ESPN’s Summer Just Got More Bananas! ESPN Deepens Relationship with The Savannah Bananas, Adds Two Premier Games to Existing Slate on ESPN Platforms

Weekend Series (May 30-31) at Angel Stadium Set to Enhance ESPN’s 2025 Banana Ball Repertoire: Games Available on ESPN+ and Disney+

Games to be Played Following Savannah Bananas Take Over of Main Street, U.S.A. at Disneyland Resort on May 28

Get ready for an a-peeling week in Anaheim!

ESPN and the Savannah Bananas just cranked up the summer fun with an exciting schedule boost to ESPN’s lineup: the May 30 and 31 Savannah Bananas games at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calf. are now set to stream on ESPN+ and Disney+. The added games follow a rights agreement announced in April. Now with the addition of the weekend series in Anaheim, the total number of games on ESPN platforms grows to 12, with 11 games still upcoming from historic Fenway Park, picturesque Camden Yards and boisterous Nissan Stadium in Nashville, this Saturday, May 10 (8p ET, ESPN2).

But before the Bananas bring their wild energy to the ballpark, they’re kicking things off with a day at Disneyland Resort on May 28. As part of the early stages of the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration, the team will light up the Anaheim Park with a high-energy Savannah Bananas Cavalcade, a show-stopping Castle Dance, and plenty more surprises.

This schedule enhancement follows the Bananas’ electrifying 2025 World Tour debut on ESPN platforms on April 26, as the team thrilled fans with a performance in front of a record-setting 81,000 spectators at Memorial Stadium on Clemson University’s campus, with nearly 450,000 fans tuning-in on ESPN2.

“Coming off of the incredible momentum from the Savannah Bananas’ game in Death Valley, adding two more games this month, across ESPN and Disney platforms, is a great opportunity to serve our fans and further bolster our commitment to this fast-growing game,” said Brent Colborne, ESPN Vice President of Programming & Content Strategy. “Angel Stadium offers the ideal stage for avid and new fans alike to experience more of the Bananas’ one-of-a-kind, inclusive style of baseball as we head into the heart of summer.”