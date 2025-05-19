Treavor Scales Returning to ESPN as SportsCenter Anchor

Television host and digital personality Treavor Scales is returning to ESPN as an anchor for SportsCenter, the network’s signature news and information program. He will begin work on Tuesday, May 20.

“Returning to ESPN to host SportsCenter is the latest scene in what feels like a dream sequence of a career — one that started in Remote Operations at ESPN as a Crewing Coordinator,” said Scales. “Being given the opportunity to, once again, play a role in what is the gold standard for sports news and highlights is truly an honor, and I’m ecstatic to join this incredibly talented team.”

Scales previously spent nearly a decade (2013-21) with ESPN in a variety of on-air and digital roles, including hosting SportsCenter on Snapchat, co-hosting The Wrap Up and The College Football Show, and contributing across the network’s digital platforms.

Since departing ESPN in 2021, Scales has served as a host with Bally Sports and FanDuel Sports Network, anchoring pre- and post-game coverage for the Atlanta Braves and Atlanta Hawks. He also spent the past two seasons as a reporter and sideline analyst for CW Sports’ college football broadcasts.

“Treavor brings an authentic creative energy that fits perfectly with where SportsCenter is headed,” said Mike Foss, ESPN Senior Vice President of Studio & Entertainment. “He’s got a great feel for storytelling, knows how to connect with fans, and understands how to thrive across multiple platforms. We’re excited to have him back in the lineup.”

Scales is a graduate of Harvard University, where he was a standout running back on the Crimson football team. He launched his broadcasting career through ESPN’s early digital verticals, helping to shape the tone and voice of sports content for a new generation of fans.

Scales will be based at ESPN headquarters in Bristol, Conn.

