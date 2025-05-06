MAYhem Has Arrived: ESPN Gears Up For More Than 20 College Softball Conference Championships

Coverage of More Than 200 DI Conference Tournament Games

NCAA Softball Selection Show Presented by Capital One Live on Sunday, May 11 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2

ESPN+ To Exclusively Stream More Than 150 Games

It’s #MAYhem! ESPN’s industry leading coverage of Division I collegiate softball conference championships begins this week, leading off a month full of postseason softball competition. Conference tournaments swing into action on Tuesday, May 6, with the first of more than 200 matchups across 23 leagues, all culminating in Championship Saturday.

Games will be available across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network and ESPN+.

Championship Weekend

By the week’s end, teams from 23 conferences look to secure automatic bids to the NCAA Division I Softball Championship across ESPN platforms. The Big Sky will be the first league to crown its champion, playing their finale on Friday, May 9, at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

That starts a flurry of games on Championship Saturday, including five title games across ESPN and ESPN2: Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship (noon, ESPN/ESPN+), American Athletic Conference (noon, ESPN2/ESPN+), ACC (2:30 p.m., ESPN), Sun Belt (2:30 p.m., ESPN2/ESPN+) and SEC (5 p.m., ESPN).

ESPN+ will stream 18 conference championships on Saturday alone, including simulcasts of the Big 12, American and Sun Belt Championships. Action begins at 11 a.m. with the MAAC Championship, followed by the MEAC at 11:55 a.m. Next up to the plate, eight championships at noon: A-10, America East, Big South, Horizon League, Ivy League, OVC, Patriot League and NEC. The remainder of the day on ESPN+ plays out as follows: MAC (1 p.m.), SoCon (1 p.m.), ASUN (2 p.m.), MVC (2 p.m.), Big West (4 p.m.), WAC (4 p.m.).

SEC Network Arrives in Athens

SEC Network hits the road for Jack Turner Stadium in Athens, Ga. for the early rounds of the SEC Championship. Kevin Brown and Amanda Scarborough will be in the booth from the first round on Tuesday through the afternoon quarterfinals on Thursday, joined by reporter Taylor McGregor on the sideline, while Beth Mowins, Michele Smith and Holly Rowe will take the evening games on Tuesday and Wednesday. Jessica Mendoza joins the trio of Mowins, Smith and Rowe on Thursday as the quartet is slated to call the final two quarterfinal games, the semifinals on ESPN2 and the title game on ESPN.

SEC Now will be live on site from Georgia with Alyssa Lang and Courtney Lyle splitting hosting duties throughout the week. Analysts Tori Vidales and Haylie McCleney join Lang and Lyle on the desk for the span of the action-packed week. The crew will provide everything from perspective and analysis to studio wraps throughout the tournament. SEC Now will have a live, post-championship edition after the 2025 SEC Champion is crowned.

ACC Network Bound for Beantown

ACC Network will air every pitch of the ACC Softball Championship from the early round through semifinals, while the title bout is slated for ESPN. Mark Neely and Carol Bruggeman will call the action for the first round and afternoon quarterfinal games, while Pam Ward and Jenny Dalton-Hill are in the booth for the evening first round games through the championship game on ESPN.

All ACC will be live from the Harrington Athletics Village at Boston College with Taylor Tannebaum, Brittany McKinney and Alex Powers bringing the insight and analysis with pre- and post-game shows surrounding the semifinals on Friday and the ACC Championship Game on Saturday afternoon. All ACC will also have a post-championship edition on Saturday following the title game.

Big 12 Lights Up the 405

The entirety of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Tournament can be found streaming on ESPN+, with the championship set to air on ESPN2 with a simulcast on ESPN+ (Sat., noon). Eric Frede, Madison Shipman, Danielle Lawrie and Morgan Uber will be on the call from Devon Park in Oklahoma City.

American Set for the Sunshine State

Fans can find all the American Athletic Conference action on ESPN+ through Thursday’s quarterfinals. Matt Schumacker and Erin Miller are on the call for Friday’s semifinals, joined by reporter Maria Trivelpiece (ESPNU/ESPN+). The trio then reunites for the Championship game on Saturday at noon on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

Sights Set on OKC

The NCAA Softball Selection Show Presented by Capital One will air live on Sunday, May 11, at 7 p.m. on ESPN2. As the 64-team bracket is revealed, Mowins, Mendoza, Smith, Scarborough and Rowe will bring viewers insight and analysis on all 16 regions. Following the selection show on ESPN2, 7Innings Live Selection Special will air at 8 p.m. to preview the postseason. Both programs will be simulcast on ESPN+.

ESPN serves as the exclusive home for the entire Road to the Women’s College World Series, from the NCAA Selection Show through the last out in Oklahoma City.

2025 Softball Conference Championship Schedule

Games available across ESPN platforms and via the ESPN App

