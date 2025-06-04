ESPN Events Sets Matchups and Tip-Off Times for 2025 Jimmy V Men’s Classic Presented by Modelo®

ESPN Events has announced the matchups and telecast details for the 2025 Jimmy V Men’s Classic Presented by Modelo. The annual men’s college basketball doubleheader at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, December 9, will air on ESPN and feature Clemson vs. BYU both in the Top 25 of last season’s final rankings – at 6:30 p.m. ET and defending National Champion Florida vs. UConn, who won back-to-back national championships the previous two years, at 9 p.m.

This year’s field showcases four programs that have made strong postseason runs in recent NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournaments, with Florida and UConn combining to win the last three NCAA Men’s National Championships: Florida (2025 National Champion, 2024 Elite 8, 2023 Sweet 16), UConn (2025 Second Round, 2024 and 2023 National Champion), BYU (2025 Sweet 16, 2024 First Round) and Clemson (2025 First Round, 2024 Elite 8).

Three of the four participating teams are listed in ESPN’s early Top 25 rankings for the 2025-26 season. The defending national champion Gators (No. 2) hope to replicate last season’s incredible run with key returnees and new additions to this year’s roster. UConn (No. 4) and coach Dan Hurley are poised to make another championship run, while BYU (No. 6) will have the nation’s No. 1 recruit A.J. Dybansta.

The Jimmy V Classic, named for legendary college basketball coach Jim Valvano, annually raises money and awareness for the V Foundation for Cancer Research. The men’s Classic began in 1995 and is in its 31st year – 22nd at Madison Square Garden – and is part of ESPN’s V Week initiative, which utilizes platforms to talk to sports fans about the importance of cancer research. To date, ESPN has helped raise more than $262 million for the V Foundation since 1993. ESPN’s annual V Week has helped to raise nearly $101 million over the past 18 years.

Tickets for the men’s doubleheader will go on sale this fall. First priority and access to the best seats will be offered to fans who sign up for the pre-sale through jimmyvclassic.com.

Head Coach Quotes :

BYU’s Kevin Young: “BYU men’s basketball is extremely grateful for the opportunity to be a part of this year’s Jimmy V Classic to help raise funds for the V Foundation. We look forward to facing off against Clemson and seeing Cougar Nation pack The World’s Most Famous Arena.”

Clemson’s Brad Brownell: “It’s a great honor to be invited to participate in the Jimmy V Classic and help raise funds for the fight against cancer. We’re excited to have the opportunity to play a great opponent in BYU in The World’s Most Famous Arena. We know the atmosphere in The Garden will be special for our program and fans and we’re looking forward to Dec. 9.”

Florida’s Todd Golden: “It’ll be a really tough game for us in a road-like environment, and I know UConn will be motivated and ready for us. If you want to continue to build to be one of the better programs in all of America, you take advantage of the opportunity to play in marquee games and events like the Jimmy V Classic. Win or lose, those are games that great players want to be a part of, and it will be one of the highlights of our nonconference schedule.”

UConn’s Dan Hurley: “It’s always an honor to be invited to participate in Jimmy V. It is one of the premiere events on the college basketball calendar regardless of what happens on the court. Raising these critical funds is a cause near and dear to the heart of our program. A match-up pitting the last three National Championship winners is the cherry on top and we can’t wait for our fans to make the trek to The Garden on December 9.”

About the V Foundation for Cancer Research

The V Foundation for Cancer Research was founded in 1993 by ESPN and the late Jim Valvano, legendary North Carolina State University basketball coach and ESPN commentator. The V Foundation has funded over $400 million in game-changing cancer research grants nationwide through a competitive process strictly supervised by a world-class Scientific Advisory Committee. Because the V Foundation has an endowment to cover administrative expenses, 100% of direct donations is awarded to cancer research and programs. The V team is committed to accelerating Victory Over Cancer®. To learn more, visit v.org.

About ESPN Events

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of collegiate sporting events nationwide. In the 2025-26 academic year, the 35-event schedule includes four early-season college football kickoff games, 17 college bowl games, 10 college basketball events, the premiere regular season college softball and gymnastics events, as well as the Band of the Year National Championship. Collectively, these events account for over 400 hours of live programming on ESPN platforms, reaching 60 million viewers and attracting more than 650,000 annual attendees. Each year, the portfolio of events features more than 20 Division I conferences and hosts over 4,000 participating student-athletes. With satellite offices in more than 10 cities across the country, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools and local communities, as well as providing unique experiences for teams and fans.

-30-

Media Contacts:

Danny Chi at 213-405-4400 or danny.c.chi@espn.com

Andrea DiCristoforo at 213-405-4612 or andrea.dicristoforo@espn.com