NBA Champion Head Coach Michael Malone Joins ESPN’s NBA Countdown as Guest Analyst for Western Conference Finals: Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

NBA Champion head coach Michael Malone will join ESPN’s NBA Countdown as a guest analyst as the show hits the road for the 2025 NBA Western Conference Finals as the Minnesota Timberwolves and Anthony Edwards square off with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The series begins on Tuesday, May 20, with NBA Countdown preceding Game 1 from 7:30-8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Malone will join host Malika Andrews, analysts Stephen A. Smith, Bob Myers, Kendrick Perkins and ESPN Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania for pregame and halftime coverage. The NBA Countdown schedule is below.

Date NBA Countdown Platforms Tue, May 20 7:30-8:30 p.m. ESPN, ESPN App Thu, May 22 7:30-8:30 p.m. ESPN, ESPN App Sat, May 24 8-8:30 p.m. ABC, ESPN App Mon, May 26 7:30-8:30 p.m. ESPN, ESPN App *Wed, May 28 7:30-8:30 p.m. ESPN, ESPN App *Fri, May 30 7:30-8:30 p.m. ESPN, ESPN App *Sun, June 1 7-8 p.m. ESPN, ESPN App

*If necessary

Malone most recently served as the head coach of the Denver Nuggets, with whom he won an NBA Championship in 2023. Malone also served as the head coach of the Sacramento Kings for the 2013-24 season, before joining the Nuggets in 2015.

All editions of NBA Countdown during the Western Conference Finals will emanate from site. For more information on ESPN’s coverage of the 2025 NBA Western Conference Finals, including the game schedule, visit ESPNPressRoom.com.

