ESPN Presents “First Ball to Last Ball” of The Championships, Wimbledon 2025

More Than 250 Hours of Live Coverage on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes

Expanded Live Coverage on the Middle Weekend, Saturday July 5 and Sunday July 6, starting at 6 a.m.

Wimbledon Match Point Recaps Each Day for First Five Days

Every Match from Every Court Streams Live on ESPN+ with On-Demand Replays and Daily Highlights Show

ESPN will present exclusively and in its entirety one of the sport’s most prestigious annual events, Wimbledon, from the All England Lawn Tennis Club starting Monday, June 30. For the third consecutive year, coverage will be presented by Barclays.

Fans will be able to watch The Championships across ESPN platforms. In addition to the television coverage on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes (Spanish) and streaming on ESPN+, ABC will broadcast select live matches on the middle Saturday and Sunday. The fortnight of daily marathon coverage from all 18 courts – first ball to last ball – will culminate with the Ladies’ Championship and the Gentlemen’s Doubles Championship on ESPN on Saturday, July 12, and the Gentlemen’s Championship and the Ladies’ Doubles Championship on Sunday, July 13. Both singles championships will also stream on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.

This year’s coverage will be enhanced with expanded live coverage on the middle Saturday and Sunday starting earlier at 6 a.m. ET, and ESPN will present Wimbledon Match Point during the final hour of coverage from June 30 to July 4. The program, shot from ESPN’s on-site studios, will wrap up each day by recapping matches with analysis and discussion from ESPN’s on-air tennis team, as well as offer a look at any outer court matches still in play.

ESPN Deportes will air more than 100 hours of live action in Spanish, including the Ladies’ and Gentlemen’s Semifinals and Championships.

The ESPN App will be the all-in-one streaming home for Wimbledon with every match across the two weeks from all 18 courts. Within the ESPN App:

All ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 coverage will be available in the App with TV Everywhere credentials.

coverage will be available in the App with TV Everywhere credentials. Every day of The Championships, ESPN+ will offer “first ball to last ball” coverage from all courts daily

will offer “first ball to last ball” coverage from all courts daily ESPN+ is also the home for on-demand viewing of replays, daily one-hour highlights show, official Wimbledon films documenting select Championships and other memorable matches from previous years.

is also the home for on-demand viewing of replays, daily one-hour highlights show, official Wimbledon films documenting select Championships and other memorable matches from previous years. Every match will be available to stream on the App via ESPN+ or TV Everywhere, with coverage announced the day prior.

Highlights: All Day, Daily Coverage (All Times ET)

June 30 – July 4 ESPN, first, second, third rounds, first ball to last ball each day starting at 6 a.m. Wimbledon Match Point, during the final hour of coverage across the first five days. (ESPN)

July 5 – 6: The “Middle Weekend” with expanded coverage starting earlier at 6 a.m. Third Round: 6 a.m. – 1 p.m. (ESPN), 1 – 4 p.m. (ABC) Round of 16: 6 a.m. – 1 p.m. (ESPN), 1 – 4 p.m. (ABC)

July 7 – 9: Cross Court Coverage July 7: Round of 16 (No. 1 Court & Outer Courts) 6 a.m. (ESPN2); Round of 16 (Centre Court), 8 a.m. (ESPN) July 8-9: Quarterfinals (Centre Court), 8 a.m. (ESPN and ESPN+); Quarterfinals (No. 1 Court), 8 a.m. (ESPN2 and ESPN+)

July 10 – 13 Breakfast at Wimbledon: analysis, behind-the-scenes stories, and more (ESPN) July 10 and 11: Beginning at 7 a.m. July 12 and 13: Beginning at 10 a.m. July 10: Ladies’ Semifinals, 8 a.m. (ESPN and ESPN+); Mixed Doubles Championship,1 p.m. (ESPN and ESPN+) July 11: Gentlemen’s Semifinals, 8 a.m. (ESPN and ESPN+) July 11-13: Year four of the live Finals viewing experience, The Hill in New York at Brooklyn Bridge Park



***New Championships Schedule***

July 12: Gentlemen’s Doubles Championship, 8 a.m. (ESPN and ESPN+) followed by Ladies’ Championship, 11 a.m. (ESPN and ESPN+); Ladies’ Championship ENCORE at 3 p.m. (ABC) July 13: Ladies’ Doubles Championship, 8 a.m. (ESPN and ESPN+) followed by Gentlemen’s Championship, 11 a.m. (ESPN and ESPN+); Gentlemen’s Championship ENCORE at 3 p.m. (ABC) In addition to simulcasting the Ladies’ and Gentlemen’s Singles Quarterfinals, Singles Semifinals and Championship, ESPN+ will stream Wheelchair, Doubles Semifinals, Boys’ and Girls’ Juniors Championships, and Invitational Doubles



The ESPN Commentator Team for The Championships, Wimbledon 2025

Top Row (L-R): James Blake, Sam Borden, Coco Vandeweghe, Jeff Darlington, Rennae Stubbs, Sam Querrey, Kris Budden, Darren Cahill, Jason Goodall

Bottom Row (L-R): Pam Shriver, Chris Fowler, Mary Joe Fernández, Patrick McEnroe, Chris Evert, John McEnroe, Chris McKendry, Brad Gilbert,Mike Monaco

New Additions to the Team:

Sam Querrey – Former American professional tennis player known for his powerful serve and aggressive baseline game, joins ESPN during the first week of Wimbledon to provide insights and match analysis. He reached a career-high ATP singles ranking of No. 11 and was a Wimbledon semifinalist in 2017. Querrey won 10 ATP singles titles and earned wins over top players including Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray.

Jeff Darlington – Reporter Emmy Award-winning journalist Jeff Darlington will make his Wimbledon debut in 2025, adding to a reporting portfolio that includes the Super Bowl, Masters, PGA Championship, and weekly NFL coverage for ESPN. Known for his storytelling and high-profile interviews across Sunday NFL Countdown, Get Up, and SportsCenter, Darlington brings his versatile reporting skills to the All England Lawn Tennis Club for the first time.

ESPN.com

Extensive preview, reviews, analysis, latest news, polls, videos, and more

ESPN on Disney+

All Disney+ subscribers can access Day 1 action of the tournament directly within the app. Additionally, the entire tournament streams on Disney+ for all Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ bundle subscribers.

ESPN Radio

In a special presentation of ESPN Audio on SiriusXM, AELTC’s daily Wimbledon Channel Radio will be available on Sirius 106, XM 201, until the conclusion of play on Monday, July 7. Starting with the quarterfinals and through the remainder of the tournament, coverage will shift to ESPN Xtra channel 81. It will also be available on the SiriusXM app and online streaming platforms throughout the event.

ESPN Deportes

More than 100 hours of Spanish-language television coverage

Live coverage from First round through the Championships

30-minute pre-show leading into the Ladies’ and Gentlemen’s Championships

Two daily whip-around shows through the Round of 16 and all quarterfinals, semifinals and singles championships

Daily coverage in Spanish on ESPN+

com with news and information including results, recaps and chats

ESPN Affiliated Networks around the Globe

Extensive coverage in Latin America (Spanish), Brazil (Portuguese) and the Caribbean (English)

Canada on TSN (English) and TDS (French)

Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ at any time at ESPN.com, ESPNPlus or on the ESPN App.

ESPN Serves Up New Tennis Bracket Experience on ESPN.com and the ESPN App

ESPN has introduced an upgraded, responsive tennis bracket experience available on ESPN.com and, for the first time, in the ESPN App. The completely redesigned tennis bracket includes deeper historical data, more intuitive navigation and a faster, more engaging user experience for all tennis majors going forward, including the Australian Open, Roland Garros, Wimbledon and US Open.

See the new 2025 Wimbledon on ESPN Marketing Spot: Quiet Please here.

