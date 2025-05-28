Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix Telecast on ABC Attracts Largest Live Audience Ever for Iconic Event

Sunday’s Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix on ABC attracted the largest live U.S. television audience ever for the iconic event, and F1’s third-largest live U.S. television audience on record, as an average of 2.3 million viewers tuned in to the race-only portion of the telecast between 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. ET.

The audience broke the event’s record viewership of 2.0 million that watched last year’s race, with viewership peaking at 2.6 million during the 10:30-10:45 a.m. quarter hour. An average of 917,000 viewers were in the Persons ages 18-49 demographic.

Only the 2024 Miami Grand Prix (3.1 million average viewers) and the inaugural Miami event in 2022 (2.6 million) have attracted larger live U.S. television audiences for F1.

Through the Monaco race, F1 telecasts across ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 are averaging 1.3 million viewers, up over the 2023 and 2024 season average of 1.1 million per race. The all-time series record for average viewership was 1.2 million set in 2022.

On Saturday, ESPN’s telecast of F1 qualifying at Monaco averaged 933,000 viewers, up 28 percent over 2024.

The F1 season continues Sunday with the Spanish Grand Prix, airing on ESPN at 8:55 a.m.

