Colorado Avalanche Face Off Against the Dallas Stars in a Game 7 Showdown Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+

The 2025 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs presented by GEICO continue Saturday, May 3, in a prime time Game 7 finale when the Colorado Avalanche and Nathan MacKinnon aim for a series-clinching road win against the Dallas Stars and Mikko Rantanen at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+.
The telecast details and commentators for each game are below. Commentator assignments and coverage details for ESPN games beyond May 3 will be announced in the coming days.
– TELECAST & COMMENTATOR SCHEDULE –
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Telecast
|ESPN Commentators
|Platforms
|Saturday, May 3
|8 p.m.
|Colorado Avalanche at Dallas Stars
Game 7
|Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal
|ABC, ESPN+
|In The Crease (following the game)
|Host: Arda Öcal
|ESPN+
*Commentator assignments and studio show times may be subject to change.
NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App
Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.
- Stanley Cup Playoff Central: Bracket, schedule, scores news
- Stanley Cup playoff takeaways as Round 1 heats up
- Head coach candidate tiers: Who gets a job this summer?
- 2025 NHL mock draft: Who lands Hagens, Schaefer, Misa?
- Keys to the offseason: Free agency, draft needs for eliminated teams
- Is Anthony Stolarz the Maple Leafs’ goaltending savior?
- Which players are most deserving of winning the Stanley Cup?
- Friday: Stanley Cup playoffs daily: Win-or-go-home game for the Blues
- Saturday: Key players, game picks for Saturday’s Game 7 matchups
- Saturday: Why Peter DeBoer always wins in Game 7
– 30 –
CONTACTS:
ESPN
Danny Chi | [email protected] | 213-405-4400
Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612
ESPN+
[email protected]