Crowning The Best Fantasy Football Player: New ESPN Fantasy ‘Gridiron Gauntlet’ League Format

Gridiron Gauntlet contest designed to determine the single best Fantasy Football player

League format automatically enters playoff teams into Gridiron Gauntlet Tournament

Championship awarded to highest total score throughout playoff weeks

Winner receives championship trophy, championship ring, name added to perpetual trophy at ESPN headquarters in Bristol, Conn.; Top 10 players receive custom Gridiron Gauntlet jersey

When ESPN Fantasy Football kicks off its 30th season this fall, fans will have a new way to achieve the ultimate in Fantasy Football bragging rights and immortality with a fun, new league format: The ESPN Fantasy Football Gridiron Gauntlet.

Designed to crown the best Fantasy Football player and to keep more players engaged throughout the entirety of the Fantasy Football season, the four playoff teams in each Gridiron Gauntlet league will be entered into the ESPN Gridiron Gauntlet Tournament, and the total highest score throughout the playoffs – Week 14 though Week 17 – will determine the winner.

The champion of the ESPN Gridiron Gauntlet tournament will be awarded a trophy and a championship ring customized with the winner’s name printed on each. The winner will also have their name added to a perpetual ESPN Gridiron Gauntlet Champions Trophy displayed at ESPN headquarters in Bristol, Conn., and team managers in the top 10 in total points among all Gridiron Gauntlet participants will receive a custom ESPN Gridiron Gauntlet jersey.

All ESPN Gridiron Gauntlet leagues will be standard 10-team PPR public leagues, and managers will run their teams the same as they would any league throughout the regular season, following a standard draft with a snake format.

ESPN Gridiron Gauntlet leagues are now open for signups and will remain available throughout the preseason. All signups and drafts will close at 5 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 4, before the opening game of Week 1.

Like all ESPN Fantasy games, ESPN Fantasy Football Gridiron Gauntlet leagues are free to enter and play.

ESPN Fantasy

