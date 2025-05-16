Back-to-Back FA Cup Finals Weekend, Eredivisie Championship Sunday, LALIGA, Bundesliga, and More on ESPN Platforms This Weekend
FA Cup Final: Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City ESPN+ on Saturday
Crystal Palace seek their first FA Cup title and Manchester City their eighth, when the two teams clash on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. ET in the oldest and one of the most popular domestic soccer cup competitions in the world, The 144th edition of the FA Cup Final will stream exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, live from Wembley Stadium in London.
Jon Champion, Jim Beglin will call the match and reporters Nedum Onuoha and Alexis Nunes will provide halftime and pre- and postgame analysis. ESPNFC pregame coverage begins at 11 a.m. ET with postgame analysis beginning immediately following the match live on ESPN+.
Women’s FA Cup Final on ESPN+ This Weekend
Chelsea seek to complete a domestic treble when they face Manchester United in the women’s FA Cup final on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+ live from Wembley Stadium in London, England. The Women’s FA Cup final will kick off a doubleheader weekend of FA Cup final contests on ESPN+.
Eredivisie Championship Sunday on ESPN+: With the championship at stake, Sergiño Dest, Ricardo Pepi, Malik Tillman and PSV – in the lead by one-point over Ajax- seek to win against Sparta Rotterdam to clinch the 2024-25 Eredivisie title.
Matchday 34 Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platform
|Sun, May
|8:30 a.m.
|Ajax vs. FC Twente
|ESPN+
|8:30 a.m.
|Sparta Rotterdam vs. PSV
|ESPN+
|8:30 a.m.
|sc Heerenveen vs. Feyenoord
|ESPN+
|8:30 a.m.
|AZ vs. Almere City FC
|ESPN+
* Subject to change
LALIGA Matchday 36: FC Barcelona vs. Villarreal on Sunday on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes
ElClásico and LALIGA title winner FC Barcelona will host Villarreal on Sunday at 1 p.m. on ESPN+ on and ESPN Deportes – the best matchup of the matchday in LALIGA. Villareal, currently No. 5 in the standings and three points behind No. 4 Athletic Club, will be playing for a top four finish and a Champions League spot with two games remaining. Commentary teams: Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson and reporter Gemma Soler (English), and Fernando Palomo, Eduardo Biscayart and Moises Llorens (Spanish).
Also at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sevilla host Real Madrid at Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán live on ESPN+. Commentary teams: Adrian Healey, Alex Pareja (English) and Ricardo Ortiz and Mario Suarez (Spanish).
ESPNFC and Fuera De Juego pre-game coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. ET with post-game analysis beginning immediately following the match live on ESPN+. All LALIGA matches on ESPN+ are available in English and Spanish.
LALIGA Matchday 36:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platforms
|Sun, May 18
|
1 p.m.
|FC Barcelona vs. Villarreal
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sevilla vs. Real Madrid
|ESPN+
|Valencia vs. Athletic Club
|ESPN+
|Celta de Vigo vs. Rayo Vallecano
|ESPN+
|Osasuna vs. Espanyol
|ESPN+
|Real Sociedad vs. Girona
|ESPN+
|Valladolid vs. Alaves
|ESPN+
|Atletico de Madrid vs. Real Betis
|ESPN+
|Mallorca vs. Getafe
|ESPN+
|Las Palmas vs. Leganes
|ESPN+
* Subject to change
Bundesliga Matchday 34: No. 4 SC Freiburg vs. No.3 Eintracht Frankfurt, All matches Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+
On the final matchday of the Bundesliga 2024-2025 season, fifth-ranked Borussia Dortmund will go head-to-head with Holstein Kiel at SIGNAL IDUNA PARK and fourth-ranked Sport-Club Freiburg host third-ranked Eintracht Frankfurt at Europa-Park Stadion in a high-stakes battle for Champions League qualification.
All matches will be played at 9:30 a.m. ET along with Goal Arena—Bundesliga Konferenz whip-around programming exclusively on ESPN+.
Matchday 34 Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platforms
|Sat, May 17
|9:20 a.m.
|Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz
|ESPN+
|
9:30 a.m.
|1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. SV Werder Bremen
|ESPN+
|TSG Hoffenheim vs. FC Bayern München
|ESPN+
|FC Augsburg vs. 1. FC Union Berlin
|ESPN+
|Sport-Club Freiburg vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
|ESPN+
|FC St. Pauli vs. Vfl Bochum 1848
|ESPN+
|1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen
|ESPN+
|RB Leipzig vs. VfB Stuttgart
|ESPN+
|Borussia Dortmund vs. Holstein Kiel
|ESPN+
|Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. VfL Wolfsburg
|ESPN+
* Subject to change
