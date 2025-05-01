Live from Iowa: Saturday, May 3, on ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes & SiriusXM Fight Nation

10 p.m. ET: Main Card | 7 p.m. ET: Prelims

UFC returns to Iowa for the first time in 25 years with UFC Fight Night presented by Bud Light: Sandhagen vs. Figueiredo live from Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday, May 3. The main card begins at 10 p.m. ET, preceded by prelims starting at 7 p.m. ET, both available on ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, and SiriusXM Fight Nation.

Main Event:

Top 5 bantamweights Cory Sandhagen (17-5) and Deiveson Figueiredo (24-4-1) headline this weekend’s main event, which could shape the path to the top of the bantamweight ladder. Sandhagen, currently ranked No. 4, looks to rebound from a setback last summer after reeling off three straight wins, including victories over Marlon Vera and Song Yadong. Former flyweight champion Figueiredo, ranked No. 5, has gone 3-1 since moving up to 135 pounds and now looks to get back on track after a five-round battle with Petr Yan.

Co-Main Event:

Middleweights Reinier de Ridder (19-2) and Bo Nickal (7-0) meet in Saturday’s co-main event in a compelling clash of elite grapplers. UFC No. 13-ranked De Ridder, a former two-division champion outside the promotion, has looked dominant since arriving in the UFC, earning back-to-back submission wins over Gerald Meerschaert and Kevin Holland. Nickal, a three-time NCAA Division I national champion, a Dana White Contender Series alum, and top prospect, has opened his UFC run with four straight wins and now looks to take a major step forward by defeating the most seasoned opponent of his career.

On the call

Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action alongside former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping and UFC lightweight Paul Felder. Heidi Androl will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET)

Thur. 5/1 8 p.m. Camino al Octágono ESPN Deportes Fri. 5/2 5:30 p.m. UFC Live ESPN2 6:05 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey: Sandhagen vs. Figueiredo ESPN+ Sat. 5/3 7 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Sandhagen vs. Figueiredo (Prelims) ESPN+, ESPN2,

ESPN Deportes

SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156 10 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Sandhagen vs. Figueiredo (Main Card) ESPN+, ESPN2,

ESPN Deportes, SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156 1 a.m.* UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show presented by Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey: Sandhagen vs. Figueiredo ESPN+

*Immediately following Main Event.

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

10 PM Main Cory Sandhagen vs. Deiveson Figueiredo Co-Main Reinier de Ridder vs. Bo Nickal Undercard Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Daniel Rodriguez Undercard Montel Jackson vs. Daniel Marcos Undercard Cameron Smotherman vs. Serhiy Sidey Undercard Jeremy Stephens vs. Mason Jones 7 PM Feature Yana Santos vs. Miesha Tate Undercard Ryan Loder vs. Azamat Bekoev Undercard Marina Rodriguez vs. Gillian Robertson Undercard Gaston Bolanos vs. Quang Le Undercard Thomas Petersen vs. Don’Tale Mayes Undercard Juliana Miller vs. Ivana Petrovic

