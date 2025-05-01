Uncategorized
UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Sandhagen vs. Figueiredo
Live from Iowa: Saturday, May 3, on ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes & SiriusXM Fight Nation
10 p.m. ET: Main Card | 7 p.m. ET: Prelims
UFC returns to Iowa for the first time in 25 years with UFC Fight Night presented by Bud Light: Sandhagen vs. Figueiredo live from Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday, May 3. The main card begins at 10 p.m. ET, preceded by prelims starting at 7 p.m. ET, both available on ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, and SiriusXM Fight Nation.
Main Event:
- Top 5 bantamweights Cory Sandhagen (17-5) and Deiveson Figueiredo (24-4-1) headline this weekend’s main event, which could shape the path to the top of the bantamweight ladder. Sandhagen, currently ranked No. 4, looks to rebound from a setback last summer after reeling off three straight wins, including victories over Marlon Vera and Song Yadong. Former flyweight champion Figueiredo, ranked No. 5, has gone 3-1 since moving up to 135 pounds and now looks to get back on track after a five-round battle with Petr Yan.
Co-Main Event:
- Middleweights Reinier de Ridder (19-2) and Bo Nickal (7-0) meet in Saturday’s co-main event in a compelling clash of elite grapplers. UFC No. 13-ranked De Ridder, a former two-division champion outside the promotion, has looked dominant since arriving in the UFC, earning back-to-back submission wins over Gerald Meerschaert and Kevin Holland. Nickal, a three-time NCAA Division I national champion, a Dana White Contender Series alum, and top prospect, has opened his UFC run with four straight wins and now looks to take a major step forward by defeating the most seasoned opponent of his career.
On the call
- Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action alongside former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping and UFC lightweight Paul Felder. Heidi Androl will handle reporting duties.
Programming (All times ET)
|Thur. 5/1
|8 p.m.
|Camino al Octágono
|ESPN Deportes
|Fri. 5/2
|5:30 p.m.
|UFC Live
|ESPN2
|6:05 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey: Sandhagen vs. Figueiredo
|ESPN+
|Sat. 5/3
|7 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Sandhagen vs. Figueiredo (Prelims)
|ESPN+, ESPN2,
ESPN Deportes
SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156
|10 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Sandhagen vs. Figueiredo (Main Card)
|ESPN+, ESPN2,
ESPN Deportes,
SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156
|1 a.m.*
|UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show presented by Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey: Sandhagen vs. Figueiredo
|ESPN+
*Immediately following Main Event.
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)
|10 PM
|Main
|Cory Sandhagen vs. Deiveson Figueiredo
|Co-Main
|Reinier de Ridder vs. Bo Nickal
|Undercard
|Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Daniel Rodriguez
|Undercard
|Montel Jackson vs. Daniel Marcos
|Undercard
|Cameron Smotherman vs. Serhiy Sidey
|Undercard
|Jeremy Stephens vs. Mason Jones
|
7 PM
|Feature
|Yana Santos vs. Miesha Tate
|Undercard
|Ryan Loder vs. Azamat Bekoev
|Undercard
|Marina Rodriguez vs. Gillian Robertson
|Undercard
|Gaston Bolanos vs. Quang Le
|Undercard
|Thomas Petersen vs. Don’Tale Mayes
|Undercard
|Juliana Miller vs. Ivana Petrovic
-30-