OKC Bound: ESPN Presents Exclusive Coverage of the NCAA Women’s College World Series

Games available on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU; Every matchup streaming on ESPN+

7Innings Live: Championship Finals Special Presented by Capital One alt cast to air on ESPNU/ESPN+

The field is set for the 2025 NCAA Women’s College World Series and once again, ESPN will exclusively cover the event from the first pitch to the championship dog pile. WCWS action starts on Thursday, May 29 live from Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Okla., beginning the five-day, eight team double-elimination format. The final two teams face off in the best-of-three series, beginning on June 4.

Games will be available via ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU, with all matchups also streaming on ESPN+. This year’s field consists of: Florida, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Texas Tech and UCLA.

Action begins Thursday at noon ET with an all-SEC battle as No. 6 Texas takes on No. 3 Florida (ESPN/ESPN+). The day continues with No. 7 Tennessee-No. 2 Oklahoma (2:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN+), Ole Miss-No. 12 Texas Tech (7 p.m., ESPN2/ESPN+) and No. 16 Oregon-No. 9 UCLA (9:30 p.m., ESPN2/ESPN+).

On the Call

Throughout the first five days of the WCWS, ESPN will deploy two top-tier commentator teams to bring fans the games:

Beth Mowins – the Voice of Softball – returns as play-by-play, joined by two-time Olympic medalist and four-time All-American Jessica Mendoza and two-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time All-American Michele Smith. Emmy Award winning sideline reporter Holly Rowe will join the team from the baseline. This all-star team has worked together for 18 seasons, with Mowins calling her 31st WCWS, Smith and Rowe their 21st and Mendoza her 18th. This squad will call the action for the dayside games, as well as the entire championship series.

Joining from the nightside is play-by-play voice Kevin Brown, two-time All-American Amanda Scarborough and reporter Taylor McGregor. This group will handle night games from Thursday-Monday as the field whittles down to two teams. 2025 marks Scarborough’s 10th year calling the WCWS and Brown’s fifth year calling the event, while McGregor is making her debut as a WCWS reporter.

Studio Coverage Elevated in the 405

ESPN will once again have live, on-site studio coverage from Devon Park, providing fans with full tournament coverage throughout the championship. Beginning Thursday, May 29 at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+, NCAA Softball Championship Update will ready fans for the games of the day – Courtney Lyle will host alongside analysts Danielle Lawrie and Madison Shipman. Lawrie won Bronze with Team Canada at the 2020 Olympics, alongside her 2010 National Championship at Washington. Shipman garnered three-time All-America honors and an SEC Player of the Year nod during her tenure at the University of Tennessee.

Ahead of each of the Championship Series games, Lyle, Lawrie, Scarborough and Shipman will be live with a presentation of NCAA Women’s College World Series Pregame Show. Coverage for Wednesday and Friday begins at 7 p.m. ahead the championship showcase, while’s Thursday’s pregame show is slated for a 7:30 p.m. start.

Additionally, ESPN will offer an alt-cast for fans during the Champ Series – 7Innings Live: Championship Finals Special Presented by Capital One. Fans can tune in to ESPNU/ESPN+ to hear commentary from Lyle, Lawrie, Scarborough and Shipman as the final two teams battle it out to see who will raise the trophy in Oklahoma City.

Every Pitch, Every Angle

ESPN continues to elevate its state-of-the-art coverage, with technological enhancements on display for every game:

ESPN will add a Technocrane to its baseline coverage, giving unique angles of both play and the crowd.

A drone will provide aerial coverage throughout the tournament.

For the second year, ESPN has added a Megalodon camera to its camera compliment

A two-point cable camera system will fly from the top of the press box down the left-field line, offering a wide view of the field and catching runners as they round third base for home.

A rail camera will run 80 feet along the left and centerfield wall to capture the incredible defensive plays made in the outfield

The home plate umpire will wear a mask camera in every game of the tournament, giving viewers a first-person look at what the umpire sees from behind the plate. All four umpires on the field will also be mic’d up for every game of the tournament.

Telestrations will be used throughout the telecasts, both live and during replay.

SEC Network Bound for Boomtown

SEC Network is set to follow the journeys of Florida, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas in their quest to hoist the championship trophy, with post-game shows throughout the five-day, double-elimination round. Should any of the teams advance to the championship series, the network will provide pre- and post-game coverage throughout. Dari Nowkhah and Alyssa Lang will trade hosting duties alongside analysts Tori Vidales and Haylie McCleney.

SEC Network coverage begins Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. with a live SEC Now as Nowkhah, Vidales and McCleney cover the day’s open practices and press conferences ahead of Thursday’s first pitch.

Two Tickets to Paradise

ESPN Marketing has launched a brand-new campaign promoting the Women’s College World Series. Featuring Dolly Parton’s cover of “Two Tickets to Paradise,” the campaign highlights Oklahoma City as the premiere destination for softball and the dominant athletes on the diamond.

2025 Women’s College World Series Schedule

Games available across ESPN platforms and via the ESPN App



Full schedule also available here. For the latest updates regarding weather, visit NCAA.com or @NCAASoftball on social.