ESPN Wins 13 Sports Emmy Awards, Matching Previous Record

Big Series Wins for SEC on ABC, NFL Live and College GameDay

Top in Storytelling for E60, ESPN Film’s Rhythm Masters: A Mickey Hart Experience

On-Air Wins for Nick Saban for Outstanding Personality/Emerging On-Air Talent and Peyton Manning for Outstanding Event Analyst

ESPN captured 13 Sports Emmy Awards, matching its own previous record, as the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences honored the best in sports media during the 46th Annual Sports Emmy Awards ceremony on Tuesday night in New York City.

ESPN has now won 267 Sports Emmy Awards in 38 years of eligibility.

ESPN was recognized across a variety of categories, including signature series and sport categories, including NFL, college football and storytelling. A full gallery of ESPN winners can be found here.

ESPN’s signature series delivered some of the night’s biggest wins:

In its first year, the new SEC on ABC college football series captured Outstanding Live Series, marking the first time in 45 years that a college football property has earned this award. The win also represents ESPN’s fourth consecutive win in this category.

College GameDay was recognized with its record 15th Sports Emmy for Outstanding Studio Show – Weekly.

NFL Live received its first Sports Emmy for Outstanding Studio Show – Daily, ESPN’s ninth win overall in the category.

For on-air commentator recognitions, two notable personalities took home wins: rookie analyst Nick Saban won his first Emmy for Outstanding Personality/Emerging On-Air Talent in his debut season with ESPN, and Peyton Manning was recognized with his second Emmy in three years, this time for Outstanding Event Analyst.

E60 was honored with its 21st Sports Emmy, winning Outstanding Hosted Edited Series. Since its 2010 debut, the show has consistently set the standard for longform storytelling. This marks ESPN’s fifth overall win in the category.

ESPN Film’s Rhythm Masters: A Mickey Hart Experience was recognized for Outstanding Editing-Long Form. The film follows Grateful Dead drummer Hart as he creates a powerful original score inspired by stories from legendary athletes, exploring the universal rhythm connecting music, sports, and life.

SportsCenter also captured another pair of Emmy wins including Edited Special for SportsCenter Special: The Harbaugh Brothers and Long Feature for SC Featured: The 6-Year Plan.

Additional recognitions include Greenland, ESPN Originals’ Spanish-language series, which earned its third Sports Emmy for Outstanding Feature Story in Spanish. In the Arena: Serena Williams delivered ESPN its seventh win in the Audio/Sound – Post-Produced category. Noche UFC – UFC 306 at Riyadh Season Noche UFC: O’Malley vs. Dvalishvili was recognized in both Graphic Design – Specialty and Studio or Production Design/Art Direction.

Two ESPN veterans were recognized with the Academy’s Silver Circle Honor Society: Mike Breen (lead NBA Play-by-Play Commentator) and Tina Thornton (Executive Vice President, Creative Studio and Marketing). Members are honored for their 25 years of distinguished service within the television industry, setting standards for achievement, mentoring, leadership and professional accolades.

ESPN’s Winners at the 46th Annual Sports Emmy Awards

Graphic Design – Specialty Noche UFC For Mexico, For All Time (ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN2, Fight Pass) [UFC, Antigravity Academy, NexusStudios, BLINK Studios]* Studio or Production Design/Art Direction Noche UFC – UFC 306 AT RIYADH SEASON NOCHE UFC: O’MALLEY vs DVALISHVILI (ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN2, Fight Pass) [UFC, Antigravity Academy, Silent House Group, Nexus Studios, BLINK Studios]* Audio/Sound – Post-Produced In the Arena: Serena Williams (ESPN, ESPN+) [Religion of Sports, Nine Two Six Productions, 199 Productions]* Feature Story in Spanish Greenland: San Francisco (ESPN Deportes, ESPN+) Editing – Long Form Rhythm Masters: A Mickey Hart Experience (ESPN, ESPN+) [ESPN Films, Bluefoot Entertainment, Fresh Features]* Emerging On-Air Talent Nick Saban (ESPN) Edited Special SportsCenter Special: The Harbaugh Brothers (ESPN) Long Feature SportsCenter – SC Featured: The 6-Year Plan (ESPN) Event Analyst Peyton Manning (ESPN2) Hosted Edited Series E60 (ESPN) Live Series College Football – SEC on ABC (ABC, ESPN+) Studio Show – Weekly College GameDay (ESPN) Studio Show – Daily NFL Live (ESPN / ESPN2)

*External entry airing on an ESPN network.

-30-