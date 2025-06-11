ESPN Announces Television Start Times and Windows for 2025 SEC Football Season

ESPN Announces Television Start Times and Windows for 2025 SEC Football Season

Week 5: Notre Dame/Arkansas Set for Noon on ABC, Alabama/Georgia Gears Up for ABC Saturday Night Football

Following the May 29th announcement of all start times for the first three weeks, ESPN has released the approximate start times for the complete 2025 SEC football season. The schedule was unveiled during SEC Now: Inside the 2025 Schedule on SEC Network, as host Dari Nowkhah and analysts Roman Harper and Chris Doering took a deep dive into the 2025 college football campaign.

Week 5 Saturday already has a pair of high stakes showdowns set for Saturday, Sept 27. At noon, Notre Dame faces off in Fayetteville against Arkansas on ABC for the first time. In primetime, all eyes turn to Athens as Alabama takes on Georgia between the hedges on ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One. This is the 75th meeting between the two teams.

All SEC-controlled games starting with Week 4 (Sept. 20) will have set television windows, with select games tagged as Flex games between the Afternoon and Night windows. Designating windows for all games after Week 3 prior to the start of the season is a benefit of the rights agreement between the Southeastern Conference and ESPN which kicked off last fall.

Television start time windows for Weeks 4-14 are defined as follows:

  • Early: Noon to 1 p.m. ET start
  • Afternoon: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. ET start
  • Night: 6 to 8 p.m. ET start
  • Flex: Games flexed between the Afternoon (3:30-4:30 p.m.) and Night (6-8 p.m.) windows

For all listed windows (Early, Afternoon, Night, Flex), the exact start time within such window(s) will be confirmed no later than six days prior unless otherwise noted below.

2025 SEC Football Game Windows and Platforms
Italics indicates previously announced

Date Time (ET) Matchup ESPN Platform
Thu, Aug 28 7:30 p.m. Central Arkansas at Missouri SEC Network
Sat, Aug 30 Noon Aflac Kickoff: Syracuse vs. Tennessee (from Atlanta) ABC
12:45 p.m. Toledo at Kentucky SEC Network
3:30 p.m. Marshall at Georgia ESPN
4:15 p.m. Alabama A&M at Arkansas SEC Network
  6 p.m. Illinois State at Oklahoma ESPN+/SECN+
7 p.m. UTSA at Texas A&M ESPN
  7 p.m. Long Island U. at Florida ESPN+/SECN+
  7 p.m. Charleston Southern at Vanderbilt ESPN+/SECN+
7:45 p.m. Georgia State at Ole Miss SEC Network
Sun, Aug 31 3 p.m. Aflac Kickoff:
Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina (from Atlanta)		 ESPN
Sat, Sep 6 Noon San Jose State at Texas ABC or ESPN
12:45 p.m. Utah State at Texas A&M SEC Network
3:30 p.m. Ole Miss at Kentucky ABC
3:30 p.m. Kansas at Missouri ESPN2
  3:30 p.m. Austin Peay at Georgia ESPN+/SECN+
  3:30 p.m. East Tennessee State at Tennessee ESPN+/SECN+
4:15 p.m. South Florida at Florida SEC Network
  5 p.m. Arkansas State at Arkansas (from Little Rock) ESPN+/SECN+
  7 p.m. South Carolina State at South Carolina ESPN+/SECN+
7:30 p.m. Michigan at Oklahoma ABC
7:30 p.m. Arizona State at Mississippi State ESPN2
7:30 p.m. Ball State at Auburn ESPNU
  7:30 p.m. Louisiana Tech at LSU ESPN+/SECN+
7:45 p.m. UL Monroe at Alabama SEC Network
Sat, Sep 13 Noon Wisconsin at Alabama ABC or ESPN
12:45 p.m. South Alabama at Auburn SEC Network
3:30 p.m. Georgia at Tennessee ABC
  4 p.m. Louisiana at Missouri ESPN+/SECN+
4:15 p.m. UTEP at Texas SEC Network
  6 p.m. Alcorn State at Mississippi State ESPN+/SECN+
7 p.m. or 7:45 p.m. Arkansas at Ole Miss ESPN or SEC Network
7 p.m. or 7:45 p.m. Vanderbilt at South Carolina ESPN or SEC Network
  7:30 p.m. Florida at LSU ABC
7:30 p.m. Eastern Michigan at Kentucky ESPNU
Sat, Sep 20 12:45 p.m. UAB at Tennessee SEC Network
4:15 p.m. Northern Illinois at Mississippi State SEC Network
7:30 p.m. Georgia State at Vanderbilt ESPN2 or ESPNU
7:45 p.m. Southeastern Louisiana at LSU SEC Network
8 p.m. Sam Houston at Texas ESPN+/SECN+
Flex Tulane at Ole Miss
Flex South Carolina at Missouri
Flex Auburn at Oklahoma
Sat, Sep 27 Noon Notre Dame at Arkansas ABC
12:45 p.m. Utah State at Vanderbilt SEC Network
7:30 p.m. Alabama at Georgia ABC
Afternoon Auburn at Texas A&M
Night Massachusetts at Missouri
  Flex LSU at Ole Miss
Flex Tennessee at Mississippi State
Flex Kentucky at South Carolina
Sat, Oct 4 Noon Kentucky at Georgia ABC or ESPN
4 p.m. Kent State at Oklahoma SEC Network
Night Mississippi State at Texas A&M
Flex Vanderbilt at Alabama
Flex Texas at Florida
Sat, Oct 11 Noon Alabama at Missouri ABC or ESPN
12:45 p.m. Washington State at Ole Miss SEC Network
3:30 p.m. Allstate Red River Rivalry:
Oklahoma vs. Texas (from Dallas)		 ABC or ESPN
Night Georgia at Auburn
Flex South Carolina at LSU
Flex Arkansas at Tennessee
Flex Florida at Texas A&M
Sat, Oct 18 Early Oklahoma at South Carolina
Early LSU at Vanderbilt
Afternoon Mississippi State at Florida
Night Texas at Kentucky
Flex Tennessee at Alabama
Flex Texas A&M at Arkansas
Flex Missouri at Auburn
Flex Ole Miss at Georgia
Sat, Oct 25 Early Auburn at Arkansas
Early Ole Miss at Oklahoma
Night Tennessee at Kentucky
Flex Texas A&M at LSU
Flex Texas at Mississippi State
Flex Alabama at South Carolina
Flex Missouri at Vanderbilt
Sat, Nov 1 Noon Vanderbilt at Texas ABC or ESPN
3:30 p.m. Georgia vs. Florida (from Jacksonville) ABC
Afternoon Mississippi State at Arkansas
Flex Kentucky at Auburn
Flex South Carolina at Ole Miss
Flex Oklahoma at Tennessee
Sat, Nov 8 Noon Georgia at Mississippi State ABC or ESPN
1 p.m. The Citadel at Ole Miss ESPN+/SECN+
Afternoon Auburn at Vanderbilt
Night LSU at Alabama
Flex Florida at Kentucky
Flex Texas A&M at Missouri
Sat, Nov 15 1:30 p.m. Tennessee Tech at Kentucky ESPN+/SECN+
  4:15 p.m. New Mexico State at Tennessee SEC Network
  Early Arkansas at LSU
Early South Carolina at Texas A&M
Night Mississippi State at Missouri
Flex Oklahoma at Alabama
Flex Texas at Georgia
Flex Florida at Ole Miss
Sat, Nov 22 Noon Missouri at Oklahoma ABC or ESPN
Noon Samford at Texas A&M ESPN+/SECN+
12:45 p.m. Charlotte at Georgia SEC Network
2 p.m. Eastern Illinois at Alabama ESPN+/SECN+
2 p.m. Mercer at Auburn ESPN+/SECN+
Afternoon Coastal Carolina at South Carolina
Afternoon Kentucky at Vanderbilt
Night Western Kentucky at LSU
Flex Tennessee at Florida
Flex Arkansas at Texas
Fri, Nov 28 Noon Ole Miss at Mississippi State ABC or ESPN
7:30 p.m. Texas A&M at Texas ABC
Sat, Nov 29 Noon Clemson at South Carolina ABC or ESPN
Afternoon Vanderbilt at Tennessee
Night Missouri at Arkansas
Flex Alabama at Auburn
Flex Florida State at Florida
Flex LSU at Oklahoma
Sat, Dec 6 4 p.m. SEC Championship Game (from Atlanta) ABC

 

