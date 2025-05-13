ESPN, Disney+, and Skydance Sports Debut First Look at The Kingdom; Patrick Mahomes Reveals Official Title and Trailer for Upcoming ESPN Original Series On-Stage at Disney Upfront

Watch Trailer

Today at The Disney Upfront, ESPN, Disney+, and Skydance Sports debuted a first look at The Kingdom – the official title for the upcoming ESPN Original Series on the Kansas City Chiefs, as revealed by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“Last season, the Kansas City Chiefs gave ESPN unfiltered access to our lives – on and off the field,” said Mahomes live on-stage. “The result is an incredible six-episode series called The Kingdom that showcases the true heart of our great city, the team, and what it takes to be a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. We dive into the history and legacy of the franchise, from the early days in Texas all the way to our third-straight Super Bowl appearance. It was an honor to be a part of this incredible project, and I can’t wait for all of you to see it.”

Produced by Words + Pictures in association with Skydance Sports, NFL Films, 2PM Productions, and Foolish Club Studios, the six-episode docuseries is expected to premiere later this year on ESPN and Disney+ and will explore the franchise’s indelible and distinctive place in the NFL’s landscape for over more than six decades of history while offering an exclusive, revealing chronicle of the team’s extraordinary 2024 season. The docuseries is directed by Kristen Lappas of Words + Pictures (“Giannis: The Marvelous Journey,” Full Court Press, “Dream On”) and produced by much of the team behind “The Last Dance” (including executive producers Connor Schell, Jason Hehir, Libby Geist and Aaron Cohen, and showrunner Matt Maxson).

The original documentary series – which was filmed over the course of the 2024 season and includes unprecedented access into the players’ lives on and off the field – details the Chiefs’ journey as the club completed a franchise-record 15-win regular season, captured a third-consecutive Lamar Hunt Trophy as AFC champions, and made a third-straight Super Bowl appearance in New Orleans. The remarkable run builds upon nearly a decade of tremendous success, during which the team made the playoffs every year (2015-24), won the AFC West Division title nine years running (2016-24), appeared in the AFC Championship Game seven years in a row (2018-24), and ultimately made five Super Bowl appearances over the past six years, raising the hallowed Vince Lombardi Trophy three times.

Told through the lens of current-day players, coaches, and executive leaders, following them both on and off the field all season long, the series will also weave together tales of the team’s long and celebrated history, its proud culture, as well as the Chiefs’ deeply ingrained place in the Kansas City community and the wider sports landscape.

Along the way, the series will spotlight the 65-year history of the Chiefs franchise dating back to its earliest days in Dallas, Texas, when the team was founded by the legendary sports innovator Lamar Hunt. It will explore the many highs and lows of the club’s iconic path to modern-day dynasty, detailed by countless untold stories and behind-the-scenes moments that have shaped its legacy. With exclusive access to the organization’s extensive and rarely seen photo and video archives, coupled with intimate interviews with players, coaches, and other key figures, the series will offer a fascinating look at the team’s long path to the pinnacle of the sports world.

