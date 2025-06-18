All Four Days of Wimbledon Qualifying Exclusively on ESPN+ June 23-26

All four days of Ladies’ and Gentlemen’s singles Qualifying for The Championships, Wimbledon, will stream exclusively on ESPN+, with all-day action from one of the grass courts at the Community Sport Centre Roehampton, near Wimbledon and the All England Lawn Tennis Club.

Competition for the coveted few open slots in the Wimbledon draws – 16 each for Gentlemen and Ladies – begins at 6 a.m. ET, Monday, June 23 through Thursday, June 26, with four matches on ESPN+ scheduled per day.

ESPN has presented the Qualifying rounds exclusively since production of them began in 2017, and ESPN+ has been their exclusive home since its launch in 2018.

On-demand replays and video-on-demand will be available on ESPN+ for the duration of the tournament.

Notable Women in Wimbledon Ladies’ Singles Qualifying Draw *

Bianca Andreescu – Andreescu won the 2019 US Open defeating Serena Williams in the final to become the first Canadian player – male or female – to win a major singles title. Andreescu has competed in the main draw at Wimbledon each of the past 4 years, reaching the third round last year before losing to eventual finalist Jasmine Paolini. Andreescu hasn’t competed in Wimbledon qualifying since 2018.

Alizé Cornet – The 35-year-old Frenchwoman retired from the game following the French Open last year but has decided to make a comeback to the tour. Cornet played in the main draw of 69 consecutive majors from 2007-24, the longest streak by any woman since the Open Era began in 1968. Cornet has not competed in qualifying at any major since the 2007 US Open.

Taylor Townsend – Townsend is a 2-time major doubles champion winning 2024 Wimbledon and the 2025 Australian Open women’s doubles titles with Katerina Siniakova. Townsend is a former ITF No. 1 junior who won 4 junior grand slam titles (one in singles, three in doubles) and made the Wimbledon girls’ singles final in 2013 losing to Belinda Bencic.

Iva Jovic – The 17-year-old from Torrance, California is competing in qualifying at a major for the first time in her young career – Jovic has made the main draw in each of the last 3 majors dating back to last year’s US Open winning at least one match in all three of those appearances. Jovic won the Wimbledon girls’ doubles title last year partnering with American countrywoman Tyra Caterina Grant.

Notable Men in Wimbledon Gentlemen’s Singles Qualifying Draw *

Christopher Eubanks – The former Georgia Tech All-American is seeking his 3rd Wimbledon main draw appearance. Eubanks’ big breakthrough came during his run to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon in 2023, which included a win over World No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas during the fortnight before losing to former US Open champion Daniil Medvedev in five sets.

Ethan Quinn – The 21-year-old from Fresno, California made the third round at this year’s French Open and comes in seeking his first main draw appearance at Wimbledon. Quinn played college tennis at Georgia where he won the 2023 NCAA singles title before turning pro in later that summer.

Eliot Spizzirri – Spizzirri capped off his college career at Texas last year finishing No. 1 in the nation in singles for the second straight year, the first player to accomplish the feat since USC standout Steve Johnson in 2011 and 2012. In his first full year on tour, the Greenwich, Connecticut native has made a pair of final appearances on the Challenger Tour including earning his first Challenger title in San Diego in February.

Dan Evans – This marks the first time the 35-year-old Brit will play in qualifying at Wimbledon since 2018. Evans has reached a career high of No. 21 in the ATP Rankings and has made the second week of a major two previous times, making the Round of 16 at the 2017 Australian Open and 2021 US Open.

*Player(s) could receive wildcard

ESPN & Wimbledon

ESPN has televised Wimbledon since 2003, with exclusivity in the U.S. since 2012. ESPN’s “first ball to last ball” coverage – all day, every day, Monday, June 23 through Sunday, July 13 – is highlighted by the Cross Court Coverage the second Monday to Wednesday with day-long coverage on both ESPN and ESPN2.

The fortnight culminates with five championships on ESPN: the Mixed Doubles Championship on Thursday, July 10; the Ladies’ Championship and the Gentlemen’s Doubles Championship on Saturday, July 12 and the Ladies’ Doubles Championship and Gentlemen’s Championship on Sunday, July 13.

Wimbledon Qualifying on ESPN+: