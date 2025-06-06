ESPN Kicks Off 2025 UFL Postseason with the USFL Conference Championship on Sunday

Sunday, June 8 at 3 p.m. ET | ABC, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+

Followed by ESPN Platforms’ Exclusive Showcase of the 2025 UFL Championship Game presented by Underdog on June 14

ESPN kicks off the 2025 UFL postseason with the USFL Conference Championship on Sunday, June 8, featuring the defending UFL champion Birmingham Stallions hosting the Michigan Panthers. All the action will be available on ABC, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ beginning at 3 p.m. ET.

Bryan Jaroch, ESPN Vice President, Sports Production

“This season, alongside the league, we once again presented the UFL to fans in unprecedented ways with innovative access to players, coaches and referees, real-time audio, new camera angles and keen analyst insights to complement the high-level action on the field. Our coverage of the USFL Conference Championship and UFL Championship give us a few more opportunities to push the limits with access, audio and action over the next two weekends. We’re excited to crown a UFL champion for the first time on ABC in primetime on June 14th.”

ESPN UFL Postseason Commentator Team

ABC, ESPN+: Play-by-play voice Joe Tessitore and analyst Jordan Rodgers will have the call in the booth to culminate their first UFL season, joined by veteran college and spring football field analysts Sam Acho and Tom Luginbill for both the USFL Conference Championship (June 8) and UFL Championship (June 14).

ESPN Deportes: Play-by-play commentator Javier Trejo Garay will be joined by former NFL veteran and analyst Ramiro Pruneda for ESPN Deportes’ coverage of both the USFL Conference Championship and UFL Championship.

UFL Championship on ABC, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+

On June 14, ABC, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ will present the UFL Championship in primetime at 8 p.m. Coverage will also include a UFL AudioCast viewing option taking fans inside the sideline experience with real-time sounds of the game from the expansive array of microphones and cameras, available exclusively on ESPN+. Additional coverage details to be announced next week.

