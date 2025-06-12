ESPN Announces Matchups, Dates for Third Annual ACC/SEC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Challenges

The ACC/SEC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Challenges return for the 2025-26 college basketball season with 32 games scheduled over the course of three days featuring two of the premier conferences in college basketball.

The ACC/SEC Men’s Challenge will take place over back-to-back days Tuesday, Dec. 2, and Wednesday, Dec. 3, while the ACC/SEC Women’s Challenge is slated for Dec. 3 and Thursday, Dec. 4. Both the men’s and women’s events will be televised across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network and SEC Network.

Challenge highlights on the men’s side include defending national champions Florida (No. 2 in ESPN’s early Top 25 rankings) visiting perennial power Duke (No. 12), a battle of the blue bloods between North Carolina and Kentucky (No. 9), as well as Louisville (No. 7) and Arkansas (No. 11) clashing in year two under head coaches Pat Kelsey and John Calipari.

On the women’s side, national runner-up South Carolina (No. 2 in ESPN’s Way Too Early Top 25) heads to Louisville (No. 15) to take on the Cardinals, the LSU Tigers (No. 6) face the Duke Blue Devils (No. 5) in Durham, and NC State (No. 10) hits the road to Oklahoma (No. 7) to face the Sooners.

The Challenge finished the inaugural year with 7-7 ties for both the men’s and women’s events but saw the SEC coming out on top in year two. In the 2024 Men’s Challenge, the SEC went 14-2 to bring the overall Challenge record to 21-9. The SEC went 10-6 in the Women’s Challenge last season to bring the two-year total to 17-13.

Coverage details, including platform designations and commentator information, will be announced closer to the 2025-26 college basketball season.

2025 Men’s ACC/SEC Challenge Date Matchup Tue, Dec 2 Florida at Duke UNC at Kentucky Tennessee at Syracuse Texas A&M at Pittsburgh Missouri at Notre Dame Georgia at Florida State Oklahoma at Wake Forest Miami at Ole Miss Virginia Tech at South Carolina Wed, Dec 3 NC State at Auburn Louisville at Arkansas SMU at Vanderbilt Clemson at Alabama Mississippi State at Georgia Tech LSU at Boston College Virginia at Texas

2025 Women’s ACC/SEC Challenge Date Matchup Wed, Dec 3 Kentucky at Miami Tennessee at Stanford NC State at Oklahoma Georgia at Florida State Auburn at Syracuse Georgia Tech at Texas A&M Virginia at Vanderbilt Thu, Dec 4 LSU at Duke South Carolina at Louisville Florida at Virginia Tech Notre Dame at Ole Miss UNC at Texas Clemson at Alabama Arkansas at SMU Pittsburgh at Mississippi State California at Missouri

