ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and Tribeca Studios to Greenlight Two Short Documentary Films on the Intersection of Sports and the Latino Community

ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and Tribeca Studios today announced their collaboration and greenlight of two short documentary films that will bring to life compelling stories at the intersection of sports and the Latino community. Directed by emerging storytellers and filmmakers, each film will delve into unique narratives that have remained largely unseen, offering fresh perspectives on the athletes, moments, and legacies that continue to influence the world of sports and beyond. Acclaimed actor, comedian, and producer, John Leguizamo, will serve as a mentor on both films, providing guidance to the up-and-coming directors and help shape the storytelling to reflect the rich cultural impact of sports within the Latino community.

“These films reflect ESPN’s deep commitment to authentic storytelling and amplifying the many different voices in the world of sports,” said Freddy Rolon, ESPN’s Head of Global Sports & Talent Office. “We are thrilled to work with Tribeca Studios and John Leguizamo to shine a light on these important narratives, while empowering talented filmmakers to share their perspectives.”

“Sports have long served as a powerful vehicle for storytelling, and these documentaries will spotlight the profound cultural influence of Latino communities in the sports world,” said Jane Rosenthal, Co-Founder and CEO of Tribeca Enterprises. “Through our collaboration with ESPN and John Leguizamo, Tribeca is excited to provide a platform for emerging filmmakers whose creativity, vision, and talent are ready for the spotlight. We are honored to offer them the chance to share their stories with a global audience, marking a pivotal moment in their rising careers.”

“Sports and Latino culture have always been deeply connected, but never properly spotlighted,” said Leguizamo. “You can see our influence everywhere, from the players to the passionate fans to the inspiring stories that touch sports lovers of all backgrounds. I’m so proud to partner with Tribeca Studios and ESPN to support two remarkable projects that capture the heart, struggle, and triumph of our community from fresh voices that deserve this major platform.”

Director Daniel Poler will helm “Shooting Stars: The Adrián Solano Story”, which follows the surprising journey of a Venezuelan cook who dreams of becoming a professional skier, despite never having seen snow. With no choice but to train on roller skis in one of the hottest places on Earth, his path to the slopes takes a series of disastrous turns. As the internet mocks “The World’s Worst Skier,” the world begins to rally behind him, proving that greatness isn’t measured in medals, but in the courage to keep going. Poler is a Panamanian-Venezuelan filmmaker. He began his career producing Showtime’s Next Stop for Charlie in Caracas, before moving to New York City, where he directed fashion campaigns for brands like Carolina Herrera, Saks Fifth Avenue, Prada, etc. His creative vision led him to Condé Nast Entertainment, where he spent nine years crafting videos for Vogue, Vanity Fair, GQ, and others. Most recently, Daniel wrote and directed his debut fiction feature, “ESPINA,” co-produced by Condé Nast, was inspired by the life of his best friend, a story he first explored in his acclaimed documentary “Tuesco,” distributed by The New Yorker. (Download Headshot)

Director Llaima Suwani Sanfiorenzo will helm the film “13.4 Seconds To Nowhere”, which highlights the deeply personal narrative of a Puerto Rican athlete whose Olympic dreams were shattered by a hurricane. Once defined by a 13.4-second 100-meter race time she, years later, seeks to redefine her purpose. Her quest to overcome this obstacle is not for glory, but for essential self-discovery and healing. Sanfiorenzo is a Caribbean filmmaker who uses documentary as a tool for self-representation and storytelling. Originally from Puerto Rico, where she currently lives and works, Llaima has traveled to Africa, Germany, Colombia, and the Dominican Republic to create participatory films that amplify voices. Her latest project, “And Still the Seed”, is a powerful portrait of a 600-year-old tree on her island, expressing hope for a sustainable future through tree planting and seed conservation. The film won Best Short Documentary in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, making the story of trees accessible to filmmakers worldwide. Llaima’s unique voice inspires and captivates. (Download Headshot)

Both upcoming film projects’ production will be celebrated at the 2025 Tribeca Festival and 2025 Art Basel Miami Beach. Further details will be announced in the coming months, including premiere dates and distribution plans across ESPN platforms.

