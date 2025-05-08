ESPN to Present Every Game of the 2025 NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship, May 9-25

National title game to air on ESPN for fourth straight year

Quarterfinal and semifinal games live on ESPNU

All games streaming on ESPN+

ESPN will present every game of the NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship, with games beginning Friday, May 9 and the tournament culminating with the crowning of a national champion on Sunday, May 25, live on ESPN.

The field of 29 teams is made up of 15 conference champions earning automatic bids and 14 at-large selections.

First and second round games will stream on ESPN+ beginning Friday, May 9, and ESPNU will present all four quarterfinal matchups on Thursday, May 15. Championship Weekend Semifinals from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. will air on ESPNU over Memorial Day Weekend on Friday, May 23, and for the fourth consecutive year, the national title game will air live on ESPN on Sunday, May 25. All games will stream live on ESPN+.

For the first time since 2017, Championship Weekend for both the women’s and men’s tournaments will take place at the same site – Gillette Stadium.

The top three seeds are made up of the past three national champions – 2022 champions North Carolina (1), reigning national champion Boston College (2), who has advanced to the national title game the past seven seasons, and 2023 national champion Northwestern (3). Each team earned a first-round bye and will begin their title quests hosting second round games on Sunday, May 11.

Commentators

Play-by-play: Jay Alter, Mike Corey, Mark Dixon and Leah Secondo

and Analysts: Dana Boyle – Member of Virginia women’s lacrosse team from 2011-14, making a 2014 Final Four appearance; named to All-ACC Team (2013). Courtney Martinez Connor – Five-time NCAA Champion and All-American at Maryland; NCAA Championship Most Outstanding Player; former Division I head coach (Arizona State, UMBC and Mount St. Mary’s). Charlotte North – Two-time Tewaaraton Trophy winner (2021 and 2022); two-time All-American at Boston College; NCAA career goals leader (358); 2021 NCAA Champion; 2022 World Champion with Team USA. Sheehan Stanwick Burch – Four-time All-American at Georgetown, where she holds the program records in goals scored (232) and total points (330); inducted into the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame in 2021.





Alter, Stanwick Burch , North and Boyle to call championship weekend

, and to call championship weekend Drew Carter and National Lacrosse Hall of Famer Rachael DeCecco will be onsite providing studio analysis and interviews between the semifinal games and during halftime of the semis and championship game

Additional details on ESPN’s Championship Weekend presentation will be announced later this month.

Click HERE for the full bracket.

2025 NCAA Women’s College Lacrosse Championship on ESPN Platforms