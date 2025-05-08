UFC 315: Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena | Saturday, May 10

10 p.m. ET: ESPN+ PPV Main Card

8 p.m.: Prelims (ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Disney+* & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156)

6:30 p.m.: Early Prelims (ESPN+, ESPN**, ESPN Deportes, Disney+ & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156)

UFC 315: Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena – GET NOW

UFC PPV action continues this weekend from Montreal with UFC 315: Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena. The signature event, with two titles on the line, will be live from Bell Centre on Saturday, May 10, at 10 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+ PPV (English, Spanish and Portuguese).

The prelims will be available on ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Disney+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 starting at 8 p.m. The early prelims begin at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Disney+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156, with ESPN joining in progress at 7:30 p.m.

Main Event

The action-packed night culminates in a battle for the welterweight title, with champion Belal Muhammad taking on No. 5 Jack Della Maddalena. Muhammad (24-3), unbeaten in his last 11 trips to the Octagon spanning six years, looks to emerge victorious with a dominating performance in his first-ever title defense after defeating Leon Edwards for the belt last July. Della Maddalena (17-2), the Dana White’s Contender Series alum on a 17-fight career winning streak with five finishes in seven Octagon appearances, looks to make a statement in his first title opportunity and add another showstopping KO to his resume.

Co-Main Event

The co-main event features a showdown to decide the women’s flyweight championship between current titleholder Valentina Shevchenko and No. 2 contender Manon Fiorot. Shevchenko (24-4-1), the current women’s pound-for-pound leader and future UFC Hall of Famer holding countless divisional records, looks to showcase her dominance in her 12th consecutive title fight and first defense of her second championship reign. Fiorot (12-1), undefeated since her career opening loss and perfect in seven Octagon appearances, plans to make the most of her first UFC title opportunity with a commanding win against an MMA icon.

Additional PPV Card Highlights

In a top 15 men’s bantamweight showdown, UFC Hall of Famer and former two-time featherweight champion, No. 11 Jose Aldo (32-9) takes on No. 15 Aiemann Zahabi (12-2), as Zahabi aims to extend his five-fight win streak.

Following her trilogy bout with Shevchenko, No. 1 contender and former division champion Alexa Grasso (16-4-1) returns to face No. 5 Natalia Silva (18-5-1), with Silva’s 12-fight win streak on the line, in a women’s flyweight contest at the top of the division.

At lightweight, No. 13 Benoit Saint Denis (13-3) goes head-to-head with Kyle Prepolec (18-8), as Prepolec searches for a fourth consecutive KO to open the ESPN+ PPV main card.

ESPN+, ESPN.com, ESPN App UFC Content: Editorial, Live and Upcoming, On Demand, Studio Shows, Archives

On the Call

Jon Anik will call the action alongside former UFC champions Daniel Cormier and Dominick Cruz. Brendan Fitzgerald will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET)

Thu., 5/8 5 p.m. UFC 315 Press Conference: Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena ESPN+, ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube 8 p.m. UFC: Camino al Octágono ESPN Deportes Fri.,

5/9 12 p.m. UFC 315 Pre-Show Presented by Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey: Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena ESPN+ 5 p.m. UFC 315 Ceremonial Weigh-In: Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena ESPN+, ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube 5:30 p.m. UFC Live: Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena ESPNEWS Sat., 5/10 6:30 p.m. UFC 315: Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena (Early Prelims) ESPN+, ESPN**, ESPN Deportes, Disney+*, SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 8 p.m. UFC 315 Presented by Bud Light: Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena (Prelims) ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Disney+, SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 10 p.m. UFC 315: Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena (Main Card) ESPN+ PPV

(English, Spanish, Portuguese) 1 a.m.*** UFC 315 Post Show Presented by Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey: Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena ESPN+

*Following the launch of ESPN on Disney+, all Disney+ subscribers also have access to the UFC 315 prelims and early prelims windows (6:30-10 p.m.) directly in the app.

**ESPN joins in progress at 7:30 p.m.

***Immediately following main event

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

10 p.m. Main Belal Muhammad (C) vs. Jack Della Maddalena UFC Welterweight Championship Co-Main Valentina Shevchenko (C) vs. Manon Fiorot UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship Undercard Jose Aldo vs. Aiemann Zahabi Undercard Alexa Grasso vs. Natalia Silva Undercard Benoit Saint Denis vs. Kyle Prepolec 8 p.m. Feature Mike Malott vs. Charles Radtke Undercard Jessica Andrade vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius Undercard Modestas Bukauskas vs. Ion Cutelaba Undercard Navajo Stirling vs. Ivan Erslan 6:30 p.m. Feature Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Bruno Silva Undercard Daniel Santos vs. JeongYeong Lee Undercard Brad Katona vs. Bekzat Almakhan

For More Information on ESPN+

-30-

MEDIA CONTACTS

ESPN

Ardi Dwornik: ardi.r.dwornik@espn.com | Michael Skarka: michael.skarka@espn.com