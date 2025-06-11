ESPN Announces Television Start Times and Windows for 2025 SEC Football Season
Week 5: Notre Dame/Arkansas Set for Noon on ABC, Alabama/Georgia Gears Up for ABC Saturday Night Football
Following the May 29th announcement of all start times for the first three weeks, ESPN has released the approximate start times for the complete 2025 SEC football season. The schedule was unveiled during SEC Now: Inside the 2025 Schedule on SEC Network, as host Dari Nowkhah and analysts Roman Harper and Chris Doering took a deep dive into the 2025 college football campaign.
Week 5 Saturday already has a pair of high stakes showdowns set for Saturday, Sept 27. At noon, Notre Dame faces off in Fayetteville against Arkansas on ABC for the first time. In primetime, all eyes turn to Athens as Alabama takes on Georgia between the hedges on ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One. This is the 75th meeting between the two teams.
All SEC-controlled games starting with Week 4 (Sept. 20) will have set television windows, with select games tagged as Flex games between the Afternoon and Night windows. Designating windows for all games after Week 3 prior to the start of the season is a benefit of the rights agreement between the Southeastern Conference and ESPN which kicked off last fall.
Television start time windows for Weeks 4-14 are defined as follows:
- Early: Noon to 1 p.m. ET start
- Afternoon: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. ET start
- Night: 6 to 8 p.m. ET start
- Flex: Games flexed between the Afternoon (3:30-4:30 p.m.) and Night (6-8 p.m.) windows
For all listed windows (Early, Afternoon, Night, Flex), the exact start time within such window(s) will be confirmed no later than six days prior unless otherwise noted below.
2025 SEC Football Game Windows and Platforms
Italics indicates previously announced
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|ESPN Platform
|Thu, Aug 28
|7:30 p.m.
|Central Arkansas at Missouri
|SEC Network
|Sat, Aug 30
|Noon
|Aflac Kickoff: Syracuse vs. Tennessee (from Atlanta)
|ABC
|12:45 p.m.
|Toledo at Kentucky
|SEC Network
|3:30 p.m.
|Marshall at Georgia
|ESPN
|4:15 p.m.
|Alabama A&M at Arkansas
|SEC Network
|6 p.m.
|Illinois State at Oklahoma
|ESPN+/SECN+
|7 p.m.
|UTSA at Texas A&M
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Long Island U. at Florida
|ESPN+/SECN+
|7 p.m.
|Charleston Southern at Vanderbilt
|ESPN+/SECN+
|7:45 p.m.
|Georgia State at Ole Miss
|SEC Network
|Sun, Aug 31
|3 p.m.
|Aflac Kickoff:
Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina (from Atlanta)
|ESPN
|Sat, Sep 6
|Noon
|San Jose State at Texas
|ABC or ESPN
|12:45 p.m.
|Utah State at Texas A&M
|SEC Network
|3:30 p.m.
|Ole Miss at Kentucky
|ABC
|3:30 p.m.
|Kansas at Missouri
|ESPN2
|3:30 p.m.
|Austin Peay at Georgia
|ESPN+/SECN+
|3:30 p.m.
|East Tennessee State at Tennessee
|ESPN+/SECN+
|4:15 p.m.
|South Florida at Florida
|SEC Network
|5 p.m.
|Arkansas State at Arkansas (from Little Rock)
|ESPN+/SECN+
|7 p.m.
|South Carolina State at South Carolina
|ESPN+/SECN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Michigan at Oklahoma
|ABC
|7:30 p.m.
|Arizona State at Mississippi State
|ESPN2
|7:30 p.m.
|Ball State at Auburn
|ESPNU
|7:30 p.m.
|Louisiana Tech at LSU
|ESPN+/SECN+
|7:45 p.m.
|UL Monroe at Alabama
|SEC Network
|Sat, Sep 13
|Noon
|Wisconsin at Alabama
|ABC or ESPN
|12:45 p.m.
|South Alabama at Auburn
|SEC Network
|3:30 p.m.
|Georgia at Tennessee
|ABC
|4 p.m.
|Louisiana at Missouri
|ESPN+/SECN+
|4:15 p.m.
|UTEP at Texas
|SEC Network
|6 p.m.
|Alcorn State at Mississippi State
|ESPN+/SECN+
|7 p.m. or 7:45 p.m.
|Arkansas at Ole Miss
|ESPN or SEC Network
|7 p.m. or 7:45 p.m.
|Vanderbilt at South Carolina
|ESPN or SEC Network
|7:30 p.m.
|Florida at LSU
|ABC
|7:30 p.m.
|Eastern Michigan at Kentucky
|ESPNU
|Sat, Sep 20
|12:45 p.m.
|UAB at Tennessee
|SEC Network
|4:15 p.m.
|Northern Illinois at Mississippi State
|SEC Network
|7:30 p.m.
|Georgia State at Vanderbilt
|ESPN2 or ESPNU
|7:45 p.m.
|Southeastern Louisiana at LSU
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|Sam Houston at Texas
|ESPN+/SECN+
|Flex
|Tulane at Ole Miss
|Flex
|South Carolina at Missouri
|Flex
|Auburn at Oklahoma
|Sat, Sep 27
|Noon
|Notre Dame at Arkansas
|ABC
|12:45 p.m.
|Utah State at Vanderbilt
|SEC Network
|7:30 p.m.
|Alabama at Georgia
|ABC
|Afternoon
|Auburn at Texas A&M
|Night
|Massachusetts at Missouri
|Flex
|LSU at Ole Miss
|Flex
|Tennessee at Mississippi State
|Flex
|Kentucky at South Carolina
|Sat, Oct 4
|Noon
|Kentucky at Georgia
|ABC or ESPN
|4 p.m.
|Kent State at Oklahoma
|SEC Network
|Night
|Mississippi State at Texas A&M
|Flex
|Vanderbilt at Alabama
|Flex
|Texas at Florida
|Sat, Oct 11
|Noon
|Alabama at Missouri
|ABC or ESPN
|12:45 p.m.
|Washington State at Ole Miss
|SEC Network
|3:30 p.m.
|Allstate Red River Rivalry:
Oklahoma vs. Texas (from Dallas)
|ABC or ESPN
|Night
|Georgia at Auburn
|Flex
|South Carolina at LSU
|Flex
|Arkansas at Tennessee
|Flex
|Florida at Texas A&M
|Sat, Oct 18
|Early
|Oklahoma at South Carolina
|Early
|LSU at Vanderbilt
|Afternoon
|Mississippi State at Florida
|Night
|Texas at Kentucky
|Flex
|Tennessee at Alabama
|Flex
|Texas A&M at Arkansas
|Flex
|Missouri at Auburn
|Flex
|Ole Miss at Georgia
|Sat, Oct 25
|Early
|Auburn at Arkansas
|Early
|Ole Miss at Oklahoma
|Night
|Tennessee at Kentucky
|Flex
|Texas A&M at LSU
|Flex
|Texas at Mississippi State
|Flex
|Alabama at South Carolina
|Flex
|Missouri at Vanderbilt
|Sat, Nov 1
|Noon
|Vanderbilt at Texas
|ABC or ESPN
|3:30 p.m.
|Georgia vs. Florida (from Jacksonville)
|ABC
|Afternoon
|Mississippi State at Arkansas
|Flex
|Kentucky at Auburn
|Flex
|South Carolina at Ole Miss
|Flex
|Oklahoma at Tennessee
|Sat, Nov 8
|Noon
|Georgia at Mississippi State
|ABC or ESPN
|1 p.m.
|The Citadel at Ole Miss
|ESPN+/SECN+
|Afternoon
|Auburn at Vanderbilt
|Night
|LSU at Alabama
|Flex
|Florida at Kentucky
|Flex
|Texas A&M at Missouri
|Sat, Nov 15
|1:30 p.m.
|Tennessee Tech at Kentucky
|ESPN+/SECN+
|4:15 p.m.
|New Mexico State at Tennessee
|SEC Network
|Early
|Arkansas at LSU
|Early
|South Carolina at Texas A&M
|Night
|Mississippi State at Missouri
|Flex
|Oklahoma at Alabama
|Flex
|Texas at Georgia
|Flex
|Florida at Ole Miss
|Sat, Nov 22
|Noon
|Missouri at Oklahoma
|ABC or ESPN
|Noon
|Samford at Texas A&M
|ESPN+/SECN+
|12:45 p.m.
|Charlotte at Georgia
|SEC Network
|2 p.m.
|Eastern Illinois at Alabama
|ESPN+/SECN+
|2 p.m.
|Mercer at Auburn
|ESPN+/SECN+
|Afternoon
|Coastal Carolina at South Carolina
|Afternoon
|Kentucky at Vanderbilt
|Night
|Western Kentucky at LSU
|Flex
|Tennessee at Florida
|Flex
|Arkansas at Texas
|Fri, Nov 28
|Noon
|Ole Miss at Mississippi State
|ABC or ESPN
|7:30 p.m.
|Texas A&M at Texas
|ABC
|Sat, Nov 29
|Noon
|Clemson at South Carolina
|ABC or ESPN
|Afternoon
|Vanderbilt at Tennessee
|Night
|Missouri at Arkansas
|Flex
|Alabama at Auburn
|Flex
|Florida State at Florida
|Flex
|LSU at Oklahoma
|Sat, Dec 6
|4 p.m.
|SEC Championship Game (from Atlanta)
|ABC