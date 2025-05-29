The Soccer Tournament Live on ESPN+, ESPNU, and ESPN Deportes June 4 – 9

29 matches in six days – the men’s and women’s semifinals and the winner-take-all title matches

Herculez Gomez, Sebastian Salazar, and Alexis Nunes return to Gary, N.C., as commentators

ESPN+, ESPNU and ESPN Deportes will combine to present 29 matches of The Soccer Tournament (TST), the 7-v-7, $1-million winner-take-all world soccer championship, live beginning Wednesday, June 4, from the WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C.

ESPN+ will stream 29 matches in the World Cup-style tournament. ESPNU will simulcast 20 of the matches, including the men’s and women’s title matches. ESPN Deportes will carry 11 games.

ESPN’s Herculez Gomez, Sebastian Salazar, and Alexis Nunes will headline the commentary team for the semifinals and finals of The Soccer Tournament. Other English-language commentators include Tony Husband, Michael Lahoud, Elise Woodward, and Lloyd Sam. Spanish-language commentators on ESPN Deportes: Richard Mendez, Barak Fever, Alex Pareja, Cristina Alexander, and Carolina de las Salas.

Highlights:

Legendary soccer stars expected to participate in the six-day tournament include Argentine and Manchester City great Sergio Agüero (Seleccion Potrero), Portuguese international Nani (Nani FC), U.S. Women’s National Team greats goalkeeper Hope Solo (Solo FC), defender Ali Krieger (US Women), forward Carli Lloyd (US Women), and Heather O’Reilly (US Women), Mexican National Team’s Miguel Layún (Club América), Brazilian National Team and Atlético de Madrid defender Miranda , Italy’s National Team and Toronto FC Sebastian Giovinco (Kwik Goal FC), and others.

Krieger, Lloyd, and O'Reilly lead the star-studded US Women's team with multiple World Cup winners

Solo, one of the most accomplished goalkeepers in soccer, leads her self-titled Solo FC team in her return to the playing field at The Soccer Tournament.

Schedule – 2025 TST on ESPN platforms:

Date Time (ET) Event Platforms Wed, Jun 4 10 a.m. Concafa FC vs. AFC Bournemouth (Group Stage) ESPN+, ESPNU, ESPN Deportes 11 a.m. Seleccion Potrero vs. Trident FC ESPN+, ESPNU, ESPN Deportes 12 p.m. Club América vs. Drip FC ESPN+, ESPNU, ESPN Deportes 4:30 p.m. Hashtag United vs. Pasha Luxury FC ESPN+, ESPNU 5:30 p.m. West Ham United vs. Villareal FC ESPN+, ESPNU, ESPN Deportes 6:30 p.m. Concafa FC vs. Real Athletico ESPN+, ESPNU 8 p.m. Seleccion Potrero vs. Atletico de Madrid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Thu, Jun 5 10 a.m. West Ham United vs. Tenfifteen FC ESPN+, ESPNU 11 a.m. Raleigh Rebels FC vs. Kwick Goal FC ESPN+, ESPNU 12 p.m. Solo FC vs. Speedy Turtles (Women’s Group Stage) ESPN+, ESPNU 4:30 p.m. Seleccion Potrero vs. Certified Lions FC ESPN+, ESPNU, ESPN Deportes 5:30 p.m. Wrexham Red Dragons vs. Concafa FC ESPN+, ESPNU, ESPN Deportes 6:30 p.m. US Women vs. Austin Rise FC (Women’s Group Stage) ESPN+, ESPNU, ESPN Deportes 8 p.m. Nani FC vs. Club América ESPN+ Fri, Jun 6 10 a.m. TBD (Women’s Group Stage) ESPN+, ESPNU 11 a.m. Round of 32 (Men’s) ESPN+, ESPNU 12 p.m. Round of 32 ESPN+, ESPNU 4:30 p.m. Round of 32 ESPN+, ESPNU 5:30 p.m. Round of 32 ESPN+, ESPNU 6:30 p.m. US Women vs. Angel City 7s ESPN+, ESPNU, ESPN Deportes Sat, Jun 7 5 p.m. Quarterfinal ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. Quarterfinal ESPN+ 8 p.m. Quarterfinal ESPN+ Sun, Jun 8 3 p.m. Women’s Semifinal ESPN+ 4:30 p.m. Women’s Semifinals ESPN+ 6 p.m. Men’s Semifinals ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Men’s Semifinals ESPN+ Mon, Jun 9 7 p.m. Women’s Championship ESPN+, ESPNU, ESPN Dportes 8:30 p.m. Men’s Championship ESPN+, ESPNU, ESPN Deportes

* Subject to change

