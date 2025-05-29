SEC Network Kicks Off Comprehensive 2025 College Football Slate on Aug. 28
The countdown to the 2025 college football season is underway and SEC Network (SECN) kicks off its 12th college football season in CoMo on Thursday, Aug. 28 as Missouri hosts Central Arkansas at 7:30 p.m. ET. SECN’s season opener is one of 35 matchups featuring Southeastern Conference teams across ESPN platforms in the first three weeks of the season, including 10 televised on SEC Network.
Following the scheduling format that debuted a season ago, television windows will be announced for all remaining SEC-controlled games on Wednesday, June 11 (i.e., Early: noon to 1 p.m. start, Afternoon: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. start, or Night: 6 to 8 p.m. start). Select games will be tagged as Flex games, with either an Afternoon or Night window start. SEC Now: Inside the 2025 Schedule premieres at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 11 to break down the full SEC schedule.
Kickoff Week
ESPN platforms are home to 65 games during Week 1, beginning Thursday, Aug. 28 and running through Labor Day. SEC Network is home to a tripleheader on the first Saturday of play as Toledo faces Kentucky (12:45 p.m.), Alabama A&M heads to Arkansas (4:15 p.m.) and the day with close out with Georgia State-No. 24 Ole Miss (7:45 p.m.).
Across additional ESPN platforms, the 2025 Aflac Kickoff Game is set to showcase two SEC teams over the first weekend of play, starting with Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Volunteers taking on the Syracuse Orange in Atlanta (Aug. 30). Kickoff is set for noon on ABC.
The weekend continues in Atlanta with the second Aflac Kickoff Game featuring the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Virginia Tech Hokies. The teams square off on Sunday, Aug. 31 at 3 p.m. on ESPN.
Weeks 2 and 3
Week 2 action is highlighted by the first conference bout of the season when No. 24 Ole Miss travels to Lexington, Ky., to take on the Wildcats (Sept. 6). The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. on ABC.
SEC Network showcases No. 23 Texas A&M, No. 19 Florida and No. 9 Alabama during Week 2, then spotlights Auburn, No. 3 Texas and either No. 24 Ole Miss/No. 13 South Carolina during Week 3 action.
Week 3 also features a doubleheader of SEC on ABC, beginning with No. 4 Georgia at Tennessee at 3:30 p.m., followed by a matchup in Death Valley between No. 19 Florida and No. 6 LSU at 7:30 p.m.
Schedules are subject to change, please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information. The Bowl Season schedule will be revealed on Thursday, June 5. Additional scheduling details, including talent assignments for each matchup, will be announced at a later date. For complete details on ESPN’s overall football schedule for the first three weeks of the season, click here.
ESPN Platforms – 2025 Early Season SEC Football Schedule: SEC-Controlled Games and Neutral Site Games
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Thu, Aug 28
|7:30 p.m.
|Central Arkansas at Missouri
|SEC Network
|Sat, Aug 30
|Noon
|Aflac Kickoff: Syracuse vs. Tennessee (Atlanta)
|ABC
|12:45 p.m.
|Toledo at Kentucky
|SEC Network
|3:30 p.m.
|Marshall at No. 4 Georgia
|ESPN
|4:15 p.m.
|Alabama A&M at Arkansas
|SEC Network
|6 p.m.
|Illinois State at No. 25 Oklahoma
|ESPN+/SECN+
|7 p.m.
|UTSA vs. No. 23 Texas A&M
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Long Island University at No. 19 Florida
|ESPN+/SECN+
|7 p.m.
|Charleston Southern at Vanderbilt
|ESPN+/SECN+
|7:45 p.m.
|Georgia State at No. 24 Ole Miss
|SEC Network
|Sun, Aug 31
|3 p.m.
|Aflac Kickoff: Virginia Tech vs. No. 13 South Carolina
|ESPN
|Sat, Sep 6
|Noon
|San Jose State at No. 3 Texas
|ABC or ESPN
|12:45 p.m.
|Utah State at No. 23 Texas A&M
|SEC Network
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 24 Ole Miss at Kentucky
|ABC
|3:30 p.m.
|Kansas at Missouri
|ESPN2
|3:30 p.m.
|East Tennessee State at Tennessee
|ESPN+/SECN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Austin Peay at No. 4 Georgia
|ESPN+/SECN+
|4:15 p.m.
|South Florida at No. 19 Florida
|SEC Network
|5 p.m.
|Arkansas State vs. Arkansas (Little Rock, Ark.)
|ESPN+/SECN+
|7 p.m.
|South Carolina State at No. 13 South Carolina
|ESPN+/SECN+
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 20 Michigan at No. 25 Oklahoma
|ABC
|7:30 p.m.
|Arizona State at Mississippi State
|ESPN2
|7:30 p.m.
|Ball State at Auburn
|ESPNU
|7:30 p.m.
|Louisiana Tech at No. 6 LSU
|ESPN+/SECN+
|7:45 p.m.
|UL Monroe at No. 9 Alabama
|SEC Network
|Sat, Sep 13
|Noon
|Wisconsin at No. 9 Alabama
|ABC or ESPN
|12:45 p.m.
|South Alabama at Auburn
|SEC Network
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 4 Georgia at Tennessee
|ABC
|4 p.m.
|Louisiana at Missouri
|ESPN+/SECN+
|4:15 p.m.
|UTEP at No. 3 Texas
|SEC Network
|6 p.m.
|Alcorn State at Mississippi State
|ESPN+/SECN+
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 19 Florida at No. 6 LSU
|ABC
|7:30 p.m.
|Eastern Michigan at Kentucky
|ESPNU
|7 p.m. or 7:45 p.m.
|Arkansas at No. 24 Ole Miss
|ESPN or SEC Network
|7 p.m. or 7:45 p.m.
|Vanderbilt at No. 13 South Carolina
|ESPN or SEC Network
|Sat, Oct 11
|3:30 p.m.
|Allstate Red River Rivalry: No. 25 Oklahoma vs. Texas (Dallas)
|ABC or ESPN
|Sat, Nov 1
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 4 Georgia vs. No. 19 Florida (Jacksonville)
|ABC
|Fri, Nov 28
|Noon
|No. 24 Ole Miss at Mississippi State
|ABC or ESPN
|Fri, Nov 28
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 23 Texas A&M at No. 3 Texas
|ABC
|Sat, Dec 7
|4 p.m.
|SEC Championship (Atlanta)
|ABC
About SEC Network
The Southeastern Conference and ESPN launched SEC Network on August 14, 2014. The network televises hundreds of games across the SEC’s 21 sports annually. Programming includes in-depth analysis and storytelling in studio shows such as SEC Nation, Marty & McGee, Out Of Pocket, Read & React and Rally Cap, daily news and information with The Paul Finebaum Show and SEC Now, original content such as the Emmy Award-winning TrueSouth, SEC Storied and SEC Inside, and more. Hundreds of additional live events are available for streaming exclusively on SEC Network’s digital companion, SEC Network+, via the ESPN App and SECNetwork.com. Follow SEC Network on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter/X.