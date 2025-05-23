ESPN Selects Top Major League Baseball Rivalries for Sunday Night Baseball on June 8 and June 15

Defending World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers to Host San Francisco Giants on June 15

ESPN today announced it has selected two of Major League Baseball’s top rivalries for Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Capital One on June 8 and June 15. The American League East-leading New York Yankees and Aaron Judge will host the Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers on Sunday, June 8, at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. The start time will change to 7 p.m. – the traditional Sunday Night Baseball timeslot – if the Indiana Pacers defeat the New York Knicks to advance to the NBA Finals.

The following week, the defending World Series Champion and National League West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers and Shohei Ohtani will host the second place San Francisco Giants and Wilmer Flores on Sunday, June 15, at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Sunday Night Baseball is exclusively available on ESPN platforms, including ESPN, the ESPN App, ESPN Radio and ESPN Deportes. Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown precedes Sunday Night Baseball at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

Karl Ravech, five-time World Series Champion and analyst David Cone, analyst Eduardo Pérez and reporter Buster Olney are currently in their fourth season as the Sunday Night Baseball broadcast team.

On deck: the defending World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts will visit the New York Mets and Juan Soto on the May 25 edition of ESPN Sunday Night Baseball at 7 p.m. On June 1, the Los Angeles Dodgers will host the New York Yankees in a rematch of the 2024 World Series on ESPN Sunday Night Baseball at 7 p.m.

-30-

ESPN media contacts: ben.cafardo@espn.com; alex.feuz@espn.com.