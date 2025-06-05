ESPN Debuts Lil Wayne’s ‘The Days’ off New Carter VI Album for NBA Finals

‘Tha Carter VI’ is less than 24 hours away from its debut, but ‘The Days’ is here.

ESPN dropped its NBA Finals marketing and creative promotions and it features GRAMMY-winning rapper Lil Wayne’s new hit ‘The Days’ before his highly-anticipated album ‘Tha Carter VI’ is out. The song will begin running across ESPN platforms now with extensions into broadcast beginning with Game 1 between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers.

ESPN is the first brand to lean into ‘Tha Carter VI,’ which officially drops Friday, June 6.

“Basketball’s been in my blood since day one so to team up with ESPN less than 24 hours before the drop of ‘Tha Carter VI’ for the NBA Finals is an incredible honor,” Wayne said. “My music and the NBA are vibin’ on the same frequency because it’s perfect timing for fans to hear ‘Tha Carter VI’ on the game’s grandest stage.”

ESPN has been collaborating with Lil Wayne throughout the NBA Playoffs, using his songs ‘I Am Not a Human Being, ‘Uproar’ and ‘Glory’ remix during brand promotions.

“Lil Wayne brings the energy, edge, and emotion that define the NBA Finals,” said Curtis Friends, Vice President of Sports Marketing at ESPN. “Integrating his music into our NBA Playoffs coverage has been a strategic brand flex – amplifying our storytelling and connecting with fans as we showcase today’s rising stars on the league’s biggest stage.”

The NBA Finals begin Thursday, June 5, exclusively on ABC.