Playoff Second Round Action Presented by GEICO Continues Tuesday in Prime Time with Winnipeg Jets at Dallas Stars

Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo Andrea DiCristoforo10 hours ago
  • Wednesday ESPN Doubleheader: Florida Panthers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs at 7 p.m. ET and Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights at 9:30 p.m.
  • The Point Continues Daily as a Lead-in Show for Games Throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs

The 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs on ESPN presented by GEICO continue with Second Round action on Tuesday, May 13, featuring a prime time matchup at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN as the Winnipeg Jets, trailing 2-1 in the series, face off against the Dallas Stars and playoff-leading scoring sensation Mikko Rantanen.

Wednesday, Second Round action features an ESPN doubleheader beginning at 7 p.m., with the series tied 2-2, the puck drops for an important Game 5 matchup between the Florida Panthers and Brad Marchand and the Toronto Maple Leafs and William Nylander at Scotiabank Arena. Following at 9:30 p.m., Jack Eichel and the Vegas Golden Knights host the Edmonton Oilers and scoring duo Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid, who lead the series 2-1.

The telecast details and commentators for each game are below. Commentator assignments and coverage details for ESPN games beyond May 14 will be announced in the coming days.

– TELECAST & COMMENTATOR SCHEDULE – 

Date Time (ET) Game/Telecast ESPN Commentators Platforms
Tuesday, May 13 7:30 p.m. The Point presented by GoDaddy Host: John Buccigross

Analysts: Mark Messier, Kevin Weekes, Chris Pronger, Arda Öcal

 ESPN, ESPN+
8 p.m. Winnipeg Jets at Dallas Stars

Second Round, Game 4

 Play-by-Play: Steve Levy
Analyst: Ryan Callahan
Reporter: Leah Hextall
Rules Analyst: Dave JacksonIn Studio: John Buccigross, Mark Messier, Kevin Weekes, Chris Pronger, Arda Öcal		 ESPN
In The Crease (following the game) Host: Arda Öcal ESPN+
The Drop sponsored by Xfinity (following In the Crease) Hosts: Greg Wyshynski, Arda Öcal NHL on ESPN YouTube and Facebook, ESPN App
Wednesday, May 14 6 p.m. The Point presented by GoDaddy Host: Steve Levy

Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Chris Pronger, Arda Öcal

 ESPN2, ESPN+
7 p.m. Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs

Second Round, Game 5

 Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
Rules Analyst: Dave JacksonIn Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Chris Pronger, Arda Öcal		 ESPN
9:30 p.m. Edmonton Oilers at Vegas Golden Knights

Second Round, Game 5

 

 Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Ryan Callahan
Reporter: Leah Hextall
Rules Analyst: Dave JacksonIn Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Chris Pronger, Arda Öcal		 ESPN
In The Crease (following the games) Host: Arda Öcal ESPN+

*Commentator assignments and studio show times may be subject to change.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App
Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

– 30 –

CONTACTS:

ESPN
Danny Chi | danny.c.chi@espn.com | 213-405-4400
Andrea DiCristoforo | andrea.dicristoforo@espn.com | 213-405-4612

ESPN+
ESPNPlusPR@espn.com

