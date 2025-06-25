2025 NHL Draft Coverage Begins June 27 on ESPN and ESPN+

Round One Coverage from Peacock Theater in Los Angeles Begins at 7 p.m. ET

The Point Previews Round One at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+

Coverage of Rounds 2-7 Begins June 28 at Noon ET on ESPN+

The 2025 NHL Draft begins Friday, June 27, with Round One coverage from 7-10 p.m. ET on ESPN and simulcast on ESPN+ in the U.S., live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The Point, ESPN’s hockey-focused studio show, will preview Round One and feature red carpet coverage beginning at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

ESPN’s presentation of the first round of the Draft will feature host John Buccigross with ESPN NHL analyst Kevin Weekes, ESPN NHL senior writer Emily Kaplan, ESPN NHL reporter Leah Hextall and Draft and hockey analytics expert Meghan Chayka from on site in Los Angeles.

Day two Draft coverage of Rounds 2-7 will begin on Saturday, June 28, at Noon ET on ESPN+ and the NHL Network.

A full breakdown of 2025 NHL Draft Prospects is available here.

-30-

CONTACTS:

ESPN

Danny Chi | danny.c.chi@espn.com | 213-405-4400

Andrea DiCristoforo | andrea.discristoforo@espn.com | 213-405-4612

ESPN+

ESPNPlusPR@espn.com