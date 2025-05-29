UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Blanchfield vs. Barber

9 p.m. ET: Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156)

6:30 p.m. ET: Prelims (ESPN+, ESPN Deportes* & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156)

UFC action returns this weekend with UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs. Barber, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 31. The main card will be available on ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 starting at 9 p.m. ET. The prelims will start at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156, with ESPN Deportes joining in progress at 7 p.m. ET.

Main Event:

Top 5 flyweights Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber headline this weekend’s main event with potential title implications. No. 4-ranked Blanchfield (13-2) looks to build on her hard-fought win over Rose Namajunas last fall and strengthen her case for a championship opportunity. A proven finisher with victories over three ranked opponents, she’s shown consistent growth as she climbs the division. Barber (14-2), ranked No. 5, returns looking to extend her six-fight winning streak after posting the biggest win of her career over Katlyn Cerminara last March. With the title picture taking shape, this matchup could help determine the next challenger at 125 pounds.

Co-Main Event:

Top 10 lightweight Mateusz Gamrot (24-3) takes on surging Ludovit Klein (23-4-1) in a compelling co-main event matchup. Gamrot, currently ranked No. 7, has cemented his status among the division’s elite with wins over Rafael Fiziev, Jalin Turner, and Arman Tsarukyan, and now looks to bounce back after a close decision loss to Dan Hooker in a Fight of the Night effort at UFC 305. Klein enters riding a seven-fight unbeaten streak, including four consecutive wins since moving up to lightweight, and looks to break into the rankings with the biggest victory of his career.

On the call:

Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action alongside Daniel Cormier and Laura Sanko. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET):

Fri. 5/30 5 p.m. UFC Live ESPNEWS 5:35 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey: Blanchfield vs. Barber ESPN+ Sat. 5/31 6:30 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Blanchfield vs. Barber (Prelims) ESPN+ (English & Spanish),

SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156ESPN Deportes 9 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Blanchfield vs. Barber (Main Card) ESPN, ESPN+,

ESPN Deportes,

SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 12 a.m.** UFC Fight Night Post Show Presented by Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey: Blanchfield vs. Barber ESPN+

*ESPN Deportes will join the prelims in progress at 7 p.m.

**Immediately following main event

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET):

9 p.m. Main Erin Blanchfield vs. Maycee Barber Co-Main Mateusz Gamrot vs. Ludovit Klein Undercard Billy Ray Goff vs. Ramiz Brahimaj Undercard Dustin Jacoby vs. Bruno Lopes Undercard Ketlen Vieira vs. Macy Chiasson Undercard Zachary Reese vs. Duško Todorović 6:30 p.m. Feature Jafel Filho vs. Allan Nascimento Undercard Kurt Holobaugh vs. Jordan Leavitt Undercard Trevin Giles vs. Andreas Gustafsson Undercard Bolaji Oki vs. Michael Aswell Undercard Rayanne dos Santos vs. Alice Ardelean

