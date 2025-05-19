2025 Stanley Cup Western Conference Final Presented by GEICO Begins Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+

- Edmonton Oilers Face Off Against the Dallas Stars for the Seventh Time in Stanley Cup Playoff History
- All Western Conference Final Matchups Available on ESPN+
- The Point Presented Regularly Throughout the Western Conference Final
The 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs on ESPN presented by GEICO continue with the Western Conference Final on Wednesday, May 21, featuring Game 1 between the Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+.
In a rematch of last year’s Western Conference Final, the Edmonton Oilers face off against the Dallas Stars once again, building on a growing postseason rivalry. With home ice advantage, Dallas returns to the Conference Final for the third straight year, powered by league-leading postseason scorer Mikko Rantanen, whose timely goals have been instrumental in the Stars’ playoff push. Edmonton, led by dynamic duo Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, looks to break through and advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight year.
ESPN’s NHL studio show, The Point, will air regularly as a lead-in to games throughout the Western Conference Final. The Drop, ESPN’s digital hockey show and podcast co-hosted by Arda Öcal and Greg Wyshynski, will stream throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs on the NHL on ESPN YouTube channel and wherever you get your ESPN podcasts. In the Crease, a nightly highlight show, will stream on ESPN+ throughout the conference final, following the conclusion of games on ESPN networks.
The telecast details and commentators for each game are below. Commentator assignments and coverage details for ESPN games beyond May 27 will be announced in the coming days
– TELECAST & COMMENTATOR SCHEDULE –
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Telecast
|ESPN Commentators
|Platforms
|Wednesday, May 21
|7:30 p.m.
|The Point presented by Go Daddy
|Host: Steve Levy
Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban
|ESPN, ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Edmonton Oilers at Dallas Stars
Game 1
|Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban
|ESPN, ESPN+
|In The Crease (following the game)
|Host: Arda Öcal
|ESPN+
|Friday, May 23
|7:30 p.m.
|The Point presented by Go Daddy
|Host: Steve Levy
Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban
|ESPN, ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Edmonton Oilers at Dallas Stars
Game 2
|Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban
|ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|In The Crease (following the games)
|Host: Arda Öcal
|ESPN+
|Sunday, May 25
|3 p.m.
|Dallas Stars at Edmonton Oilers
Game 3
|Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban
|ABC, ESPN+
|In The Crease (following the games)
|Host: Arda Öcal
|ESPN+
|Tuesday, May 27
|7:30 p.m.
|The Point presented by Go Daddy
|Host: Steve Levy
Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban
|ESPN, ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Dallas Stars at Edmonton Oilers
Game 4
|Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban
|ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|In The Crease (following the games)
|Host: Arda Öcal
|ESPN+
*Commentator assignments and studio show times may be subject to change.
NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App
Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.
The morning of every Eastern and Western Conference Final matchup, ESPN.com/nhl will share a preview of the game, and post-game team grades after each game.
