2025 Stanley Cup Western Conference Final Presented by GEICO Continues Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

HockeyNHL

2025 Stanley Cup Western Conference Final Presented by GEICO Continues Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo Andrea DiCristoforo12 hours ago
  • Dallas Stars Try to Stave Off Elimination Against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 Showdown
  • The Point Returns Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+

The 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs on ESPN presented by GEICO continue with the Western Conference Final on Thursday, May 29, featuring Game 5 between the Edmonton Oilers, up 3-1 in the series, and Dallas Stars, who aim to stave off elimination at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

ESPN’s NHL studio show, The Point, will air regularly as a lead-in to games throughout the Western Conference Final. The Drop, ESPN’s digital hockey show and podcast co-hosted by Arda Öcal and Greg Wyshynski, will stream throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs on the NHL on ESPN YouTube channel and wherever you get your ESPN podcasts. In the Crease, a nightly highlight show, will stream on ESPN+ throughout the conference final, following the conclusion of games on ESPN networks.

– TELECAST & COMMENTATOR SCHEDULE –

Date Time (ET) Game/Telecast ESPN Commentators Platforms
Thursday, May 29 7:30 p.m. The Point presented by Go Daddy Host: Steve Levy

Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban

 ESPN, ESPN+
8 p.m. Edmonton Oilers at Dallas Stars

Game 5

 Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson 

In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban

 ESPN, ESPN+
In The Crease (following the game) Host: Arda Öcal ESPN+

*Commentator assignments and studio show times may be subject to change.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App
Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

The morning of every Eastern and Western Conference Final matchup, ESPN.com/nhl will share a preview of the game, and post-game team grades after each game.

– 30 –

CONTACTS:

ESPN
Danny Chi | danny.c.chi@espn.com | 213-405-4400
Andrea DiCristoforo | andrea.dicristoforo@espn.com | 213-405-4612

ESPN+
ESPNPlusPR@espn.com

Tags
Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo Andrea DiCristoforo12 hours ago
Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo

Andrea DiCristoforo

Based out of the Los Angeles Production Center in LA, California, Andrea DiCristoforo is a Communications Manager focusing on the NHL, X Games, ESPN Events and Men's & Women's College Hockey. Prior to joining ESPN in 2022, Andrea worked in Olympic Sports. She is also a proud graduate from the University of New Hampshire.
Back to top button