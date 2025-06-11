ESPN Announces Television Start Times and Windows for 2025 SEC Football Season

Following the May 29th announcement of all start times for the first three weeks, ESPN has released the approximate start times for the complete 2025 SEC football season. The schedule was unveiled during SEC Now: Inside the 2025 Schedule on SEC Network, as host Dari Nowkhah and analysts Roman Harper and Chris Doering took a deep dive into the 2025 college football campaign.

Week 5 Saturday already has a pair of high stakes showdowns set for Saturday, Sept 27. At noon, Notre Dame faces off in Fayetteville against Arkansas on ABC for the first time. In primetime, all eyes turn to Athens as Alabama takes on Georgia between the hedges on ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One. This is the 75th meeting between the two teams.

All SEC-controlled games starting with Week 4 (Sept. 20) will have set television windows, with select games tagged as Flex games between the Afternoon and Night windows. Designating windows for all games after Week 3 prior to the start of the season is a benefit of the rights agreement between the Southeastern Conference and ESPN which kicked off last fall.

Television start time windows for Weeks 4-14 are defined as follows:

Early: Noon to 1 p.m. ET start

Noon to 1 p.m. ET start Afternoon : 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. ET start

: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. ET start Night: 6 to 8 p.m. ET start

6 to 8 p.m. ET start Flex: Games flexed between the Afternoon (3:30-4:30 p.m.) and Night (6-8 p.m.) windows

For all listed windows (Early, Afternoon, Night, Flex), the exact start time within such window(s) will be confirmed no later than six days prior unless otherwise noted below.

2025 SEC Football Game Windows and Platforms

Italics indicates previously announced