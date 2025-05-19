#RoadtoWCWS Continues as ESPN Carries Every Pitch From NCAA Softball Super Regionals
- Every pitch from eight Super Regional sites to air across ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU, May 22-25
- Every game to be simulcast on ESPN+
The Road to the Women’s College World Series continues Thursday, May 22 as ESPN covers every pitch of the 2025 NCAA DI Softball Super Regionals, with eight teams looking to punch their ticket to Oklahoma City.
Every game will be available across ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU over the course of the weekend and all games will be simulcast on ESPN+.
ESPN is set to provide comprehensive studio coverage throughout Super Regionals, with Matt Schick hosting. Schick is joined on the desk by two-time All-Americans Jennie Ritter and Tori Vidales, who will bring viewers comprehensive insight and analysis throughout the weekend.
The Super Regional Hosts are set, and ESPN will deploy eight top-tier commentator teams to each location. The WCWS quartet of Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Jessica Mendoza and Holly Rowe will head to Knoxville as the Lady Vols host Jordy Bahl and the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
- Oregon/Liberty: Mark Neely, Carol Bruggeman
- Oklahoma/Alabama: Eric Frede, Madison Shipman
- Florida/Georgia: Tiffany Greene, Erin Miller
- Arkansas/Ole Miss: Matt Schumacker, Kenzie Fowler
- Florida State/Texas Tech: Kevin Brown, Amanda Scarborough
- Texas/Clemson: Pam Ward, Jenny Dalton-Hill
- Tennessee/Nebraska: Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Jessica Mendoza, Holly Rowe
- South Carolina/UCLA: Courtney Lyle, Danielle Lawrie
Road to the Women’s College World Series
For more than 30 years, ESPN platforms have been home to the NCAA Softball postseason. The 2024 season marks the 17th straight year of ESPN carrying every minute from each Super Regional location and the 23rd consecutive year of every pitch of the Women’s College World Series airing on ESPN platforms.
2025 NCAA DI Softball Championship Regional Schedules
Games available across ESPN platforms and via the ESPN App
Full schedule also available here. For the latest updates regarding weather, visit NCAA.com or @NCAASoftball on social.
Site: Oregon (Eugene, Ore.)
Commentator Team: Mark Neely, Carol Bruggeman
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Fri, May 23
|10 p.m.
|Liberty vs. No. 16 Oregon
|ESPNU
|Sat, May 24
|7 p.m.
|No. 1 Texas vs. Liberty
|ESPN or ESPN2
|Sun, May 25
|TBD
|*If Necessary Game
|TBD
Site: No. 2 Oklahoma (Norman, Okla.)
Commentator Team: Eric Frede, Madison Shipman
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Fri, May 23
|5 p.m.
|No. 15 Alabama vs. No. 2 Oklahoma
|ESPN2
|Sat, May 24
|3 p.m.
|No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 15 Alabama
|ESPN
|Sun, May 25
|TBD
|*If Necessary Game
|TBD
Site: No. 3 Florida (Gainesville, Fla.)
Commentator Team: Tiffany Greene, Erin Miller
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Fri, May 23
|11 a.m.
|Georgia vs. No. 3 Florida
|ESPN2
|Sat, May 24
|11 a.m.
|No. 3 Florida vs. Georgia
|ESPN
|Sun, May 25
|TBD
|*If Necessary Game
|TBD
Site: No. 4 Arkansas (Fayetteville, Ark.)
Commentator Team: Matt Schumacker, Kenzie Fowler
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Fri, May 23
|8 p.m.
|Ole Miss vs. No. 4 Arkansas
|ESPNU
|Sat, May 24
|9 p.m.
|No. 4 Arkansas vs. Ole Miss
|ESPN or ESPN2
|Sun, May 25
|TBD
|*If Necessary Game
|TBD
Site: No. 5 Florida State (Tallahassee, Fla.)
Commentator Team: Kevin Brown, Amanda Scarborough
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Thu, May 22
|7 p.m.
|No. 12 Texas Tech vs. No. 5 Florida State
|ESPN2
|Fri, May 23
|3 p.m.
|No. 5 Florida State vs. No. 12 Texas Tech
|ESPN2
|Sat, May 24
|7 p.m.
|*If Necessary Game
|ESPN or ESPN2
Site: No. 6 Texas (Austin, Texas)
Commentator Team: Pam Ward, Jenny Dalton-Hill
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Thu, May 22
|9 p.m.
|No. 11 Clemson vs. No. 6 Texas
|ESPN2
|Fri, May 23
|9 p.m.
|No. 6 Texas vs. No. 11 Clemson
|ESPN2
|Sat, May 24
|9 p.m.
|*If Necessary Game
|ESPN or ESPN2
Site: No. 7 Tennessee (Knoxville, Tenn.)
Commentator Team: Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Jessica Mendoza, Holly Rowe
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Fri, May 23
|7 p.m.
|Nebraska vs. No. 7 Tennessee
|ESPN2
|Sat, May 24
|5 p.m.
|No. 7 Tennessee vs. Nebraska
|ESPN
|Sun, May 25
|TBD
|*If Necessary Game
|TBD
Site: No. 8 South Carolina (Columbia, S.C.)
Commentator Team: Courtney Lyle, Danielle Lawrie
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Fri, May 23
|1 p.m.
|No. 9 UCLA vs. No. 8 South Carolina
|ESPN2
|Sat, May 24
|1 p.m.
|No. 8 South Carolina vs. No. 9 UCLA
|ESPN
|Sun, May 25
|TBD
|*If Necessary Game
|TBD