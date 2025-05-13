New Direct-to-Consumer Offering to be Singularly Branded ESPN

Visual assets: https://bit.ly/4j48YIf

ESPN linear networks available direct to fans for first time ever in early fall

Two ESPN subscription plans and Disney bundling options available

ESPN unlimited plan priced at $29.99 per month; select plan at $11.99

Special offer at launch: Disney+, Hulu, ESPN unlimited bundle at $29.99/month for first 12 months

Enhanced ESPN App to introduce new features, personalized fan-friendly experiences

Recognizing the deep connection the ESPN brand has established with sports fans and the significance of the moment, the new direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming service will be named ESPN, it was announced today by Jimmy Pitaro, ESPN Chairman. Fans will have two ESPN DTC plans from which to choose, including an unlimited package that delivers the entire suite of ESPN networks and content.

Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN via the enhanced ESPN App, the plans will cost $29.99/month for the unlimited package and $11.99/month for a select option. There will also be bundling opportunities for the ESPN unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu, including a special offer at launch for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. It was previously announced that the direct-to-consumer offering will launch in early fall and that ESPN will continue to be available through traditional MVPDs and DMVPDs.

“We are providing everything ESPN has to offer directly to fans and all in one place,” Pitaro said. “As we thought about the name, we kept returning to the fact that, across every generation, ESPN is the most trusted, loved and recognized name in sports, and that we should keep it simple and double down on the power of ESPN. Our straightforward approach to name and pricing will help fans cut through the clutter, and provide them compelling options to access all our content within the enhanced ESPN App. It will be the ultimate sports destination for personalized experiences and features, and, on top of that, fans will be able to choose to bundle ESPN with the industry-leading Disney+ and Hulu streaming services.”

The unlimited plan will give fans access to all of ESPN’s linear networks – ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN, ACCN, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes – in addition to ESPN on ABC, ESPN+, ESPN3, SECN+, and ACCNX, covering 47,000 live events each year, on-demand replays, studio shows, original programming, and more. ESPN’s unprecedented rights portfolio includes the NFL; NBA; NHL; MLB; WNBA; UFC; UFL; SEC; ACC; Big 12; College Football Playoff; 40 NCAA championships including the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship; LaLiga, Bundesliga, NWSL, and FA Cup soccer; Australian Open, Wimbledon and US Open tennis; The Masters, PGA Championship, PGA TOUR, and TGL golf; Little League World Series baseball and softball; Premier Lacrosse League; and more. ESPN’s leading studio shows include the iconic SportsCenter, Get Up, First Take, NFL Live, The Pat McAfee Show, Pardon the Interruption, College GameDay, NBA Today, and others, along with on-demand content including 30 for 30 films, ESPN Originals, and more.

Monthly subscription: $29.99

Annual subscription: $299.99

Disney+, Hulu, ESPN unlimited bundle: $35.99/month (with ads on Disney+/Hulu), $44.99/month (no ads on Disney+/Hulu*)

Special offer at launch: Disney+, Hulu, ESPN unlimited bundle for $29.99/month for the first 12 months (with ads on Disney+/Hulu)

The select plan will provide subscribers with access to all content available on ESPN+, including more than 32,000 live sports events annually, a robust library of exclusive studio shows, on-demand replays, acclaimed original content, and more.

Monthly subscription: $11.99

Annual subscription: $119.99

Disney+, Hulu, ESPN select bundle: $16.99/month (with ads on Disney+/Hulu), $26.99/month (no ads on Disney+/Hulu*)

Existing ESPN+ subscribers will automatically become subscribers to ESPN’s new service, based on their current subscription level. Standalone ESPN+ subscribers get the ESPN select plan, and Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ bundle subscribers get the ESPN select bundle.

At launch, ESPN will introduce a series of enhancements to the industry-leading ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices. The new features and functionality will be available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package.

Fans with subscriptions to the Disney+, Hulu and ESPN bundles will be able to watch ESPN content within Disney+ seamlessly alongside Disney and Hulu entertainment and family programming.

Additional details, including the specific launch date, will be announced later this summer.

* Ads will be served in select live and linear content.