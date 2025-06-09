ESPN Events Announces Creation of Dick Vitale Invitational Men’s College Basketball Event in Charlotte

Annual Event Will Honor One of the Sport’s Most Iconic Voices and Ambassadors

Texas vs. Duke Tips Off Inaugural Event, Nov. 4 at Spectrum Center

Vitale and ESPN Agree to Multi-Year Extension Through 2027-28 Season



ESPN Events, in collaboration with the Charlotte Sports Foundation, has announced the creation of the Dick Vitale Invitational, a new men’s college basketball event that will annually honor Dick Vitale, the Hall of Fame broadcaster and one of the sport’s most iconic voices and ambassadors, who celebrates his 86th birthday today.

The inaugural Dick Vitale Invitational will feature a marquee matchup between national powers –Texas Longhorns vs. Duke Blue Devils – at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., in the opening days of the 2025-26 season. The game is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 4, on ESPN. Tip-off time will be announced at a later date.

In addition to the ESPN Events plans, ESPN has signed Vitale to a new multi-year contract through the 2027–28 season, which will extend the Hall of Fame analyst’s tenure with the company to nearly 50 years. (Note: ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro recently made this surprise announcement at Vitale’s annual Gala in Sarasota, Fla.: VIDEO).

“Dick is the heart of college basketball, and his kindness, generosity and courage are a constant inspiration to us all,” said Jimmy Pitaro, Chairman, ESPN. “Through the creation of the Dick Vitale Invitational, we will celebrate him and his profound impact on the sport. We are also thrilled that Dick will remain a signature voice on ESPN through the 2027-28 season.”

Since joining ESPN during its first year in 1979, Vitale has called more than 1,000 games. His unmistakable passion and signature style have helped shape the college basketball experience for fans for more than four decades, while cementing his legacy as one of the most beloved and enduring figures in sports broadcasting history. Vitale’s countless accolades include induction into the Naismith Basketball and Sports Broadcasting Halls of Fame. Most recently, he received the prestigious Dean Smith Award from the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA), and was introduced by former ESPN President George Bodenheimer as The New York Athletic Club’s Winged Foot Award recipient.

“ESPN has been such a vital part of my life since December 5, 1979, and I was so thrilled to learn that ESPN Events will have an annual Dick Vitale Invitational,” said Vitale. “Jimmy Pitaro and all my colleagues and friends at ESPN have been so good to me and I am so thankful for all of the prayers and love I have received from them during my cancer battles. ESPN has been family to me and has given me a life that has been even better than my dreams. To the Vitale family, ESPN is ‘Awesome, baby’ with a capital A!”

Through the Dick Vitale Pediatric Cancer Research Fund, the V Foundation has granted over $105 million in research grants advancing childhood cancer treatments and care. Dick’s tireless dedication over the last two decades has made a lasting difference in the lives of countless children and families.

Tickets for the Dick Vitale Invitational will go on sale this fall. First priority and access to the best seats will be offered to fans who sign up for the pre-sale through dickvitaleinvitational.com.

ESPN has previously teamed with the Charlotte Sports Foundation for the Jumpman Invitational (men’s and women’s) and Ally Tipoff basketball events.

About ESPN Events

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of collegiate sporting events nationwide. In the 2025-26 academic year, the 35-event schedule includes three early-season college football kickoff games, 17 college bowl games, 10 college basketball events, two college volleyball events, the premiere regular season college softball and gymnastics events, as well as the Band of the Year National Championship. Collectively, these events account for over 400 hours of live programming on ESPN platforms, reaching 60 million viewers and attracting more than 650,000 annual attendees. Each year, the portfolio of events features more than 20 Division I conferences and hosts over 4,000 participating student-athletes. With satellite offices in more than 10 cities across the country, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools and local communities, as well as providing unique experiences for teams and fans.

About Charlotte Sports Foundation

The mission of the Charlotte Sports Foundation (CSF), a 501(c)(3), is to provide leadership for sports-based initiatives that result in a positive impact on the economy and quality of life in the Charlotte region. CSF was created in the spring of 2013 as a combined entity of Charlotte’s two primary sports development groups, Charlotte Collegiate Football and the Charlotte Regional Sports Commission. Its origins can be traced to the vision of Charlotte civic leaders after the very successful hosting of the 1994 NCAA Men’s Final Four.

The Foundation also provides support for recruitment and operation of other local sporting events, and spearheads Charlotte’s continued growth as a preferred host for premier national and regional sporting events. The events include the Ally Tipoff, college football’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl, ACC Football Championship Game and Duke’s Mayo Classic, and the Meck Mile presented by Albemarle.

The Board of Directors that guides the Charlotte Sports Foundation boasts a dynamic roster of top Charlotte civic and business leaders. Please visit www.CharlotteSports.org for more information.

