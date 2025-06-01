ABC’s Exclusive Coverage of the 2025 NBA Finals Presented by YouTube TV Begins June 5: Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Breen, Doris Burke, Richard Jefferson to Call First NBA Finals as Broadcast Team with Lisa Salters Reporting

Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame broadcaster Mike Breen will call his record-extending 20th NBA Finals on ABC when ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the championship series begins with Game 1 on Thursday, June 5, at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Oklahoma City Thunder and NBA M.V.P. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will host the Indiana Pacers and Tyrese Haliburton. The 2025 NBA Finals Presented by YouTube TV airs live, exclusively on ABC. The full schedule is below.

Breen, who has called 105 NBA Finals games entering this year’s event, will be joined by fellow Curt Gowdy Award-winning broadcaster Doris Burke and former NBA Champion Richard Jefferson to call their first NBA Finals together. Lisa Salters will serve as sideline reporter for the fifth time in her career.

Burke enters her 17th NBA Finals, which includes two seasons as ESPN/ABC analyst, four seasons as national ESPN Radio analyst and 11 seasons as ESPN/ABC sideline reporter.

More production highlights:

46 total cameras;

16 Super Slo Mo’s;

Two 4K UHD HFR;

RF Wireless Camera;

Skycam;

Live Camera system with Cinematic Lens;

XtraMotion;

4K Zoom;

Live Outside Drone.

Additional production elements:

Mobile surround mic;

Spatial mic;

Player mics;

Shot Distance Tracker;

Optics Tracking ;

3D Shot Charts;

Dunking Visual Enhancements.

NBA Finals schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Platforms Thu, June 5 8:30 p.m. Game 1: Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder ABC, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App Sun, June 8 8 p.m. Game 2: Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder ABC, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App Wed, June 11 8:30 p.m. Game 3: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers ABC, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App Fri, June 13 8:30 p.m. Game 4: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers ABC, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App Mon, June 16 8:30 p.m. Game 5*: Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder ABC, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App Thu, June 19 8:30 p.m. Game 6*: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers ABC, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App Sun, June 22 8 p.m. Game 7*: Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder ABC, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App

NBA Countdown Presented by DoorDash – ESPN and ABC’s pregame show – will precede each NBA Finals game. NBA Countdown is hosted by Malika Andrews and features analysts Stephen A. Smith, Kendrick Perkins, Bob Myers and ESPN Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania. NBA Countdown on ABC will air 30 minutes prior to every NBA Finals game, starting at 8 p.m. for weeknight games and 7:30 p.m. for weekend games. NBA Countdown’s pregame coverage will start on ESPN2 from 7:30-8 p.m. for all weeknight games, before transitioning to ABC from 8-8:30 p.m.

ESPN Radio is celebrating its 30th NBA Finals this year with live coverage of every game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers. All NBA Finals games can be heard nationally wherever ESPN Radio is available, including on the ESPN App. Marc Kestecher will describe the action with analyst P.J. Carlesimo and reporter Jorge Sedano.

NBA Today – ESPN’s weekday NBA studio show – is also hitting the road for live weekday shows on ESPN during the NBA Finals. Malika Andrews hosts NBA Today with a cast of industry-leading analysts and reporters, including Kendrick Perkins, Chiney Ogwumike, Udonis Haslem and Brian Windhorst. NBA Today airs from 3-4 p.m. on ESPN.

Hoop Streams, ESPN’s digital NBA pregame show, will emanate on site for every NBA Finals game. Iman Shumpert and Vanessa Richardson will be joined by a cast of ESPN NBA reporters and commentators throughout the series. Hoop Streams is available on ESPN social media platforms and on the ESPN App 30 minutes prior to every game.

Hoop Collective – one of ESPN’s most popular podcasts – will produce live, on-site postgame shows for every NBA Finals game. The postgame shows will be available on the ESPN NBA YouTube platform. Brian Windhorst hosts Hoop Collective with analyst Iman Shumpert and reporters Tim MacMahon and Tim Bontemps.

ABC has been the exclusive home of the NBA Finals since 2003.

