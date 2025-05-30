ESPN Re-Signs National NFL Reporter Kimberley A. Martin to Multi-Year Agreement

Remains a Mainstay on Sunday NFL Countdown, Reporting from the League’s Biggest Games Every Week

Continues to Appear Across ESPN’s Signature Shows, Including First Take, Get Up, NFL Live & SportsCenter



Brings Year-Round Coverage, Exclusive Interviews & Distinctive Storytelling to Multiple ESPN Platforms

ESPN has re-signed Kimberley A. Martin, a national NFL reporter, to a new multi-year agreement, extending her reporting and commentating roles on the sport’s news and storylines across multiple shows and platforms. At the center of the agreement, Martin will continue on Sunday NFL Countdown, a position she has held since joining ESPN in 2020, delivering the latest news and insights from one of the biggest games each week — all while sporting her signature Nike Jordan sneakers.

In addition to her NFL Sundays, Martin will resume regular appearances on Get Up, First Take, SportsCenter and NFL Live both in-season and during the offseason, continuing to bring informed expertise to ESPN’s weekday programming.

Martin’s presence goes well-beyond live appearances, as the award-winning reporter will continue contributing to ESPN’s features unit, where she exemplifies ESPN’s long tradition of storytelling, focusing on the NFL’s biggest stars. During the 2024 NFL season, she notably conducted in-depth interviews with Baltimore running back Derrick Henry and Philadelphia wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

Prior to joining ESPN, Martin worked the previous 15 years as an NFL reporter for numerous high-profile outlets including, Yahoo! Sports, the Washington Post, the Buffalo News and Newsday.

While a reporter at Newsday, Martin received the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ)’ Emerging Journalist of the Year award in 2011 and later received NABJ’s Salute to Excellence for Sports Writing award in 2016 and 2017. Most recently, in 2022, Martin received a National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications (NAMIC) award for “Gratitude,” an ESPN feature highlighting former NFL tight end Darren Waller’s journey toward sobriety and NFL stardom. She continues to be an active member of NABJ.

A Brooklyn, NY native, Martin, attended Wesleyan University before earning her master’s degree in magazine, newspaper and online journalism from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communication at Syracuse University.