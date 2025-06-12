ESPN Announces Matchups, Dates for Third Annual ACC/SEC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Challenges

Photo of Julie McKay Julie McKay Follow on Twitter 11 minutes ago

The ACC/SEC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Challenges return for the 2025-26 college basketball season with 32 games scheduled over the course of three days featuring two of the premier conferences in college basketball.

The ACC/SEC Men’s Challenge will take place over back-to-back days Tuesday, Dec. 2, and Wednesday, Dec. 3, while the ACC/SEC Women’s Challenge is slated for Dec. 3 and Thursday, Dec. 4. Both the men’s and women’s events will be televised across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network and SEC Network.

Challenge highlights on the men’s side include defending national champions Florida (No. 2 in ESPN’s early Top 25 rankings) visiting perennial power Duke (No. 12), a battle of the blue bloods between North Carolina and Kentucky (No. 9), as well as Louisville (No. 7) and Arkansas (No. 11) clashing in year two under head coaches Pat Kelsey and John Calipari.

On the women’s side, national runner-up South Carolina (No. 2 in ESPN’s Way Too Early Top 25) heads to Louisville (No. 15) to take on the Cardinals, the LSU Tigers (No. 6) face the Duke Blue Devils (No. 5) in Durham, and NC State (No. 10) hits the road to Oklahoma (No. 7) to face the Sooners.

The Challenge finished the inaugural year with 7-7 ties for both the men’s and women’s events but saw the SEC coming out on top in year two. In the 2024 Men’s Challenge, the SEC went 14-2 to bring the overall Challenge record to 21-9. The SEC went 10-6 in the Women’s Challenge last season to bring the two-year total to 17-13.

Coverage details, including platform designations and commentator information, will be announced closer to the 2025-26 college basketball season.

2025 Men’s ACC/SEC Challenge
Date Matchup
Tue, Dec 2 Florida at Duke
  UNC at Kentucky
  Tennessee at Syracuse
  Texas A&M at Pittsburgh
  Missouri at Notre Dame
  Georgia at Florida State
  Oklahoma at Wake Forest
  Miami at Ole Miss
  Virginia Tech at South Carolina
Wed, Dec 3 NC State at Auburn
Louisville at Arkansas
SMU at Vanderbilt
Clemson at Alabama
Mississippi State at Georgia Tech
LSU at Boston College
Virginia at Texas

 

2025 Women’s ACC/SEC Challenge
Date Matchup
Wed, Dec 3 Kentucky at Miami
  Tennessee at Stanford
  NC State at Oklahoma
  Georgia at Florida State
  Auburn at Syracuse
  Georgia Tech at Texas A&M
  Virginia at Vanderbilt
Thu, Dec 4 LSU at Duke
  South Carolina at Louisville
  Florida at Virginia Tech
Notre Dame at Ole Miss
UNC at Texas
Clemson at Alabama
Arkansas at SMU
Pittsburgh at Mississippi State
California at Missouri

-30-

Media Contacts:
Colin Bradley, Men’s College Basketball & ACC Network – Colin.Bradley@espn.com
Katie Callahan, Women’s College Basketball & SEC Network – Katie.Callahan@espn.com
Julie McKay, College Basketball  Julie.McKay@espn.com

