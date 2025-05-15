ESPN to Present All 46 Games of the 2025 Premier Lacrosse League Season
17 games on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2; All 46 games streaming on ESPN+
- Both games on Friday, May 30 streaming on ESPN+ and Disney+
- 2025 ABC Season Opener: 2024 Championship rematch between Maryland Whipsnakes and the Utah Archers on Saturday, May 31, at 1 p.m. ET
- 2025 PLL Championship Final on ABC: September14 at 12:30 p.m. ET
ESPN will present the entire 2025 season of the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) powered by Ticketmaster, featuring 18 games across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU, and all 46 games streaming live on ESPN+.
Internationally, the PLL season will be available to watch in Canada (TSN), Latin America/Brazil (STAR+, Disney+), Caribbean (ESPN Play), and Australia/New Zealand/Pac Islands (ESPN App).
Opening Weekend
The 2025 PLL season kicks off on Friday, May 30 with games streaming on ESPN+ and Disney+. On Saturday, May 31, ABC will feature a 2024 PLL Championship rematch between the Maryland Whipsnakes and the Utah Archers at 1 p.m. ET.
Saturday Night Lacrosse
The final game of Opening Weekend between the New York Atlas and Boston Cannons will feature the debut of Saturday Night Lacrosse on ESPN+. Saturday Night Lacrosse will feature marquee matchups throughout the 2025 season.
2025 Lexus All-Star Weekend
ESPN2 and ESPN+ will present the inaugural Maybelline Women’s Lacrosse League All-Star Game live from CPKC Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. on Friday, July 4 at 8 p.m. ET. The best women’s lacrosse players in the world will compete on Team Izzy and Team North, showcasing the league’s first 10v10 format competition.
On Saturday, July 5 at 1 p.m., ESPN and ESPN+ will present the 2025 PLL All-Star Game, featuring a conference-based matchup between Eastern and Western Conference All-Stars for the first time in league history, all as part of the 2025 Lexus All-Star Weekend. WLL and PLL All-Star Skills Competitions will take place Friday, July 4 at 6:30 p.m., streaming on ESPN+
PLL Playoffs
ESPN will present the 2025 PLL Playoffs in their entirety, with the 2025 Championship set for ABC and ESPN+, live from Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, N.J., on Sunday, Sept. 14, at 12:30 p.m.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|City
|Matchup
|Platform
|Fri., May 30
|6 p.m.
|Albany, N.Y.
|Carolina Chaos vs. New York Atlas
|ESPN+, Disney+
|8:30 p.m.
|California Redwoods vs. Denver Outlaws
|ESPN+, Disney+
|Sat, May 31
|1 p.m.
|Maryland Whipsnakes vs. Utah Archers
|ABC, ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Boston Cannons vs. New York Atlas
|ESPN+
|Fri. June 6
|6 p.m.
|Charlotte, N.C.
|Denver Outlaws vs. Carolina Chaos
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|Philadelphia Waterdogs vs. Maryland Whipsnakes
|ESPN+
|Sat, June 7
|1 p.m.
|Utah Archers vs. Boston Cannons
|ABC, ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|California Redwoods vs. Carolina Chaos
|ESPN+
|Fri, June 13
|6 p.m.
|Philadelphia
|Boston Cannons vs. Philadelphia Waterdogs
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|California Redwoods vs. Utah Archers
|ESPN+
|Sat,
June 14
|1 p.m.
|New York Atlas vs. Maryland Whipsnakes
|ABC, ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Maryland Whipsnakes vs. Philadelphia Waterdogs
|ESPN+
|Sat, June 21
|4 p.m.
|
Baltimore
|New York Atlas vs. Philadelphia Waterdogs
|ESPN, ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Boston Cannons vs. Maryland Whipsnakes
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|Sun, June 22
|Noon
|Utah Archers vs. Denver Outlaws
|ABC, ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|Carolina Chaos vs. Maryland Whipsnakes
|ESPN+
|Fri, June 27
|9 p.m.
|
San Diego
|Denver Outlaws vs. California Redwoods
|ESPN+
|11:30 p.m.
|Utah Archers vs. New York Atlas
|ESPN+
|Sat, June 28
|6 p.m.
|Philadelphia Waterdogs vs. California Redwoods
|ESPN, ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|Boston Cannons vs. Carolina Chaos
|ESPN+
|Sat, July 5
|1 p.m.
|Kansas City, M.O.
|2025 Premier Lacrosse League All-Star Game East vs. West
|ESPN, ESPN+
|Fri, July 11
|7 p.m.
|
Evanston, Ill.
|New York Atlas vs. Boston Cannons
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|9:30 p.m.
|Utah Archers vs. Philadelphia Waterdogs
|ESPN+
|Sat, July 12
|7 p.m.
|Carolina Chaos vs. California Redwoods
|ESPN+
|9:30 p.m.
|Denver Outlaws vs. Maryland Whipsnakes
|ESPN+
|Fri, July 18
|6:30 p.m.
|
Fairfield, Conn.
|New York Atlas vs. California Redwoods
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|Utah Archers vs. Carolina Chaos
|ESPN2,
ESPN+
|Sat, July 19
|3 p.m.
|Boston Cannons vs. Denver Outlaws
|ABC, ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Maryland Whipsnakes vs. Philadelphia Waterdogs
|ESPN+
|Fri, July 25
|8 p.m.
|Herriman, Utah
|California Redwoods vs. Utah Archers
|ESPN+
|10:30 p.m.
|Maryland Whipsnakes vs. New York Atlas
|ESPN+
|Sat, July 26
|6:30 p.m.
|Philadelphia Waterdogs vs. Carolina Chaos
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|Denver Outlaws vs. Utah Archers
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|Fri, Aug. 1
|8 p.m.
|
Denver
|Carolina Chaos vs. Denver Outlaws
|ESPN+
|10:30 p.m.
|Philadelphia Waterdogs vs. Boston Cannons
|ESPN+
|Sat, Aug. 2
|1 p.m
|Maryland Whipsnakes vs. California Redwoods
|ABC, ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|New York Atlas vs. Denver Outlaws
|ESPN+
|Fri, Aug. 8
|6:30 p.m.
|Boston
|California Redwoods vs. Boston Cannons
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|Carolina Chaos vs. Utah Archers
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|Sat, Aug. 9
|1 p.m.
|Philadelphia Waterdogs vs. New York Atlas
|ABC, ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Maryland Whipsnakes vs. Boston Cannons
|ESPN+
|Sat, Aug. 23
|6 p.m.
|Minneapolis
|PLL Playoffs Quarterfinals #1
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|PLL Playoffs Quarterfinal #2
|ESPN+
|Mon, Sept.1
|4 p.m.
|
Chester, Pa.
|PLL Playoffs Semifinal #1
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|6:30 p.m.
|PLL Playoffs Semifinal # 2
|ESPN+
|Sun, Sept. 14
|12:30 p.m.
|Harrison, N.J.
|PLL Championship
|ABC, ESPN+
*Subject to change
