LALIGA’s ElClásico, NWSL, Bundesliga, English Women’s Super League and More on ABC and ESPN Platforms This Weekend
LALIGA Matchday 35: FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes
ESPN platforms – ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, and more – will combine to present unprecedented coverage of the 261st FC Barcelona-Real Madrid ElClásico through match day on Sunday. The game will start at 10:15 a.m. ET across ESPN, ESPN+, in English and Spanish, and ESPN Deportes. Pregame coverage on ESPN+ and Disney+ begins at 9 a.m. ET. More details here.
Commentary teams for FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid: Ian Darke, Steve McManaman, and reporter Sid Lowe (English), and Fernando Palomo, Eduardo Biscayart, and Martin Ainstein and Moises Llorens (Spanish).
LALIGA Matchday 35:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platforms
|Fri, May 9
|3 p.m.
|Las Palmas vs. Rayo Vallecano
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sat, May 10
|8 a.m.
|Valencia vs. Getafe
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|10:15 a.m.
|Celta de Vigo vs. Sevilla
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|12:30 p.m.
|Girona vs. Villarreal
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|12:30 p.m.
|Mallorca vs. Valladolid
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Atlético de Madrid vs. Real Sociedad
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sun, May 11
|8 a.m.
|Leganés vs. Espanyol
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|10:15 a.m.
|FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid
|ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|12:30 p.m.
|Athletic Club vs. Alaves
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|3 p.m.
|Real Betis vs. Osasuna
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
* Subject to change
NWSL: Two Top Ten Teams on ABC, ESPN, Disney+ and ESPN+ This Weekend
On Saturday at 12:50 p.m. ET, the Chicago Stars will host No. 6 Washington Spirit on ABC, Disney+ and ESPN+ at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois. Commentary team: Kay Murray, Ali Krieger (English), Cristina Alexander, Carolina de las Salas (Spanish).
On Sunday at 12:50 p.m., first-ranked Kansas City Current host Bay FC on ESPN and ESPN+ live from CPKC Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Commentary team: Jenn Hildreth, Lianne Sanderson (English), Kenneth Garay, Natalia Astrain (Spanish).
Bundesliga Matchday 33: SV Werder Bremen vs. RB Leipzig on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+
No. 8 SV Werder Bremen host No. 6 RB Leipzig at Weserstadion on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+. Mark Donaldson and Lutz Pfannenstiel will call the match and ESPN FC’s Kay Murray and Alejandro Moreno will provide halftime and pre- and post-game analysis.
FC Bayern München clinched the team’s 34th Bundesliga title against fifth-ranked RB Leipzig last Saturday and will face Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+. Live coverage of FC Bayern’s trophy ceremony will stream on ESPN+ following the match.
All matches in the 9:30 a.m. ET window will be available as part of the Goal Arena—Bundesliga Konferenz whip-around programming exclusively on ESPN+.
Matchday 33 Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platforms
|Fri, May 9
|2:30 p.m.
|VfL Wolfsburg vs. TSG Hoffenheim
|ESPN+
|Sat, May 10
|9:20 a.m.
|Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|SV Werder Bremen vs. RB Leipzig
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|Vfl Bochum 1848 vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|1. FC Union Berlin vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|Holstein Kiel vs. Sport-Club Freiburg
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|FC Bayern München vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach
|ESPN+
|Sun, May 11
|9:30 a.m.
|Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Borussia Dortmund
|ESPN+
|11:30 a.m.
|Eintracht Frankfurt vs. FC St. Pauli
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|VfB Stuttgart vs. FC Augsburg
|ESPN+
* Subject to change
English Women’s Super League: No. 1 Chelsea vs No. 6 Liverpool on ESPN+ on Saturday
On Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET, ESPN+ will stream Naomi Girma and Chelsea lifting the trophy after finishing the final round match against No. 6 Liverpool. No. 2 Arsenal will face Leicester City at 7:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+.
Eredivisie – Matchday 32 on ESPN+ The best matchup of the weekend: No. 3 Feyenoord vs. No. 2 PSV on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+.
Matchday 31 Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platform
|Sun, May 11
|8:30 a.m.
|FC Twente vs. FC Utrecht
|ESPN+
|8:30 a.m.
|Feyenoord vs. PSV
|ESPN+
|10:45 p.m.
|Ajax vs. N.E.C.
|ESPN+
|10:45 p.m.
|AZ vs. FC Groningen
|ESPN+
* Subject to change
Soccer Schedule: Click here for additional soccer matches and content on ESPN+ and ESPN digital platforms.
– ### –