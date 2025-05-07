ESPN Original Series Rabil’s Places to Premiere June 4 on ESPN+

Watch Trailer

ESPN today announced its newest ESPN Original Series Rabil’s Places, presented by Lexus, will premiere June 4. Produced by Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions, Words + Pictures, and Two Points Productions in partnership with ESPN, the 5-episode series follows Paul Rabil as he explores the rich history and traditions of college and pro lacrosse and pays respects to the game’s indigenous origins. From conversations with the biggest names in lacrosse to visiting the cultural hotbeds of the sport, Paul will showcase how lax has continued to grow and evolve into the game we love today.

“Lacrosse isn’t just defined by the action on the field. It’s about the people who’ve played it, the places we call home, and the culture that’s kept it alive for centuries,” said Rabil. “Rabil’s Places is our episodic journey through the soul of the sport, from sacred beginnings to its rise in college towns and pro stadiums, aimed to bring fans new and old along for the ride.”

“Paul is the perfect person to tell the stories that make lacrosse the sport that it is today,” said Peyton Manning, Executive Producer of Rabil’s Places. “As a former player and entrepreneur, he is so close to the game that he loves and that shines through in this series.”

New episodes premiere on Wednesdays on ESPN+ and will also be available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ for Disney Bundle Trio subscribers.

Episode Descriptions & Premiere Dates

Episode 1: Turf Wars (June 4)

Legendary football coach Bill Belichick explains his lifelong affection for lacrosse. Paul is joined by former college lacrosse star turned Super Bowl-champion wide receiver, Chris Hogan, to understand why there’s so much crossover between the sports, and PLL teammates Ricky Miezan and Nakeie Montgomery discuss their decision to forgo pro football in favor of lacrosse.

Episode 2: Slick Sticks (June 11)

Inspired by the signature moves that revolutionized lacrosse, Paul sets out to create a new signature shot. After Gary Gait explains the birth of his iconic “Air Gait” move, Paul turns to Charlotte North, one of the game’s most creative scorers, and former college lacrosse star turned NBA player, Pat Spencer, for inspiration for his new staple move.

Episode 3: Crab Cakes and Lacrosse (June 18)

That’s what Maryland does! Paul returns to his alma mater, Johns Hopkins, to learn how Maryland became a lacrosse hotbed. He’s joined by his former Hopkins teammate Kyle Harrison and visits Kyle’s father, Miles, who teaches Paul about the state’s important HBCU lacrosse history at Morgan State. Finally, Paul visits 3-time Tewaaraton winner Taylor Cummings at Bryn Mawr, where Maryland women’s lax stars are born and jousts over the true state sport.

Episode 4: Crease and Desist (June 25)

Paul pursues a return to the PLL as a goalie but quickly learns why lacrosse goalies are a different breed. Former WWE star (and lax goalie) Mick Foley, Hall of Famer Scott Bacigalupo and PLL star Blaze Riorden give Paul a crash course on the physical, mental, and technical demands of the toughest position in sports.

Episode 5: The Creator’s Game (July 2)

Paul seeks out a deeper understanding of the Native American origins of lacrosse and its traditional wooden stick. Greats Jeremy Thompson of Onondaga Nation and Zed Williams of Seneca Nation teach Paul important indigenous traditions of the game; current Syracuse standout and rising star of the Haudenosaunee Nationals, Trey Deere, meets Paul at Alfie Jacques’ legendary woodworking shop before Paul tries his hand at making a wooden stick of his own.

About ESPN Originals

ESPN Originals are premium programs that take fans inside the biggest moments, athletes, and stories in sports. With critically acclaimed, award-winning series — including the Emmy®-winning Man in the Arena: Tom Brady, Peyton’s Places and the Places universe, In the Arena: Serena Williams, Full Court Press, and Clutch: The NBA Playoffs — ESPN Originals deliver bold perspectives and unparalleled access to the narratives that define the modern sports world. ESPN Originals can be seen on ESPN channels and ESPN+, as well as on Disney+ and Hulu for Disney Bundle Trio subscribers.

