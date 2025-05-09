LALIGA’s ElClásico, NWSL, Bundesliga, English Women’s Super League and More on ABC and ESPN Platforms This Weekend

LALIGA Matchday 35: FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

ESPN platforms – ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, and more – will combine to present unprecedented coverage of the 261st FC Barcelona-Real Madrid ElClásico through match day on Sunday. The game will start at 10:15 a.m. ET across ESPN, ESPN+, in English and Spanish, and ESPN Deportes. Pregame coverage on ESPN+ and Disney+ begins at 9 a.m. ET. More details here.

Commentary teams for FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid: Ian Darke, Steve McManaman, and reporter Sid Lowe (English), and Fernando Palomo, Eduardo Biscayart, and Martin Ainstein and Moises Llorens (Spanish).

LALIGA Matchday 35 :

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, May 9 3 p.m. Las Palmas vs. Rayo Vallecano ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sat, May 10 8 a.m. Valencia vs. Getafe ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Celta de Vigo vs. Sevilla ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Girona vs. Villarreal ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Mallorca vs. Valladolid ESPN+ 3 p.m. Atlético de Madrid vs. Real Sociedad ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, May 11 8 a.m. Leganés vs. Espanyol ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Athletic Club vs. Alaves ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Real Betis vs. Osasuna ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

* Subject to change

NWSL: Two Top Ten Teams on ABC, ESPN, Disney+ and ESPN+ This Weekend

On Saturday at 12:50 p.m. ET, the Chicago Stars will host No. 6 Washington Spirit on ABC, Disney+ and ESPN+ at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois. Commentary team: Kay Murray, Ali Krieger (English), Cristina Alexander, Carolina de las Salas (Spanish).

On Sunday at 12:50 p.m., first-ranked Kansas City Current host Bay FC on ESPN and ESPN+ live from CPKC Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Commentary team: Jenn Hildreth, Lianne Sanderson (English), Kenneth Garay, Natalia Astrain (Spanish).

Bundesliga Matchday 33: SV Werder Bremen vs. RB Leipzig on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+

No. 8 SV Werder Bremen host No. 6 RB Leipzig at Weserstadion on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+. Mark Donaldson and Lutz Pfannenstiel will call the match and ESPN FC’s Kay Murray and Alejandro Moreno will provide halftime and pre- and post-game analysis.

FC Bayern München clinched the team’s 34th Bundesliga title against fifth-ranked RB Leipzig last Saturday and will face Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+. Live coverage of FC Bayern’s trophy ceremony will stream on ESPN+ following the match.

All matches in the 9:30 a.m. ET window will be available as part of the Goal Arena—Bundesliga Konferenz whip-around programming exclusively on ESPN+.

Matchday 33 Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, May 9 2:30 p.m. VfL Wolfsburg vs. TSG Hoffenheim ESPN+ Sat, May 10 9:20 a.m. Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. SV Werder Bremen vs. RB Leipzig ESPN2, ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Vfl Bochum 1848 vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. 1. FC Union Berlin vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Holstein Kiel vs. Sport-Club Freiburg ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. FC Bayern München vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach ESPN+ Sun, May 11 9:30 a.m. Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Borussia Dortmund ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. Eintracht Frankfurt vs. FC St. Pauli ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. VfB Stuttgart vs. FC Augsburg ESPN+

* Subject to change

English Women’s Super League: No. 1 Chelsea vs No. 6 Liverpool on ESPN+ on Saturday

On Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET, ESPN+ will stream Naomi Girma and Chelsea lifting the trophy after finishing the final round match against No. 6 Liverpool. No. 2 Arsenal will face Leicester City at 7:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+.

Eredivisie – Matchday 32 on ESPN+ The best matchup of the weekend: No. 3 Feyenoord vs. No. 2 PSV on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+.

Matchday 31 Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Sun, May 11 8:30 a.m. FC Twente vs. FC Utrecht ESPN+ 8:30 a.m. Feyenoord vs. PSV ESPN+ 10:45 p.m. Ajax vs. N.E.C. ESPN+ 10:45 p.m. AZ vs. FC Groningen ESPN+

* Subject to change

Soccer Schedule: Click here for additional soccer matches and content on ESPN+ and ESPN digital platforms.

