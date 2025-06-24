ACC Network to Highlight all 18 ACC Programs with Dedicated School Takeovers, June 25-July 21

Select Takeovers to include the premieres of ACCN originals highlighting ACC head coaches

ACC Network School Takeovers returns this summer with 18 days of programming dedicated to each Atlantic Coast Conference member institution, June 25-July 21. The 24-hour ACCN takeovers will showcase some of the best games and greatest moments from the 2024-25 academic season for each school.

Each day’s content will showcase instant classics and memorable performances starting at 12 a.m. ET. Some of the highlights fans can look forward to include replays of the national championships won by North Carolina (women’s lacrosse & women’s soccer), Stanford (women’s rowing & women’s water polo) and Virginia (women’s swimming & diving). Other highlights include ACC Championships, regular season thrillers, ACC Network original programming and more.

Plus, four different ACCN originals highlighting head coaches will premiere during various ACC Network School Takeovers. Nothing But Net Special: Pat Kelsey premieres July 3, Inside ACCess Special: Mario Cristobal premieres July 7, Nothing But Net Special: Ryan Odom & Will Wade premieres July 9 and replays July 17 and ACC Huddle Special: Rhett Lashlee premieres July 14.

Each school’s appointed date and select takeover programming highlights can be found below:

2025 ACC Network Takeover Schedule