ESPN Major League Baseball Schedule Update: Philadelphia Phillies Host Atlanta Braves August 31 on Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Capital One

Photo of Alex Feuz Alex Feuz Follow on Twitter 19 hours ago

ESPN today announced an update to its 2025 Major League Baseball schedule. The Philadelphia Phillies and Bryce Harper will host the Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuña Jr. on the August 31 edition of Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Capital One at 7 p.m. ET.

Karl Ravech, the voice of Sunday Night Baseball, will call the action alongside analyst Eduardo Pérez, fellow analyst and five-time World Series Champion David Cone and reporter Buster Olney.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown generally precedes Sunday Night Baseball with a one-hour pregame show on ESPN at 6 p.m. Sunday Night Baseball is also available on ESPN Radio and ESPN Deportes.

On deck: the first place New York Yankees and Aaron Judge host the Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers on June 8, at 7 p.m. The updated Sunday Night Baseball schedule is available on ESPN Press Room.

