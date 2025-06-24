ACC Network to Highlight all 18 ACC Programs with Dedicated School Takeovers, June 25-July 21
- Select Takeovers to include the premieres of ACCN originals highlighting ACC head coaches
ACC Network School Takeovers returns this summer with 18 days of programming dedicated to each Atlantic Coast Conference member institution, June 25-July 21. The 24-hour ACCN takeovers will showcase some of the best games and greatest moments from the 2024-25 academic season for each school.
Each day’s content will showcase instant classics and memorable performances starting at 12 a.m. ET. Some of the highlights fans can look forward to include replays of the national championships won by North Carolina (women’s lacrosse & women’s soccer), Stanford (women’s rowing & women’s water polo) and Virginia (women’s swimming & diving). Other highlights include ACC Championships, regular season thrillers, ACC Network original programming and more.
Plus, four different ACCN originals highlighting head coaches will premiere during various ACC Network School Takeovers. Nothing But Net Special: Pat Kelsey premieres July 3, Inside ACCess Special: Mario Cristobal premieres July 7, Nothing But Net Special: Ryan Odom & Will Wade premieres July 9 and replays July 17 and ACC Huddle Special: Rhett Lashlee premieres July 14.
Follow ACCN on X, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook for additional coverage and complementary content throughout the 18 days of school takeovers.
Each school’s appointed date and select takeover programming highlights can be found below:
2025 ACC Network Takeover Schedule
|Date
|School
|Select Programming Highlights
|Time (ET)
|Wed, June 25
|Boston College
|ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship Semifinal
|8 a.m.
|Football Red Bandanna Game win over Michigan State
|6 p.m.
|Thu, June 26
|Cal
|Football win over Auburn
|6 p.m.
|Big Game football win over Stanford
|9 p.m.
|Fri, June 27
|Clemson
|ACC Softball Championship game against Florida State
|4 p.m.
|ACC Football Championship game against SMU
|9 p.m.
|Mon, June 30
|Duke
|Football win over rivals North Carolina
|7 p.m.
|Men’s basketball win over Auburn in SEC/ACC Challenge
|10 p.m.
|Tue, July 1
|Florida State
|ACC Women’s Soccer Championship game against North Carolina
|4 p.m.
|Baseball extra innings win over Clemson
|6 p.m.
|Wed, July 2
|Georgia Tech
|Season-opening football win over Florida State in Dublin
|6 p.m.
|Football win over Miami
|9 p.m.
|Thu, July 3
|Louisville
|Women’s volleyball win over Wisconsin
|5 p.m.
|Football win over Clemson
|8 p.m.
|Mon, July 7
|Miami
|Women’s volleyball win over Stanford
|2 p.m.
|Football win over Florida
|8 p.m.
|Tue, July 8
|North Carolina
|NCAA women’s lacrosse championship game
|Noon
|NCAA women’s College Cup championship game
|2 p.m.
|Wed, July 9
|NC State
|Women’s basketball win over Notre Dame
|5 p.m.
|Football win over North Carolina
|8 p.m.
|Thu, July 10
|Notre Dame
|NCAA women’s soccer tournament third round
|1 p.m.
|Women’s basketball win over UConn
|7 p.m.
|Fri, July 11
|Pitt
|Women’s volleyball win over Louisville
|4 p.m.
|Football win over Syracuse
|9 p.m.
|Mon, July 14
|SMU
|Women’s volleyball win over Nebraska
|5 p.m.
|Football win over Pittsburgh
|8 p.m.
|Tue, July 15
|Stanford
|NCAA Women’s Water Polo Championship game
|5 a.m.
|Women’s volleyball win over Texas
|10 p.m.
|Wed, July 16
|Syracuse
|ACC Men’s Lacrosse Championship game
|12 a.m.
|Football win over Miami
|9 p.m.
|Thu, July 17
|Virginia
|NCAA Women’s Swimming & Diving Championship
|12 a.m.
|ACC Men’s Golf Championship
|11 a.m.
|Fri, July 18
|Virginia Tech
|Women’s soccer win over Florida State
|Noon
|ACC Network Primetime Football vs. Virginia
|9 p.m.
|Mon, July 21
|Wake Forest
|Football win over Stanford
|11 a.m.
|ACC Men’s Soccer Championship quarterfinal
|6 p.m.