RoadtoWCWS Continues as ESPN Carries Every Pitch From NCAA Softball Super Regionals

Every pitch from eight Super Regional sites to air across ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU, May 22-25

Every game to be simulcast on ESPN+

The Road to the Women’s College World Series continues Thursday, May 22 as ESPN covers every pitch of the 2025 NCAA DI Softball Super Regionals, with eight teams looking to punch their ticket to Oklahoma City.

Every game will be available across ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU over the course of the weekend and all games will be simulcast on ESPN+.

ESPN is set to provide comprehensive studio coverage throughout Super Regionals, with Matt Schick hosting. Schick is joined on the desk by two-time All-Americans Jennie Ritter and Tori Vidales, who will bring viewers comprehensive insight and analysis throughout the weekend.

The Super Regional Hosts are set, and ESPN will deploy eight top-tier commentator teams to each location. The WCWS quartet of Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Jessica Mendoza and Holly Rowe will head to Knoxville as the Lady Vols host Jordy Bahl and the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Oregon/Liberty: Mark Neely, Carol Bruggeman

Oklahoma/Alabama: Eric Frede, Madison Shipman

Florida/Georgia: Tiffany Greene, Erin Miller

Arkansas/Ole Miss: Matt Schumacker, Kenzie Fowler

Florida State/Texas Tech: Kevin Brown, Amanda Scarborough

Texas/Clemson: Pam Ward, Jenny Dalton-Hill

Tennessee/Nebraska: Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Jessica Mendoza, Holly Rowe

South Carolina/UCLA: Courtney Lyle, Danielle Lawrie

Road to the Women’s College World Series

For more than 30 years, ESPN platforms have been home to the NCAA Softball postseason. The 2024 season marks the 17th straight year of ESPN carrying every minute from each Super Regional location and the 23rd consecutive year of every pitch of the Women’s College World Series airing on ESPN platforms.

2025 NCAA DI Softball Championship Regional Schedules

Games available across ESPN platforms and via the ESPN App

Full schedule also available here. For the latest updates regarding weather, visit NCAA.com or @NCAASoftball on social.

Site: Oregon (Eugene, Ore.)

Commentator Team: Mark Neely, Carol Bruggeman

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, May 23 10 p.m. Liberty vs. No. 16 Oregon ESPNU Sat, May 24 7 p.m. No. 1 Texas vs. Liberty ESPN or ESPN2 Sun, May 25 TBD *If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 2 Oklahoma (Norman, Okla.)

Commentator Team: Eric Frede, Madison Shipman

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, May 23 5 p.m. No. 15 Alabama vs. No. 2 Oklahoma ESPN2 Sat, May 24 3 p.m. No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 15 Alabama ESPN Sun, May 25 TBD *If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 3 Florida (Gainesville, Fla.)

Commentator Team: Tiffany Greene, Erin Miller

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, May 23 11 a.m. Georgia vs. No. 3 Florida ESPN2 Sat, May 24 11 a.m. No. 3 Florida vs. Georgia ESPN Sun, May 25 TBD *If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 4 Arkansas (Fayetteville, Ark.)

Commentator Team: Matt Schumacker, Kenzie Fowler

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, May 23 8 p.m. Ole Miss vs. No. 4 Arkansas ESPNU Sat, May 24 9 p.m. No. 4 Arkansas vs. Ole Miss ESPN or ESPN2 Sun, May 25 TBD *If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 5 Florida State (Tallahassee, Fla.)

Commentator Team: Kevin Brown, Amanda Scarborough

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Thu, May 22 7 p.m. No. 12 Texas Tech vs. No. 5 Florida State ESPN2 Fri, May 23 3 p.m. No. 5 Florida State vs. No. 12 Texas Tech ESPN2 Sat, May 24 7 p.m. *If Necessary Game ESPN or ESPN2

Site: No. 6 Texas (Austin, Texas)

Commentator Team: Pam Ward, Jenny Dalton-Hill

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Thu, May 22 9 p.m. No. 11 Clemson vs. No. 6 Texas ESPN2 Fri, May 23 9 p.m. No. 6 Texas vs. No. 11 Clemson ESPN2 Sat, May 24 9 p.m. *If Necessary Game ESPN or ESPN2

Site: No. 7 Tennessee (Knoxville, Tenn.)

Commentator Team: Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Jessica Mendoza, Holly Rowe

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, May 23 7 p.m. Nebraska vs. No. 7 Tennessee ESPN2 Sat, May 24 5 p.m. No. 7 Tennessee vs. Nebraska ESPN Sun, May 25 TBD *If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 8 South Carolina (Columbia, S.C.)

Commentator Team: Courtney Lyle, Danielle Lawrie