ESPN Showcases the 2025 UFL Championship Game Presented by Underdog on Saturday in Primetime

Saturday, June 14 at 8 p.m. ET | ABC, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+

Featuring an Immersive, AudioCast Alternate Viewing Experience on ESPN+

ESPN culminates the UFL season with the exclusive showcase of the 2025 UFL Championship Game presented by Underdog on Saturday, June 14, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. The XFL Champion DC Defenders take on the USFL Champion Michigan Panthers from The Dome at the America’s Center in St. Louis, both competing for a chance to hoist the trophy for the first time.

Adding to the unprecedented audio, action and access on display throughout the season, ESPN is providing extensive, cross-platform UFL Championship coverage. Highlights include:

ESPN Commentator Teams

ABC & ESPN+: Play-by-play voice Joe Tessitore and analyst Jordan Rodgers will have the call in the booth to culminate their first UFL season, joined by veteran college and spring football field analysts Sam Acho and Tom Luginbill.

ESPN Deportes: Play-by-play commentator Javier Trejo Garay will be joined by former NFL veteran and analyst Ramiro Pruneda

ESPN BET

Sports betting analyst Erin Dolan will be live in studio from ESPN’s headquarters in Bristol, Conn., providing expert, in-game betting insight for fans throughout the UFL Championship.

UFL Championship AudioCast on ESPN+

In addition to the traditional game presentation on ABC, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+, subscribers to ESPN+ can also fully immerse in the sounds of the game with the AudioCast alternate viewing experience.

Bryan Jaroch, ESPN Vice President, Sports Production:

“The UFL Championship AudioCast on ESPN+ will give fans the opportunity to truly experience the sounds of the game with microphones on players, coaches and referees without commentators. In addition to mic’d up star players and coaches, we’ll have four microphones on the TruVision Mindfly chest cameras with an offensive and defensive player from each team.

In collaboration with the UFL, we have worked all season long to establish an unprecedented array of microphones and cameras to bring fans inside the game like they’ve never seen or heard before. Our work culminates on Saturday night in primetime, in the biggest game, with this dynamic alternate viewing experience.”

ESPN Digital

ESPN.com:

Friday: Tom Luginbill breaks down the UFL championship game between Michigan and DC

ESPN Front Row:

Follow @espn across social platforms for more throughout the game

Disney Cruise Line

Onboard the Disney Cruise Line Fleet, there will be fan watch parties available for the UFL Championship in a variety of locations. From the Cruise Director’s morning announcement, to highlights throughout the ship, guests are being invited to experience the game on the upper deck Funnel Vision and in pubs and night-life locations across the entire fleet.

