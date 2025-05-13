Vibe Check, a New Female-Led Sports-Focused Studio Show, Set to Premiere Exclusively on Disney+ This June

Today at The Disney Upfront, ESPN and Disney+ announced the development of Vibe Check – a new all-female-led sports-focused studio show set to premiere exclusively on Disney+ in late June.

Streaming new episodes three times a week, the show will deliver fast-paced coverage of every sport with expert analysis, all-access moments, unapologetic opinions and a healthy dose of laughter – all while bringing audiences bold perspectives and unbeatable vibes. Featuring a powerhouse panel of female talent, the program will spotlight ESPN’s most prominent voices, leveraging their expertise, insight, and storytelling to provide a fresh, perspective-driven approach to sports coverage. With a focus on delivering a modern, cross-platform experience, the show will offer dynamic content tailored for digital and social platforms in addition to Disney+.

“We are incredibly excited to launch this new show, which will provide a powerful platform for the brilliant women at ESPN,” said Burke Magnus, President of Content, ESPN. “The voices that will be leading this program have long been shaping the sports landscape, and now they’ll have this additional platform to bring their unique insights to the forefront in an even more impactful way for Disney+ subscribers.”

The show will be ESPN’s second exclusive content offering on Disney+, joining SC+, a new daily edition of SportsCenter, which debuted March 3.

Disney+ standalone subscribers have access to a curated selection of content from ESPN+ and Hulu including live sports events, studio shows, ESPN and Hulu Originals, TV series and films – all in one place. Subscribers to the Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ Bundle can view the full ESPN+ content offering including more than 30,000 live sports events yearly and a library of on-demand replays and acclaimed original content and studio programming.

