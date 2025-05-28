2025 Stanley Cup Western Conference Final Presented by GEICO Continues Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

Dallas Stars Try to Stave Off Elimination Against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 Showdown

The Point Returns Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+

The 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs on ESPN presented by GEICO continue with the Western Conference Final on Thursday, May 29, featuring Game 5 between the Edmonton Oilers, up 3-1 in the series, and Dallas Stars, who aim to stave off elimination at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

ESPN’s NHL studio show, The Point, will air regularly as a lead-in to games throughout the Western Conference Final. The Drop, ESPN’s digital hockey show and podcast co-hosted by Arda Öcal and Greg Wyshynski, will stream throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs on the NHL on ESPN YouTube channel and wherever you get your ESPN podcasts. In the Crease, a nightly highlight show, will stream on ESPN+ throughout the conference final, following the conclusion of games on ESPN networks.

Date Time (ET) Game/Telecast ESPN Commentators Platforms Thursday, May 29 7:30 p.m. The Point presented by Go Daddy Host: Steve Levy Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban ESPN, ESPN+ 8 p.m. Edmonton Oilers at Dallas Stars Game 5 Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough

Analyst: Ray Ferraro

Reporter: Emily Kaplan

Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban ESPN, ESPN+ In The Crease (following the game) Host: Arda Öcal ESPN+

The morning of every Eastern and Western Conference Final matchup, ESPN.com/nhl will share a preview of the game, and post-game team grades after each game.

