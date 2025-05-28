2025 Stanley Cup Western Conference Final Presented by GEICO Continues Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

- Dallas Stars Try to Stave Off Elimination Against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 Showdown
- The Point Returns Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+
The 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs on ESPN presented by GEICO continue with the Western Conference Final on Thursday, May 29, featuring Game 5 between the Edmonton Oilers, up 3-1 in the series, and Dallas Stars, who aim to stave off elimination at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.
ESPN’s NHL studio show, The Point, will air regularly as a lead-in to games throughout the Western Conference Final. The Drop, ESPN’s digital hockey show and podcast co-hosted by Arda Öcal and Greg Wyshynski, will stream throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs on the NHL on ESPN YouTube channel and wherever you get your ESPN podcasts. In the Crease, a nightly highlight show, will stream on ESPN+ throughout the conference final, following the conclusion of games on ESPN networks.
– TELECAST & COMMENTATOR SCHEDULE –
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Telecast
|ESPN Commentators
|Platforms
|Thursday, May 29
|7:30 p.m.
|The Point presented by Go Daddy
|Host: Steve Levy
Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban
|ESPN, ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Edmonton Oilers at Dallas Stars
Game 5
|Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban
|ESPN, ESPN+
|In The Crease (following the game)
|Host: Arda Öcal
|ESPN+
*Commentator assignments and studio show times may be subject to change.
NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App
Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.
The morning of every Eastern and Western Conference Final matchup, ESPN.com/nhl will share a preview of the game, and post-game team grades after each game.
- Stanley Cup Playoff Central: Bracket, schedule, scores, news
- NHL free agency Big Board: Where does Marner land? Who are the other top options?
- How Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has been the Oilers’ ‘Swiss Army knife’
- The secret to Corey Perry’s continued playoff success
- ‘It’s a deadly combination’: Why the Tkachuk-Bennett-Verhaeghe line is so dangerous
- How playoff pressure is different for Seth Jones, other Panthers without a ring
- Free agency and draft plans for Maple Leafs, Capitals, every other eliminated team
– 30 –
CONTACTS:
ESPN
Danny Chi | danny.c.chi@espn.com | 213-405-4400
Andrea DiCristoforo | andrea.dicristoforo@espn.com | 213-405-4612
ESPN+
ESPNPlusPR@espn.com