Colorado Avalanche Face Off Against the Dallas Stars in a Game 7 Showdown Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+

Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo Andrea DiCristoforo19 minutes ago

The 2025 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs presented by GEICO continue Saturday, May 3, in a prime time Game 7 finale when the Colorado Avalanche and Nathan MacKinnon aim for a series-clinching road win against the Dallas Stars and Mikko Rantanen at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+.

The telecast details and commentators for each game are below. Commentator assignments and coverage details for ESPN games beyond May 3 will be announced in the coming days.

– TELECAST & COMMENTATOR SCHEDULE –

Date Time (ET) Game/Telecast ESPN Commentators Platforms
Saturday, May 3 8 p.m. Colorado Avalanche at Dallas Stars

Game 7

 Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson

In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal

 ABC, ESPN+
  In The Crease (following the game) Host: Arda Öcal ESPN+

*Commentator assignments and studio show times may be subject to change.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App
Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

