ESPN to Present All 46 Games of the 2025 Premier Lacrosse League Season

Both games on Friday, May 30 streaming on ESPN+ and Disney+

2025 ABC Season Opener: 2024 Championship rematch between Maryland Whipsnakes and the Utah Archers on Saturday, May 31, at 1 p.m. ET

2025 PLL Championship Final on ABC: September14 at 12:30 p.m. ET

ESPN will present the entire 2025 season of the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) powered by Ticketmaster, featuring 18 games across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU, and all 46 games streaming live on ESPN+.

Internationally, the PLL season will be available to watch in Canada (TSN), Latin America/Brazil (STAR+, Disney+), Caribbean (ESPN Play), and Australia/New Zealand/Pac Islands (ESPN App).

Opening Weekend

The 2025 PLL season kicks off on Friday, May 30 with games streaming on ESPN+ and Disney+. On Saturday, May 31, ABC will feature a 2024 PLL Championship rematch between the Maryland Whipsnakes and the Utah Archers at 1 p.m. ET.

Saturday Night Lacrosse

The final game of Opening Weekend between the New York Atlas and Boston Cannons will feature the debut of Saturday Night Lacrosse on ESPN+. Saturday Night Lacrosse will feature marquee matchups throughout the 2025 season.

2025 Lexus All-Star Weekend

ESPN2 and ESPN+ will present the inaugural Maybelline Women’s Lacrosse League All-Star Game live from CPKC Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. on Friday, July 4 at 8 p.m. ET. The best women’s lacrosse players in the world will compete on Team Izzy and Team North, showcasing the league’s first 10v10 format competition.

On Saturday, July 5 at 1 p.m., ESPN and ESPN+ will present the 2025 PLL All-Star Game, featuring a conference-based matchup between Eastern and Western Conference All-Stars for the first time in league history, all as part of the 2025 Lexus All-Star Weekend. WLL and PLL All-Star Skills Competitions will take place Friday, July 4 at 6:30 p.m., streaming on ESPN+



PLL Playoffs

ESPN will present the 2025 PLL Playoffs in their entirety, with the 2025 Championship set for ABC and ESPN+, live from Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, N.J., on Sunday, Sept. 14, at 12:30 p.m.

Date Time (ET) City Matchup Platform Fri., May 30 6 p.m. Albany, N.Y. Carolina Chaos vs. New York Atlas ESPN+, Disney+ 8:30 p.m. California Redwoods vs. Denver Outlaws ESPN+, Disney+ Sat, May 31 1 p.m. Maryland Whipsnakes vs. Utah Archers ABC, ESPN+ 7 p.m. Boston Cannons vs. New York Atlas ESPN+ Fri. June 6 6 p.m. Charlotte, N.C. Denver Outlaws vs. Carolina Chaos ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. Philadelphia Waterdogs vs. Maryland Whipsnakes ESPN+ Sat, June 7 1 p.m. Utah Archers vs. Boston Cannons ABC, ESPN+ 7 p.m. California Redwoods vs. Carolina Chaos ESPN+ Fri, June 13 6 p.m. Philadelphia Boston Cannons vs. Philadelphia Waterdogs ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. California Redwoods vs. Utah Archers ESPN+ Sat, June 14 1 p.m. New York Atlas vs. Maryland Whipsnakes ABC, ESPN+ 7 p.m. Maryland Whipsnakes vs. Philadelphia Waterdogs ESPN+ Sat, June 21 4 p.m. Baltimore New York Atlas vs. Philadelphia Waterdogs ESPN, ESPN+ 7 p.m. Boston Cannons vs. Maryland Whipsnakes ESPN2, ESPN+ Sun, June 22 Noon Utah Archers vs. Denver Outlaws ABC, ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Carolina Chaos vs. Maryland Whipsnakes ESPN+ Fri, June 27 9 p.m. San Diego Denver Outlaws vs. California Redwoods ESPN+ 11:30 p.m. Utah Archers vs. New York Atlas ESPN+ Sat, June 28 6 p.m. Philadelphia Waterdogs vs. California Redwoods ESPN, ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. Boston Cannons vs. Carolina Chaos ESPN+ Sat, July 5 1 p.m. Kansas City, M.O. 2025 Premier Lacrosse League All-Star Game East vs. West ESPN, ESPN+ Fri, July 11 7 p.m. Evanston, Ill. New York Atlas vs. Boston Cannons ESPN2, ESPN+ 9:30 p.m. Utah Archers vs. Philadelphia Waterdogs ESPN+ Sat, July 12 7 p.m. Carolina Chaos vs. California Redwoods ESPN+ 9:30 p.m. Denver Outlaws vs. Maryland Whipsnakes ESPN+ Fri, July 18 6:30 p.m. Fairfield, Conn. New York Atlas vs. California Redwoods ESPN+ 9 p.m. Utah Archers vs. Carolina Chaos ESPN2, ESPN+ Sat, July 19 3 p.m. Boston Cannons vs. Denver Outlaws ABC, ESPN+ 8 p.m. Maryland Whipsnakes vs. Philadelphia Waterdogs ESPN+ Fri, July 25 8 p.m. Herriman, Utah California Redwoods vs. Utah Archers ESPN+ 10:30 p.m. Maryland Whipsnakes vs. New York Atlas ESPN+ Sat, July 26 6:30 p.m. Philadelphia Waterdogs vs. Carolina Chaos ESPN+ 9 p.m. Denver Outlaws vs. Utah Archers ESPN2, ESPN+ Fri, Aug. 1 8 p.m. Denver Carolina Chaos vs. Denver Outlaws ESPN+ 10:30 p.m. Philadelphia Waterdogs vs. Boston Cannons ESPN+ Sat, Aug. 2 1 p.m Maryland Whipsnakes vs. California Redwoods ABC, ESPN+ 8 p.m. New York Atlas vs. Denver Outlaws ESPN+ Fri, Aug. 8 6:30 p.m. Boston California Redwoods vs. Boston Cannons ESPN+ 9 p.m. Carolina Chaos vs. Utah Archers ESPN2, ESPN+ Sat, Aug. 9 1 p.m. Philadelphia Waterdogs vs. New York Atlas ABC, ESPN+ 7 p.m. Maryland Whipsnakes vs. Boston Cannons ESPN+ Sat, Aug. 23 6 p.m. Minneapolis PLL Playoffs Quarterfinals #1 ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. PLL Playoffs Quarterfinal #2 ESPN+ Mon, Sept.1 4 p.m. Chester, Pa. PLL Playoffs Semifinal #1 ESPN2, ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. PLL Playoffs Semifinal # 2 ESPN+ Sun, Sept. 14 12:30 p.m. Harrison, N.J. PLL Championship ABC, ESPN+

*Subject to change

