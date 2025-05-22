ACC Huddle Special: Dabo Swinney & Bill Belichick, an Hour-Long Conversation Between the Two Coaching Legends, Premieres May 28 on ACC Network

ACC Network initiative hosted by ESPN’s Rece Davis

Swinney and Belichick share mutual admiration, stories and coaching philosophies in wide-ranging conversation

ACC Huddle Special: Dabo Swinney & Bill Belichick, a one-hour special featuring the two coaching legends sitting down together for an extensive conversation, will debut Wednesday, May 28 at 7 p.m. ET on ACC Network. An ACC Network initiative, the conversation is hosted by College GameDay host Rece Davis as the two-time national champion Swinney and six-time Super Bowl winning head coach Belichick share stories about their careers and coaching philosophies ahead of the 2025 college football season.

The conversation, Swinney and Belichick’s first on-camera meeting, took place on Monday, May 12 at ACC Spring Meetings in Amelia Island, Fla.

Ahead of their first season competing against one another in the ACC, Davis guides a wide-ranging conversation that touches on topics including each coach’s humble beginnings in the profession, their affinity for recruiting multi-sport athletes, the current landscape of collegiate athletics, the origins of Swinney’s ‘BYOG’ speech and more.

Belichick Asks Swinney About the Origins of ‘BYOG’

“We are thrilled to spotlight Coach Swinney and Coach Belichick on ACCN in a long form setting,” said Alex Farmartino, vice president of production for ACC Network. “This special highlights two of the most decorated football coaches of this generation learning about each other’s journeys and coaching philosophies in real time. Rece did a tremendous job setting a conversational tone in a dialogue that will provide fans with a unique perspective on their contrasting styles in achieving greatness. Our aim is to showcase more of the ACC’s great coaches and players in similar formats in the near future.”

Belichick And Swinney Discuss Recruiting Multi-Sport Athletes

Two of the most successful football coaches in history, Swinney returns for his 18th season as Clemson head coach, while Belichick makes his collegiate coaching debut Monday, Sept. 1 against TCU (8 p.m., ESPN). The two coaches will compete head-to-head for the first time in their careers when Clemson visits North Carolina Sat., Oct. 4.

Following its premiere, ACC Huddle Special: Dabo Swinney & Bill Belichick will be available via replay on the ESPN app and will re-air Saturday, May 31 at 8:30 a.m. on ESPN2. The entire conversation will also be available on the College GameDay Podcast hosted by Davis and Pete Thamel available on YouTube and wherever you prefer to get your podcasts starting Thursday, May 29.